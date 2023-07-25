MotoGP 2023
Round Nine Silverstone
LCR Honda Castrol rider Alex Rins is continuing his recovery at home following his fibula and tibia injury after the crash at Mugello’s Sprint.
Surrounded by the best experts in the field, Rins is carrying out a solid daily plan to be ready to jump on the bike when the time comes.
However, for the British Grand Prix, which will take place on the 6th of August at the Silverstone, compatriot Lecuona from the Honda WorldSBK Team will take over and replace Rins on the LCR Honda.
Iker Lecuona
“I wish Alex a speedy recovery; I know how difficult these situations are. In the meantime, I’m happy to jump on the bike, as I want to do my best and help the team. Besides, I like Silverstone’s layout, and we can have fun. I want to thank the Honda family and LCR for the opportunity“.
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|194
|2
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|159
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|158
|4
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|114
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|109
|6
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|98
|7
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|79
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|77
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|64
|10
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|63
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|57
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|56
|13
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|47
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|42
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|34
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|34
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|27
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|18
|19
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|15
|20
|Dani Pedrosa
|KTM
|13
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|9
|22
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|9
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|8
|24
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|5
|25
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|5
|26
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|5
|27
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|5
|28
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|0
Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule
AEST
Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1725
|MotoE
|FP1
|1800
|Moto3
|FP1
|1850
|Moto2
|FP1
|1945
|MotoGP
|FP1
|2125
|MotoE
|FP2
|2215
|Moto3
|FP2
|2305
|Moto2
|FP2
|0000 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|0200 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q1
|0220 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q2
Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1740
|Moto3
|FP3
|1825
|Moto2
|FP3
|1910
|MotoGP
|FP
|1950
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2015
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2110
|MotoE
|R1
|2150
|Moto3
|Q1
|2215
|Moto3
|Q2
|2245
|Moto2
|Q1
|2310
|Moto2
|Q2
|0000 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|0010 (Sun)
|MotoE
|R2
Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1845
|Mo0tGP
|WUP
|2015
|Moto3
|Race
|2200
|MotoGP
|Race
|2330
|Moto2
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia