Heron Suzuki GB Team XR34 M1 Racer

With Phil Aynsley

This is the first of the M1 “Full Floater” mono shock bikes that were constructed for the works Heron Suzuki GB Team in 1980.

The bikes debuted at the second round of the season at Jarama in Spain. Randy Mamola won the British GP at Silverstone, as well as the Belgian GP at Zolder and finished in the top five at five other rounds to finish second (to Kenny Roberts) in that year’s World Championship on this bike.

Mick Grant then rode it to victory in the 1981 IOM Senior TT.

It is one of only two XR34s known to still exist, with an output of 128 hp and top speed of 290 km/h.