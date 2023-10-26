WorldSBK 2024 – HRC

Honda Racing Corporation is pleased to announce a contract extension with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for the next two years.

Xavi and Iker have been the standard-bearers for Honda in the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2022 and 2023, and continue with the project in 2024.

Iker Lecuona – Team HRC

“It’s good to have everything clear on the contract side because we must focus on the job ahead. I want to fight at the front and succeed, something HRC has always strived for in the racing field, but we must work hard to reach that level, so soon after the last round of the 2023 championship we will turn our full attention to testing as we start to prepare for the new season, aiming to take a consistent step forward in terms of performance and results.”

Xavi Vierge – Team HRC

“I’m happy to have renewed my contract with Team HRC for another two years. It’s every rider’s dream to be part of a HRC factory team and my feelings have only grown since my early days with the squad. It is a source of motivation to continue together, as I believe in the project, in myself, and in my team. Together we can accomplish our goal, which is to try to fight for the championship as soon as possible. And so we will continue to work as hard as we can in order to get there.”

Tetsuhiro Kuwata – HondaRacing Corporation – General Manager

“In nearly two years of working together, we have come to appreciate Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge in every respect, and we are therefore happy and pleased to announce that both will remain HRC factory riders for the next two years. Xavi and Iker are two young, fast and competitive riders, always ready to face every challenge with positivity, dedication and team spirit. These are values that we fully share because they are the ones that allow us to strive and progress in the competitive world of racing. Good work to both our riders and our technicians for both the 2023 season finale and the years to come.”