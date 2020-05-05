2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR

Husqvarna’s LR (Long Range) variant of the 701 Enduro arrives in Australia next month priced at $18,345 +ORC. The 701 Enduro is the sister model of KTM’s 690 Enduro R and shares that monumentally strong, yet amazingly manageable, 692.7 cc single yet with the new Husky LR version the brand can now offer a single-cylinder model with a huge range thanks to its massive 25-litre fuel capacity.

At 25-litres, the 701 Enduro LR almost doubles the fuel capacity of the machines it is based on. The 13-litre underseat tank as seen on the other models, is joined with an extra 12-litre conventional tank to give a realistic touring range of 500 kilometres.

That huge capacity is five-litres more than the 20-litre tank on the twin-cylinder KTM 790 Adventure.

Husqvarna are claiming a dry weight of 155 kg for the 701 Enduro LR. That compares to 189 kg for the 790 Adventure or Yamaha’s Tenere 700.

With a smooth running 74-horsepower and 71 Nm of torque this current generation motor has redefined single-cylinder performance.

Unlike other singles from the KTM/Husqvarna stable the big-bore engine has long 10,000 kilometres service intervals and a solid two-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

Despite it’s off-road focus the 701 also scores the full gamut of electronic safety aids that in their current generation work incredibly well. Seriously, forget what you know about ABS and traction control from earlier generation machines, we are now in a whole new world when it comes to the capability of these systems.

Switchable ride modes, ride by wire, lean angle sensitive traction control and ABS along with a quick-shifter gives the 701 a higher performance suite of electronics than most sportsbikes could offer only a few years ago. It is no longer a case of see a bit of gravel and turn everything off, the systems now are so well tuned that they really are more a help than a hindrance. For lesser experienced riders this level of electronic smarts will help get them to more places easier than they could manage otherwise.

It must be said though that it is still distinctly more an off-road machine than the multi-cylinder adventure bikes. Thus travels that are predominantly tarmac based are always going to be better suited to the larger machines in the class, for both the longevity and obvious comfort benefits that the more touring oriented machines bring to the party.

The other barrier for the 701 Enduro LR is going to be price… The new 701 LR will be available in Australia from May 2020 at $18,345.

As a turn-key option as they roll off the showroom floor the Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR ticks so many boxes, it’s just a pity the box is a bit spendy in the first place…

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR Specifications