TeamHRC WorldSBK 2023

The Factory Honda WorldSBK team will again run Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade for the 2023 WorldSBK championship season.

Iker Lecuona

“We learned a lot last year and achieved some strong results, like pole position in Barcelona and a podium at Assen, which we weren’t really expecting as that was only the second race. Definitely a very positive year overall, and it helped me get to grips with a lot of things, like how to manage the situation in every race and at every track, also with the Pirelli tyres that were very difficult to understand at first. I plan to harness all that I learned in 2022 in the year to come. Over the winter, the team and everyone back in the Honda factory have worked really hard to provide us with a better bike. We still have two days of testing in Australia before the first race, so we have time to understand the new material and find the best setup in order to exploit it as best we can. We start with the two rounds that I wasn’t able to compete in last season, but I like both tracks, feel good, and am ready to give it my all.”

And while the 2023 livery of the CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE welcomes PT Astra Honda Motor to the line-up of official sponsors, the team has concentrated on what lies beneath the fairings in the limited time it has had between the end of the 2022 season and the imminent 2023 season-opener in Australia.

Xavi Vierge

“This is my second year in WorldSBK and so we’ll benefit from not having to start from scratch. We now know many of the tracks and understand how the tyres and electronics work, while it was all a big challenge for me last year. 2022 wasn’t an easy season but we scored some good results and demonstrated our potential. They’ve been working hard in Japan and so we’ve had a lot of work to do and elements to test over the winter. I am really pleased with how that all’s gone and now we just need to identify our base setup for the season. Testing is great but it doesn’t compare to racing. Luckily, this year we start early and there’s no better places than Australia and Indonesia. I love those tracks, especially Phillip Island. It’s the first time I’m heading there in February, which is summertime, so I’m looking forward to getting there and beginning what should be an amazing season.”

Team Manager Leon Camier and riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge have spoken about what they learned last season and what they aspire to now, aware that the level of competition in 2023 will be higher than ever.

Leon Camier – Team Manager, Team HRC

“The 2022 World Superbike season was a good foundation year for our two young rookies. Throughout the season, we were able to see what they are both capable of and were impressed by the way in which they were able to quickly adapt to new circuits and different situations. Now that we’ve done a lot of the learning, we can aim to focus on race performance right from FP1. We’ve worked hard in a lot of areas and improved in many aspects. 2023 starts now, and we’re ready to go. The goal is to improve globally, both with the bike on the team’s side, and working to take another step more generally speaking. Our top speed has always been really good with the Fireblade, but we must keep working to improve in every area. When you bring a new spec of a given component to improve in one area, you sometimes find this sets you back in another area. This is something that Honda have been working very hard on in Japan and we are confident that this year we will make another step in the right direction. To expect to go from where we were last season to aiming for a title win will be very difficult, but this is essentially our goal, and one that we will keep working towards until we achieve it.”

TeamHRC WorldSBK 2023 Gallery

2023 WorldSBK Entry List

N. Rider Nat. Team 19 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha WorldSBK Team 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 65 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC 45 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Racing 31 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 76 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 5 Philipp Oettl GER Team GoEleven 66 Tom Sykes GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 28 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 35 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing 51 Eric Granado BRA MIE Racing 52 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura 34 Lorenzo Baldassari ITA GMT94 Yamaha

2023 WorldSBK Calendar