Grand Ridge Brewery sponsors Australian WorldSBK round in 2022-23

A new main event sponsor is coming on board to support the 2022 and 2023 Australian FIM Superbike World Championship rounds at Phillip Island, with this year’s even already locked in for November 18-20, with presale discounts now available on tickets.

Grand Ridge Brewery is one of Australia’s first craft breweries, and is a 100 per cent Australian, family-owned company.

The brewery is housed in an old butter factory in Mirboo North, a country town in the Victorian Strzelecki Ranges. If you want to visit them for yourselves there are some great roads surrounding the brewery along with a soft adventure option along Grand Ridge Road.

Grand Ridge Brewery has a passion for pure products and are renowned for high quality beers, earning themselves over 250 medals for their beers, making them one of the world’s most awarded breweries.

General Manager of Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit David Bennett says Grand Ridge Brewery has already built a loyal following from World Superbike fans in the past, but has now stepped up to the main event sponsor role.

David Bennett – General Manager of Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

“Grand Ridge Brewery has been our craft beer supply rights partner of WorldSBK events in both 2019 and 2020, supplying craft beer and cider to both public and corporate areas and has already built a loyal following from our World Superbike fans at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. This partnership will see a fantastic opportunity to expand our range of craft beer and cider on offer, especially in our new Holeshot Bar offering that overlooks Doohan Corner – giving our spectators the best views and beers to heighten their experience at the 2022 event.”

Grand Ridge Brewery see WorldSBK as the perfect platform to promote their brand domestically and internationally, with a plenty of shared passion for riders between racing and brews.

Owner & Managing Director of Grand Ridge Brewery Eric Walters is proud to be partnering with WorldSBK at Phillip Island having enjoyed a previously successful relationship.

Eric Walters – Owner & Managing Director of Grand Ridge Brewery

“It’s such a great event! After many years supporting the track with beer and cider we are really excited to be a major sponsor and we can’t wait to see you there! We look forward to a hard revving, ripper race week and enhancing the customer experience on-track and in the campgrounds. Stay tuned and be sure to get Grand Ridge in the fridge. This sponsorship will be in memory of our head brewer and avid bike enthusiast Dave Breheny and we look forward to doing him proud.”

The 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round is fast approaching in what is set to be a season finale showdown, where we officially crown the 2022 Superbike World Champion.

Purchase your tickets online now at worldsbk.com.au and make the most of the presale discount.