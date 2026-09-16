Remember your first bike?

Honda takes $400 off Kids Fun Bikes

Remember your first motorcycle? The anticipation before that first ride, learning where the controls were, and finally being allowed to head off under your own steam. For plenty of MCNews readers, those memories involve a small Honda and a patch of dirt that suddenly became the centre of the universe.

With Christmas approaching, Honda is giving another generation the chance to make those memories, with $400 off its Kids Fun Bikes range*. The offer covers the CRF50F, CRF110F, CRF125F and CRF125FB, giving options from those first tentative laps to riders ready to tackle a manual clutch.

Whether the family is shopping for a first bike or the next step up, the range offers a useful progression in size and controls. Here is how the little red machines line up.

Explore Honda’s Kids Fun Bikes range and the $400 offer .

CRF50F – Start making memories

If names such as Z50, QR50 and XR50 bring a smile to your face, the CRF50F is the modern starting point to show the kids.

Its 49 cc, air-cooled four-stroke single is paired with a three-speed gearbox and automatic clutch. Young riders can learn to change gears with their foot without coordinating a clutch lever, leaving more attention for the throttle, brakes, and where they are heading.

An adjustable throttle limiter lets a supervising adult restrict throttle opening as the rider learns, while keyed ignition controls access to the bike. It is a straightforward introduction to the skills that can underpin years of riding.

CRF110F – More room to develop

The CRF110F moves things along with a 109 cc, air-cooled four-stroke single, electronic fuel injection and four gears, while retaining an automatic clutch.

That combination gives riders more scope to practise choosing the right gear without adding a hand-operated clutch to the process. Electric starting is another practical inclusion, with a kick-starter available as back-up.

Fuel injection takes care of fuelling across changing conditions, while a steel frame and off-road suspension are designed for the bumps and knocks that come with learning. For families looking beyond a 50, the CRF110F provides an intermediate option before the move to manual-clutch riding.

CRF125F and CRF125FB – Taking the next step

For riders ready to learn clutch control, the CRF125F combines a fuel-injected 125 cc four-stroke engine with a four-speed gearbox and manual clutch. Electric starting helps keep the focus on riding, while a steel frame and front disc brake are part of the package.

There are two sizes to consider. The standard CRF125F runs a 17-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear, while the CRF125FB Big Wheel version moves to a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear.

The Big Wheel also has a longer swingarm, greater ground clearance and more suspension travel, with a seat approximately 51 mm higher. That gives taller riders another option within the same engine platform, making a visit to the dealer worthwhile to compare how the two versions fit.

Find the right fit for Christmas

A bike that suits the rider’s size, experience and confidence is a better starting point than simply buying something to grow into. Take the young rider along, check their reach to the controls and discuss the options with a Honda dealer.

Allow for properly fitting protective gear, adult supervision and somewhere suitable to ride, too. The bike might be the big Christmas surprise, but the time spent riding together is what can make it memorable.

The $400 saving applies across all model years of the four eligible bikes, with the offer running until 31 December 2026, while stocks last.*

View the Honda Kids Fun Bikes range and find your local dealer .