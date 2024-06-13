Honda CL customs at Wheels and Waves 2024

A record-breaking field of sixteen bikes from nine European countries is battling for the top prize at the Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz.

In 2020, the ‘Africa Four CRF1000R’ version of the CB1000R from Swiss Honda dealer Brivemo Motos was crowned the inaugural victor.

In 2021 Mototrafa’s CB650R Fenix won for Portugal.

In 2022, it was custom CMX500 Rebels, with Maanboard from Sardinia-based customisers Motocicli Audaci taking the honours.

For 2023 minibikes took centre stage and the winner, the post-apocalyptic Dax Furiosa – a collaboration between young artist Tamara Alves and Art of Wheels Garage – gave the win back to Portugal.

The customisation contest has become an annual event – working in reality and online – that’s growing in popularity as imaginations run riot, and hondacustoms.com received over 21,000 voting visitors throughout summer 2023 for its range of Honda minibikes, an increase of 41 per cent on the previous year.

2024 looks to build on the success and this time it’s the turn of the CL500, a bike loaded with scrambler style and a zesty learner legal twin-cylinder engine.

The bikes can be seen in person at the annual Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz from Wednesday 12th to Sunday 16th June 2024, and on-line throughout the summer at hondacustoms.com, where visitors can vote for their favourite customisation and download wallpapers for their phone or desktop.

May the best bike win…

Honda Customs – Class of 2024

Wheels and Waves