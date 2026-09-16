Stark VARG SM Sköll

500 worldwide | 80 hp | $21,990 + ORC

Stark Future has given its electric supermoto the limited-edition treatment, unveiling the VARG SM Sköll with titanium hardware, a claimed 123.4 kg weight and an extensive black finish that reaches well beyond the bodywork.

Only 500 individually numbered examples will be produced worldwide, with Australian pricing listed at $21,990, plus on-road costs, and the first international deliveries scheduled from October 2026.

The Sköll follows the VARG MX and EX Factory Editions we covered in July , which combined 80 hp drivetrains with complete KYB Factory A-Kit suspension and extensive titanium hardware. That earlier production run comprised 200 motocross bikes and 300 enduro machines; the Sköll gets a separate allocation of 500 supermotos.

There is some shared thinking here, particularly in the titanium components and numbered triple clamps, although the Sköll takes a different approach to those suspension-focused Factory Editions. Its main changes centre on the finish, reduced weight and inclusion of the full ALPHA power and traction-control specification.

Titanium hardware trims the weight

The Sköll receives 3D-printed titanium footpegs and a full titanium bolt kit, with Stark quoting respective savings of 140 grams and 900 grams against the standard components.

That is just over a kilogram from those two changes. Stark lists the complete motorcycle at 123.4 kg, compared with 124.5 kg for the standard VARG SM, making it the lightest SM variant the company has announced.

The saving amounts to less than one per cent of the standard bike’s claimed weight. It is a useful reduction, although we will reserve judgement on how much difference it makes from the saddle.

The name comes from Sköll, the wolf that pursues the sun in Norse mythology, which explains the emphasis on darkness throughout the motorcycle.

Black finishes extend to the upper and lower triple clamps, steering stem and nut, swingarm, motor housing and covers, inverter casing, Arkenstone docking station, handlebar map switch and charging-port cap. Stark uses a combination of anodising, powder-coating and other surface treatments, while the triple clamps carry the limited-edition engraving and individual numbering.

A gold RK MXU 520 chain provides a deliberate contrast, running on a 7075-T6 aluminium rear sprocket. A suede-effect seat cover completes the package.

80 hp and adjustable traction control

Every Sköll comes in ALPHA specification, with a claimed peak output of 80 hp and Dynamic Traction Control included across the riding modes.

Stark also quotes 914 Nm at the rear wheel. That is a wheel-torque figure, incorporating the effect of the reduction gearing, and should not be compared directly with the crankshaft torque figures normally published for petrol motorcycles.

The single-speed drivetrain dispenses with a conventional multi-ratio gearbox and clutch. Power delivery, traction-control intervention and regenerative braking can be tailored to the rider, with mode changes available through the handlebar switch while riding.

The underlying platform remains familiar, including the carbon-fibre-sleeved electric motor, integrated inverter and structural 7.2 kWh battery. The 420-volt battery pack sits within a chassis combining a high-strength steel frame and carbon-fibre front subframe.

KYB suspension and Brembo brakes

The Sköll retains the standard VARG SM geometry, with a 1471 mm wheelbase, 26.1-degree rake, 312 mm ground clearance and a relatively lofty 935 mm seat height.

Its suspension specification lists a 48 mm closed-cartridge KYB coil-spring fork, adjustable for compression and rebound damping, with 290 mm of travel. At the rear, a KYB shock offers spring-preload adjustment, separate high- and low-speed compression adjustment and rebound adjustment, providing 303 mm of rear-wheel travel.

Stark selects spring rates to suit the rider’s weight at the time of ordering. The Sköll announcement does not list the complete KYB Factory A-Kit package that distinguished the earlier MX and EX Factory Editions.

Brembo supplies the brakes, with a four-piston front caliper acting on a 320 mm disc and a single-piston rear caliper paired with a 220 mm rotor. A handlebar-operated rear brake is listed as an option.

The 17-inch wheels wear 120/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. While the international specification lists Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber, Australian machines are specified with Anlas Grip Plus tyres.

Range, charging and availability

Stark quotes 81 km of range under the WMTC test cycle, alongside separate claims of 183 km in urban use and 118 km in suburban use. Those are manufacturer figures, with actual range depending on speed, conditions, and how much of the available performance is used.

The supplied portable charger is rated at 3.3 kW and 16 amps. Stark quotes approximately two hours of charging from a suitable 240-volt supply, although the release does not specify the starting and finishing charge levels for that figure.

The Arkenstone display includes turn-by-turn navigation, offline mapping, GPX recording and playback, lap and session timing, and over-the-air software updates. Crawl Mode also provides a reversing function.

Australian pricing is listed at $21,990. Stark has specified October 2026 for the start of international deliveries, but the announcement does not detail Australia’s allocation, local arrival dates, or whether the Australian price includes on-road costs.

Production is limited to 500 numbered Sköll machines worldwide, with Stark stating there will be no second run.

Stark VARG SM Sköll Specifications

Stark VARG SM Sköll Specs Colour Sköll Black; eligible components powder-coated, anodised or finished in black Production run 500 worldwide; no second production run Claimed weight 123.4 kg; 1.1 kg lighter than the standard VARG SM at 124.5 kg Peak power 80 hp (ALPHA specification) Torque 914 Nm at the rear wheel Motor Carbon-fibre-sleeved SPM motor, integrated inverter, 360 V Transmission Single-speed; no conventional gearbox or clutch Battery 7.2 kWh, 420 V; structural honeycomb magnesium case Charger 3.3 kW, 16 A, 120/240 V Claimed charging time 2 hours at 240 V; 3.5 hours at 120 V Claimed range 183 km urban

118 km suburban

81 km WMTC Frame High-strength steel with carbon-fibre front subframe Front suspension KYB 48 mm closed-cartridge coil-spring fork; compression and rebound adjustable; 290 mm travel Rear suspension KYB shock; adjustable spring preload, high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping; 303 mm wheel travel Front brake Brembo four-piston caliper; 320 mm disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston caliper; 220 mm disc; optional handlebar-operated rear brake Tyres Anlas Grip Plus (Australia)

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV (other markets)

Front: 120/70-17

Rear: 140/70-17 Rake 26.1° Wheelbase 1471 mm Ground clearance 312 mm Seat height 935 mm Seat Simil-Alcantara seat cover Footpegs 3D-printed titanium; claimed 140 g saving Fasteners Full titanium bolt kit; claimed 900 g saving Triple clamps Black anodised; limited-edition engraving; individually numbered Final drive RK MXU UW-ring gold 520 chain; 7075-T6 rear sprocket Traction control Dynamic Traction Control; included across riding modes and fully adjustable Display Arkenstone Android-based display; waterproof and shock-resistant; navigation, GPX recording, lap timing and over-the-air updates Australian price $21,990 plus on-road costs First deliveries October 2026 internationally

Specifications and performance figures supplied by Stark Future.

Australian rear tyre size confirmed as 140/70-17.

Australian pricing excludes on-road costs.