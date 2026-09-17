Fergus Cameron

A race well run

Fergus Cameron, the man at the helm of the famous Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for nearly four decades, has passed away at his home on Phillip Island. He was 76 years of age.

In 1984, Fergus led a Victorian group of investors to buy the coastal property, a piece of farming land that included the old island track originally made famous over decades past.

With Australia’s Wayne Gardner winning the 1987 Motorcycle World Championship, the prospect of an international race at the Phillip Island circuit arose and Fergus assisted in the bid to win and stage the inaugural Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

And so began Fergus’s successful career with his first major motorcycle event held in April 1989 at the famous Australian circuit – the iconic GP race won by the Aussie hero Gardner in front of 90,000 elated spectators.

Under Fergus’s tenure, the circuit hosted 30 years of World Superbikes from 1990–2020, 25 rounds of MotoGP, plus countless V8 Supercar and motor racing events, Australian Superbike Championships and bike meets, and historic race meetings.

During his time as managing director, the Grand Prix Circuit Visitor Centre and Motorsport Museum were established, the Phillip Island Go Kart Circuit was created, and the track underwent three resurfaces in 1988, 1998 and 2012. Fergus was passionate about track safety for both disciplines of motorsport.

For Fergus, Phillip Island was “the world’s motorcycling mecca” and he truly loved the island circuit and its history. He had vast experience and contacts, and his positivity and inclusiveness meant all his colleagues felt genuinely appreciated with a shared commitment to deliver first-class events for the fans. Fergus also had great admiration for motorsport’s volunteers, thankful for their tireless commitment to the running of every event from club to international meets.

He relished welcoming teams from around the world and was equally respected by the motorsport community, riders, drivers, team owners, officials, track owners, and event promoters.

Off track, he was the inaugural chair of Destination Phillip Island from 2004 and was committed to the future of his Phillip Island community and the benefits of motorsport and tourism to the local life and economy of the island for 20 years.

Fergus was involved with the circuit for 38 years, continuing in his role of managing director even after the track was sold to the Linfox Property Group in 2004. He stood down from the board in 2022 and switched his life from the fast lane of international motorsport to return to his love of the land.

A message from Lindsay and Andrew Fox and the Fox family

Owners of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit