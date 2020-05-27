Honda Australia Statement

Due to the new Standard passed by the Australian government in October 2019, Honda will no longer sell ATVs in Australia after 10th October 2021.

The Standard represents a set of regulations that cannot be entirely met by any ATV (Quad) bike in the market today, and is unlikely to be met by anything in the future and forces Honda to exit the ATV category.

“The new Standard is extremely disappointing for farm safety and the countless farmers who rely on quad bikes every day. The safety of our customers is paramount, we will never compromise on this. Now that the rules have changed, it means we have to say goodbye to our ATV line up down under,” said Managing Director of Honda Australia Motorcycle and Power Equipment, Mr Robert Toscano.

“Safety standards must be evidence-based, in both criteria and testing methods, to internationally accepted standards. Honda has provided research to show the negative outcomes of the governments’ proposal but unfortunately it was not considered and we are here in this position today,” Mr Toscano continued.

Honda will continue to advocate for the known and proven safety measures, accepted and agreed by safety experts, coronial inquests and the manufacturers which are: mandating helmets for all quad bike riders, support for mandating rider training and stopping children under 16 years of age from riding adult size quad bikes.

This advocacy also remains critical for most forms of farm vehicles including motorcycles and SSV.

“In light of this, we want to assure customers that Honda will continue to support ATV parts and servicing for the next decade at a minimum. We also offer a range of purpose built SXS (Side by Sides) in our Pioneer line up and our ever-popular Honda AG bikes.” Mr Toscano finished.

For those looking to purchase a new Honda ATV

You have up until 10th October 2021 to do so. Honda dealerships will be depleting their stock in the lead up to this date with some models to be discontinued as of 10th October this year (2020)

Honda will continue to support parts and servicing until at least 2030

Honda will also continue to support customers within this market segment, with our range of purpose built SXS models in the Pioneer line up as well as continue to supply our famous ‘tough as they come’ AG bikes.

Honda is committed to the safety of consumers and will continue to advocate for the known safety measures of: wearing a helmet, promoting and conducting rider training and age appropriate use of any 2-wheel and 4-wheel product.

Honda ATV models that will not be available after October 2020

TRX500FM2

TRX500FM6

TRX500FA7

TRX680FA

These models (except TRX680FA) have been replaced with the new 520 range that will be available up until October 2021.

All Honda ATV models will be discontinued after October 2021.