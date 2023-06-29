Negrini 50 Super Sprint

With Phil Aynsley

For a motorcycle company that hardly anyone has heard of Negrini produced a lot of machines!

The company was founded by Pietro Negrini in Modena in 1954 with 110 cc and 123 cc 2-stroke powered bikes comprising the early production.

Later Franco Morini 49 cc motors were used for nearly all their models which by then comprised of a range of both mopeds and motorcycles.

By 1960 production had topped 100,000 and by 1970 320,000! In 1976 the company set up Negrini USA with most of the sales being on the East Coast.

The company ceased to trade in 1982.

The bike photographed here is an early ‘70s 50 cc Super Sprint that carries decals that attest to the company being the 1969 Belgian 50 cc road racing and motocross champions.