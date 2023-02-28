2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round One – Phillip Island
Iker Lecuona
Q: Did your results match your expectations this weekend?
Iker Lecuona: “We know the Ducatis can lead, in this case, Oettl and Bassani in a group and also of course Bautista and Rinaldi – who had a very good base during the testing and during the weekend. I know he can lead, but I knew my pace is similar, or slightly the same as the Kawasaki or Yamaha, like Toprak, because this year I saw that they are improving a lot these races. We showed I can fight until the end, so a very good feeling honestly.
“During the race, yeah, I am a bit frustrated because I miss the power in few areas that I need to recover.”
Q: So not top speed, not power, just drive?
Lecuona: “For the electronics you know, we want to be careful with the tyre. We don’t want to smoke it earlier so we cut a little bit of the power.
“Yeah it was fine, because in the end I can fight, but I miss the tenths to be more relaxed in the race.
“Honestly I am very happy, we’re on the route to fight for P4 and it is a very critical circuit for tyres.
“I’d say we are improving a lot and now we have the data and can say that, yes we improved during the race, that I can fight until the end. So I am very happy.”
World Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|62
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|34
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|31
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|31
|5
|Axel Bassani
|25
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|23
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|22
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|20
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|15
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|14
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|12
|12
|Scott Redding
|10
|13
|Remy Gardner
|10
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|8
|15
|Alex Lowes
|6
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|4
|17
|Loris Baz
|1
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|1