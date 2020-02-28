2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
Australian Supersport 300 Qualifying

With Chris Plumridge

Kawasaki rider Harry Khouri will start the 2020 YMI Supersport 300 season from pole position at Phillip Island for Round 1 of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship. Khouri will start on the front row alongside Yamaha riders Jacob Hatch and Ben Baker.

Free Practice 2

Free Practice 2 this morning took place in greasy conditions, with overnight rain leaving the track damp and patchy and making it difficult for the riders to gauge the grip level. Times therefore would not really be representative of the performance to come later in the day. Khouri would top the session, (Addicted to Track Kawasaki, 1:49.117) ahead of Luke Jhonston (Proworx Kawasaki, 1:51.275) and Luke Power (Proworx Kawasaki, 1:51.275).

Qualifying

Riders in Supersport 300 would have to be patient to get their qualifying session today, after a red flag interrupted practice session for the World Supersport riders led to the qualifying being delayed until 5:45. When the field did get up and running it was Harry Khouri (Addicted to Track, Kawasaki) who picked up from where he left off in this morning’s Free Practice 2, a 1:48.490 reflective of the improvement in conditions over the day. Ben Baker (WNR, Yamaha) was second with a 1:49.312 and then Laura Brown (The Bare Bird, Yamaha) putting in a great performance only two tenths further back.

With 2 minutes to go Jacob Hatch levered his way into second spot with a 1:49.161, before crashing at Turn 2 on the next lap. Tayla Relph also found herself with problems on her return to the championship, stopping near the start/finish line with mechanical issues.

At the chequered flag it stayed Khouri on pole, ahead of Hatch, and Baker. Brown will head up the second row ahead of Angus Grenfell (Abu Engineering Yamaha, 1:49.512), and Luke Jhonston (Proworx Kawasaki 1:49.781).

Round 1 of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurace Australian Superbike Championship continues until Sunday (1 March) from Phillip Island as part of the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship weekend.

Australian Supersport 300 Qualifying Results
Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed
1 Harry KHOURI Ninja +1m48.490 191
2 Jacob HATCH YZF-R3 +0.671 195
3 Ben BAKER YZF-R3 +0.822 194
4 Laura BROWN YZF-R3 +1.013 197
5 Angus GRENFELL YZF-R3 +1.022 196
6 Luke JHONSTON Ninja +1.291 198
7 Zylas BUNTING Ninja +1.428 199
8 Brandon DEMMERY YZF-R3 +1.434 196
9 Olly SIMPSON YZF-R3 +1.472 195
10 Peter NERLICH Ninja +1.516 200
11 Archie McDONALD YZF-R3 +1.568 194
12 John LYTRAS YZF-R3 +1.747 194
13 Caleb GILMORE YZF-R3 +1.757 193
14 Luke POWER Ninja +1.794 186
15 James JACOBS  Ninja +1.967 201
16 Yannis SHAW Ninja +2.152 197
17 Jake SENIOR  Ninja +2.300 199
18 Reece OUGHTRED  YZF-R3 +2.366 201
19 Joseph MARINIELLO Ninja +2.379 196
20 Filippo ROVELLI Ninja +2.514 187
21 Matthew RINDEL YZF-R3 +3.029 194
22 Jake FARNSWORTH YZF-R3 +3.124 196
23 Kyle O’CONNELL YZF-R3 +3.774 191
24 Luca DURNING YZF-R3 +3.857 193
25 Josh NODEN YZF-R3 +3.909 194
26 Zak PETTENDY YZF-R3 +4.288 196
27 Zachary JOHNSON YZF-R3 +4.431 194
28 Tom DRANE YZF-R3 +4.697 196
29 Jesse WOODS  YZF-R3 +4.787 194
30 Patrick BOGNAR YZF-R3 +4.861 193
31 Ryan SMITH YZF-R3 +4.894 190
32 Stephany K JAMES YZF-R3 +4.963 190
33 Mitchell SIMPSON YZF-R3 +4.967 185
34 Tayla RELPH YZF-R3 +6.151 194
35 Jamie PORT YZF-R3 +6.227 191
36 Keegan PICKERING YZF-R3 +6.870 188
37 Adam COX RC390 +7.165 182
38 Olly SHORT YZF-R3 +7.233 183
39 Tristan VERCOE Ninja +7.662 187
40 Hannah STEWART YZF-R3 +8.261 182
41 Jordy SIMPSON YZF-R3 +8.442 182
DNQ Dominic FLETCHER YZF-R3 +13.365 180
DNQ Lindsay RUSSELL Ninja +16.312 176

 

 

 

 

 

