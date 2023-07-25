MotoGP 2023

Round Nine Silverstone

LCR Honda Castrol rider Alex Rins is continuing his recovery at home following his fibula and tibia injury after the crash at Mugello’s Sprint.

Surrounded by the best experts in the field, Rins is carrying out a solid daily plan to be ready to jump on the bike when the time comes.

However, for the British Grand Prix, which will take place on the 6th of August at the Silverstone, compatriot Lecuona from the Honda WorldSBK Team will take over and replace Rins on the LCR Honda.

Iker Lecuona

“I wish Alex a speedy recovery; I know how difficult these situations are. In the meantime, I’m happy to jump on the bike, as I want to do my best and help the team. Besides, I like Silverstone’s layout, and we can have fun. I want to thank the Honda family and LCR for the opportunity“.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 159 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 158 4 Brad Binder KTM 114 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 77 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 63 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 56 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 42 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 22 Jonas Folger KTM 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule

AEST

Friday

Time Class Event 1725 MotoE FP1 1800 Moto3 FP1 1850 Moto2 FP1 1945 MotoGP FP1 2125 MotoE FP2 2215 Moto3 FP2 2305 Moto2 FP2 0000 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0220 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1740 Moto3 FP3 1825 Moto2 FP3 1910 MotoGP FP 1950 MotoGP Q1 2015 MotoGP Q2 2110 MotoE R1 2150 Moto3 Q1 2215 Moto3 Q2 2245 Moto2 Q1 2310 Moto2 Q2 0000 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday

Time Class Event 1845 Mo0tGP WUP 2015 Moto3 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 Moto2 Race

