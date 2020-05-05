2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

Husqvarna’s LR (Long Range) variant of the 701 Enduro arrives in Australia next month priced at $18,345 +ORC. The 701 Enduro is the sister model of KTM’s 690 Enduro R and shares that monumentally strong, yet amazingly manageable, 692.7 cc single yet with the new Husky LR version the brand can now offer a single-cylinder model with a huge range thanks to its massive 25-litre fuel capacity. 

This engine has redefined the single-cylinder with huge power and torque yet thanks to modern electronics is manageable and easy to ride.

At 25-litres, the 701 Enduro LR almost doubles the fuel capacity of the machines it is based on.  The 13-litre underseat tank as seen on the other models, is joined with an extra 12-litre conventional tank to give a realistic touring range of 500 kilometres.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

That huge capacity is five-litres more than the 20-litre tank on the twin-cylinder KTM 790 Adventure.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

Husqvarna are claiming a dry weight of 155 kg for the 701 Enduro LR. That compares to 189 kg for the 790 Adventure or Yamaha’s Tenere 700. 

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

With a smooth running 74-horsepower and 71 Nm of torque this current generation motor has redefined single-cylinder performance. 

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

Unlike other singles from the KTM/Husqvarna stable the big-bore engine has long 10,000 kilometres service intervals and a solid two-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

Despite it’s off-road focus the 701 also scores the full gamut of electronic safety aids that in their current generation work incredibly well.  Seriously, forget what you know about ABS and traction control from earlier generation machines, we are now in a whole new world when it comes to the capability of these systems.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

Switchable ride modes, ride by wire, lean angle sensitive traction control and ABS along with a quick-shifter gives the 701 a higher performance suite of electronics than most sportsbikes could offer only a few years ago. It is no longer a case of see a bit of gravel and turn everything off, the systems now are so well tuned that they really are more a help than a hindrance. For lesser experienced riders this level of electronic smarts will help get them to more places easier than they could manage otherwise.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

It must be said though that it is still distinctly more an off-road machine than the multi-cylinder adventure bikes. Thus travels that are predominantly tarmac based are always going to be better suited to the larger machines in the class, for both the longevity and obvious comfort benefits that the more touring oriented machines bring to the party.

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

The other barrier for the 701 Enduro LR is going to be price…  The new 701 LR will be available in Australia from May 2020 at $18,345. 

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

As a turn-key option as they roll off the showroom floor the Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR ticks so many boxes, it’s just a pity the box is a bit spendy in the first place…

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR arrives is expected in Australia from May

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Specifications

Engine
Displacement 692.7 cc single-cylinder
Power 74 horsepower at 8000 rpm
Torque 71 Nm at 6750 rpm
Bore / Stroke 105 mm x 80 mm
Starter Electric starter
Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Transmission 6-speed
Cooling Liquid cooled
Clutch APTC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
Chassis
Frame Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
Front Suspension WP-USD Xplor 48 – 250 mm travel
Rear Suspension WP XPLOR with Pro-Lever linkage – 250 mm travel
Front Brake 300 mm, Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, brake disc
Rear Brake 240 mm, Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
ABS Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP cornerning ABS 
Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
Head Angle 62.3
Ground Clearance 270 mm
Seat Height 925 mm
Tank Capacity 25 litres
Dry Weight 155 kg
RRP $18,345 + ORC
Available May 2020

