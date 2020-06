Supercross Images by Hoppenworld

The lack of spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions as AMA Supercross finally swung back into action on the weekend certainly made for somewhat of a stark backdrop compared to the normal glitz and glamour of a conventional Monster Energy Supercross. Check out this gallery of 50 images from round 11 of the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship staged in an empty Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.