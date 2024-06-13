Honda CL customs at Wheels and Waves 2024
A record-breaking field of sixteen bikes from nine European countries is battling for the top prize at the Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz.
In 2020, the ‘Africa Four CRF1000R’ version of the CB1000R from Swiss Honda dealer Brivemo Motos was crowned the inaugural victor.
Africa Four CRF1000R by Brivemo Motors won the inaugural competition in 2020
In 2021 Mototrafa’s CB650R Fenix won for Portugal.
Mototrafa’s CB650R Fenix won in 2021
In 2022, it was custom CMX500 Rebels, with Maanboard from Sardinia-based customisers Motocicli Audaci taking the honours.
Maanboard won in 2022
For 2023 minibikes took centre stage and the winner, the post-apocalyptic Dax Furiosa – a collaboration between young artist Tamara Alves and Art of Wheels Garage – gave the win back to Portugal.
‘Furiosa’ Dax – 2023 winner
The customisation contest has become an annual event – working in reality and online – that’s growing in popularity as imaginations run riot, and hondacustoms.com received over 21,000 voting visitors throughout summer 2023 for its range of Honda minibikes, an increase of 41 per cent on the previous year.
Class of 2024
2024 looks to build on the success and this time it’s the turn of the CL500, a bike loaded with scrambler style and a zesty learner legal twin-cylinder engine.
The bikes can be seen in person at the annual Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz from Wednesday 12th to Sunday 16th June 2024, and on-line throughout the summer at
, where visitors can vote for their favourite customisation and download wallpapers for their phone or desktop. hondacustoms.com
May the best bike win…
Enduro 500 – Spain Cherry Lady – Spain CL501R – Spain Moonground – Portugal Oceans’ Track – France CL500 Digger – France CL500 Charade Spirit – France Bik’ink – France Irezumi – France The Poseidon Project – UK Sterrato 500 – Italy Terra Battuta 500 – Italy CL Surfer – Germany Flat Track 500 – Belgium Alpina 500 – Switzerland Bunker imPrint – Turkey Honda Customs – Class of 2024
Wheels and Waves
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Alpina-500-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-7
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Terra-Battuta-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Sterrato-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Sterrato-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Sterrato-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Sterrato-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Sterrato-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Sterrato-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Silver-Surfer-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Silver-Surfer-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Silver-Surfer-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Silver-Surfer-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Silver-Surfer-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Silver-Surfer-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Poseidon-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Poseidon-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Poseidon-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Poseidon-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Poseidon-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Oceans-Track-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Oceans-Track-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Oceans-Track-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Oceans-Track-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Oceans-Track-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Oceans-Track-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Moonground-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Moonground-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Moonground-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Moonground-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Moonground-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Moonground-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-LineUp
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Irezumi-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Irezumi-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Irezumi-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Irezumi-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Irezumi-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Irezumi-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Flat-Track-500-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Flat-Track-500-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Flat-Track-500-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Flat-Track-500-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Flat-Track-500-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Flat-Track-500-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Enduro-500-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Enduro-500-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Enduro-500-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Enduro-500-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Digger-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Digger-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Digger-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Digger-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Digger-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-CL501R-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-CL501R-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-CL501R-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-CL501R-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-CL501R-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-CL501R-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Cherry-Lady-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Cherry-Lady-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Cherry-Lady-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Cherry-Lady-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Cherry-Lady-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Cherry-Lady-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Charade-Spirit-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Charade-Spirit-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Charade-Spirit-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Charade-Spirit-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Charade-Spirit-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bunker-Imprint-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bunker-Imprint-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bunker-Imprint-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bunker-Imprint-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bunker-Imprint-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bunker-Imprint-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bik-Ink-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bik-Ink-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bik-Ink-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bik-Ink-2
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Bik-Ink-1
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Alpina-500-6
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Alpina-500-5
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Alpina-500-4
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Alpina-500-3
2024-Honda-CL-Customs-WheelsAndWaves-Alpina-500-2