Honda NAVi scooter

Honda Motorcycles Australia have announce the arrival of the Honda NAVi scooter in Australia for an incredible $2,349 + ORC price, offering a new level of accessibility to get into riding, ideal for urban mobility and offering a quirky, stylish and versatile option.

Tony Hinton – GM Powersports and Products at Honda Australia

“The Honda NAVi represents a new era in urban commuting. We understand the evolving needs of riders who seek a mode of transportation that is not only fuel efficient and practical but also reflects their individuality. With its distinctive design and agile performance, the NAVi is the perfect companion for navigating the urban streets.”

Designed for traversing bustling urban streets with ease, the 109 cc Honda NAVi offers a sleek design with fun aesthetics, no doubt aiming to capture the interest of young riders, with a choice of four colours – Patriot Red, Ranger Green, Shasta White and Neon Pink.

A compact frame and lightweight construction make for easy manoeuvring through traffic, alongside a low seat height of 765mm to suit riders of all heights.

The centre-stand means that parking on uneven footpaths is trouble-free, and the large lockable waterproof 17.5 litre storage box provides plenty of room to store valuables.

Powered by a fuel-efficient air-cooled engine featuring HET (Honda Eco technology) the NAVi also runs an automatic CVT transmission, removing the worry of changing gears while navigating traffic, just twist and go.

The NAVi rolls on a 12 inch front and 10 inch rear, promising light and agile handling.

The Navi is also two-up capable and has a heat-shielded exhaust for worry free riding. Whether zipping through city streets or exploring winding roads, riders can count on the NAVi to deliver reliability and efficiency.

We can’t wait to see what people do with these in regards to customising them and ramping up the power levels with big-bore kits and the like.

Head to the Honda Motorcycles Australia website for more info, or into your local Honda Motorcycles dealer.