2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 16 – Empower Field at Mile High,Denver

450 Main

Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb tussled in Heat Race Two, with Webb scoring the win, while Jett Lawrence had dominated the opening 450 Heat. A hard landing for Eli Tomac earlier in the day had the local hero a little shaken, while Cooper Webb also hurt his hand a little during Qualifying but was really struggling with a knee injury.

Hunter Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of his brother. Chase Sexton had a great run towards the first turn but then went down, leaving the defending champion plenty of work to do from there. Justin Cooper was third, Eli Tomac fourth, Jason Anderson fifth, Justin Barcia sixth, and Cooper Webb was down in seventh place early on.

Eli Tomac moved up to third place two laps in and the home crowd were vocal in the support of their man. Tomac though made a mistake on the following lap, going down and losing a number of positions on what was looking quite a tricky surface in regards to traction at both ends of the motorcycle.

Five minutes into the race and Hunter had a handy two-second lead over his brother. Jason Anderson had moved up to third place, two-seconds behind Jett. Barcia was up to fourth, Webb fifth, Cooper sixth and Tomac seventh. Chase Sexton had come back from dead last on the opening lap to be on the back of Tomac and challenging for that seventh place.

By the ten-minute mark, Jett was on the back of Hunter and shortly thereafter moved through to the lead after his pit-board informed him that Jason Anderson was closing in on the pair from behind. Barcia was still fourth and, at this juncture, had a four-second gap over Cooper Webb, who was not being chased down by Chase Sexton.

Sexton got the better of Webb with just over five-minutes left on the clock only to lose the front moments later which handed that fifth place position back to Cooper Webb. Jett led Hunter by 1.3 seconds at this point, and the pair had managed to prevent Anderson from getting any closer.

Jett Lawrence went on to take the eighth win of his rookie 450 AMA SX season, his third victory on the trot. It was a clear and concise victory by the 20-year-old, set up with some really smart and cautious line choices while staying out of trouble at turn one by being acutely aware of his surroundings.

Hunter Lawrence is also strong and precise. The 24-year-old made it a Honda 1-2, an Aussie 1-2, and a Lawrence family 1-2, the first sibling 1-2 in the category.

Jason Anderson took third well ahead of Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb. An injury for Webb held him back in this contest on what was a difficult night for the 28-year-old. Not really how we saw the epic championship battle between Webb and Lawrence to perhaps be decided but this is a cruel sport.

This victory sees Jett’s championship lead over Webb grow from 12 to a much safer 20-points. 336 points to Webb’s 316.

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton are level pegged on 282 points in third place, 54-points behind Jett.

One round to go… The final showdown at Salt Lake City plays out next weekend.

450 Main Results

.Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Lawrence Hon 23 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon +01.802 3 J Anderson Kaw +05.404 4 J Barcia GAS +12.175 5 C Webb Yam +22.017 6 J Cooper Yam +22.433 7 M Stewart Hus +26.219 8 C Sexton KTM +33.386 9 D Ferrandis Hon +43.726 10 E Tomac Yam +48.214 11 D Wilson Hon +51.039 12 M Oldenburg Hon +52.126 13 C Nichols Bet +52.972 14 F Noren Kaw 22 Laps 15 A Cianciarulo Kaw +11.766 16 V Friese Hon +22.106 17 J Hill KTM +22.226 18 S McElrath Suz +24.602 19 C Clason Kaw +25.538 20 J Hand Hon +38.101 21 J Robin Yam +39.489 22 M Harrison Kaw +43.859

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J Lawrence 336 2 C Webb 316 3 E Tomac 282 4 C Sexton 282 5 J Anderson 264 6 K Roczen 223 7 J Cooper 205 8 H Lawrence 200 9 J Barcia 200 10 A Plessinger 198 11 M Stewart 184 12 D Ferrandis 133 13 S McElrath 124 14 B Bloss 94 15 A Cianciarulo 93 16 D Wilson 79 17 J Hill 62 18 K Chisholm 60 19 V Friese 54 20 C Nichols 51 21 J Prado 45 22 M Oldenburg 42 23 C Craig 39 24 F Noren 35 25 C Clason 34 26 D Drake 33 27 M Harrison 25 28 T Masterpool 19 29 J Hand 18 30 J Robin 10 31 G Harlan 9 32 J Short 8 33 A Politelli 7 34 A Bourdon 7 35 R Breece 6 36 J Rodbell 6 37 T Lane 3 38 C Mumford 3 39 A Tanti 3 40 D Simonson 3 41 K Moranz 2 42 J Starling 2 43 J Hill 2 44 J Clermont 1 45 R Wageman 1 46 L Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

Jo Shimoda broke away in the latter half of the 250 Main, leading Levi Kitchen by 2.5-seconds at the halfway mark. The upper two fastenings on Kitchen’s left boot had come undone as the race wore on, a distraction the Kawasaki man certainly didn’t need.

RJ Hampshire and Nate Thrasher had made contact early that proved costly for both of them. At the halfway juncture Hampshire was two-seconds behind Kitchen after finally shaking off the advances of Thrasher.

Jo Shimoda went on to take his second ever Main Event win with a clean and controlled ride after managing to hold off a late charge from Kitchen.

With Kitchen second and Hampshire third, those scores level them at the top of the 250 West Championship points table with only the final 250 East-West showdown to come next weekend in Salt Lake City. Both Kitchen and Hampshire congratulated Shimoda on his win during the cool down lap.

Jordon Smith ran in third place for the opening laps but had been shuffled down to fifth place by the flag.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Shimoda Hon 18 Laps 2 L Kitchen Kaw +00.649 3 R Hampshire Hus +02.163 4 N Thrasher Yam +20.285 5 J Smith Yam +40.798 6 P Nicoletti Yam +1m00.051 7 C Thompson Yam +1m04.581 8 R Wageman Yam 17 Laps 9 T Hawkins KTM +05.295 10 J Beaumer KTM +10.412 11 R DiFrancesco GAS +13.405 12 L Turner KTM +20.943 13 J Varize GAS +25.464 14 H Yoder Kaw +32.633 15 G Stapleton Kaw +33.305 16 A Bourdon Suz +38.587 17 T Albright Yam +43.140 18 M Sanford Kaw 16 Laps 19 P Taylor Kaw +53.137 20 C Stephenson KTM 15 Laps 21 B West Yam 2 Laps 22 M Miller Suz DNF

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 L Kitchen 186 2 R Hampshire 186 3 J Smith 165 4 J Shimoda 163 5 G Marchbanks 121 6 J Beaumer 118 7 N Thrasher 107 8 A Bourdon 102 9 P Nicoletti 93 10 C Mumford 88 11 C Thompson 82 12 R DiFrancesco 79 13 H Yoder 79 14 R Wageman 71 15 M Oldenburg 67 16 J Varize 54 17 T Hawkins 50 18 M Jorgensen 26 19 M Sanford 25 20 T Albright 22 21 M Vohland 20 22 M Mosiman 20 23 M Miller 18 24 L Turner 17 25 G Stapleton 16 26 S Varola 10 27 L Kobusch 9 28 D Simonson 8 29 D Hepp 5 30 J Benek 3 31 P Taylor 3 32 B Laninovich 3 33 C Stephenson 2 34 G Cyr 2 35 T Freehill 2 36 B West 1 37 B Silveira 1 38 A Nagy 1 39 D Walsh 0

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Webb Yam 8 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon +01.149 3 M Stewart Hus +02.443 4 E Tomac Yam +09.079 5 S McElrath Suz +16.546 6 J Hill KTM +26.294 7 M Harrison Kaw +28.832 8 C Clason Kaw +29.598 9 F Noren Kaw +30.637 10 M Weltin Yam +32.193 11 D Ferrandis Hon +32.471 12 M Oldenburg Hon +32.713 13 G Harlan Yam +40.267 14 A Rodriguez KTM +43.914 15 T Lane KTM +47.729 16 J Starling Hon +50.866 17 J Cartwright Kaw +52.635 18 H Schlosser KTM +53.698 19 L Leitzel Kaw 7 Laps 20 J Estonia KTM 5 Laps

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Lawrence Hon 8 Laps 2 C Sexton KTM +03.344 3 J Anderson Kaw +06.223 4 J Barcia GAS +14.600 5 D Wilson Hon +25.025 6 J Cooper Yam +25.522 7 A Cianciarulo Kaw +30.804 8 V Friese Hon +33.606 9 C Nichols Bet +34.003 10 J Hand Hon +37.596 11 J Short Kaw +38.894 12 K Chisholm Suz +41.104 13 J Robin Yam +46.027 14 H Miller Hon +48.834 15 D Simonson Yam +50.481 16 C Harmon Yam +55.522 17 K Moranz KTM +59.053 18 J Cros Kaw +1m01.026 19 J Rodbell KTM 7 Laps 20 A Politelli GAS 4 Laps

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Shimoda Hon 8 Laps 2 L Kitchen Kaw +08.686 3 T Hawkins KTM +13.291 4 J Smith Yam +15.519 5 C Thompson Yam +24.994 6 H Yoder Kaw +32.703 7 M Miller Suz +35.582 8 T Albright Yam +38.266 9 G Stapleton Kaw +43.094 10 S Varola Kaw +49.166 11 C Stephenson KTM +52.036 12 B West Yam +52.581 13 N Viney Hon +54.339 14 N Nisbet Hon 7 Laps 15 C Saultz KTM +07.695 16 C Howell Yam +27.055 17 T Fierro GAS +37.491 18 B Silveira Suz +56.818 19 P Taylor Kaw 5 Laps 20 M Jorgensen GAS 4 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 N Thrasher Yam 8 Laps 2 R Hampshire Hus +01.130 3 J Beaumer KTM +12.049 4 R DiFrancesco GAS +16.812 5 A Bourdon Suz +26.315 6 R Wageman Yam +29.756 7 L Turner KTM +31.942 8 P Nicoletti Yam +34.076 9 J Varize GAS +36.531 10 J Benek Kaw +36.814 11 K Wise Kaw +50.889 12 A Nagy KTM +1n00.737 13 A Cozadd Kaw +1n07.138 14 J Greco GAS 7 Laps 15 R Hailey Yam +03.480 16 M Sanford Kaw +06.978 17 D Hepp Hon +08.326 18 K Epperson Hon +08.558 19 R Cochran GAS +16.749 20 B Hall Kaw 6 Laps

