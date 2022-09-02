Tetsuta Nagashima and Takuya Tsuda to wild card in Japan

HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima and Team Suzuki Ecstar test rider Takuya Tsuda, will be wildcard entrants for the MotoGP class at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Motegi.

Tetsuta Nagashima was recently part of Team HRC who won the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship “Coca Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race (Suzuka 8 Hours) and has been working as the HRC test rider in Japan.

Since 2021, Nagashima has been an HRC test rider, and competed in the 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours alongside team members Takumi Takahashi and Iker Lecuona. In the Suzuka 8 Hours Top Ten Qualifying, Nagashima set a new lap record of 2 min 4.934 s to take pole position. His form continued during the race where he set the fastest lap time of 2 min 6.934 s and contributed to winning Honda’s 28th Suzuka 8 Hours victory, its first since 2014.

Tetsuta Nagashima

“I will be competing in the premier MotoGP class, which I have dreamed of since I was a child. It is only a wild card entry for one race, but I will do my very best, and show my appreciation to HRC for giving me this opportunity with good results. In the Suzuka 8 Hours, everything went well from testing throughout race week and we won, so I’ll keep this momentum going into the Grand Prix of Japan. I feel that through conducting development tests as an HRC rider this year, my skills as a rider are improving, so I hope everyone will see how Tetsuta Nagashima rides now. I’ll do my best, so I hope everyone at the track, and spectators watching TV, will cheer for me.”

Takuya Tsuda has been a vital part of the Suzuki team ever since joining as Test Rider in 2015, using his vast experience to build the GSX-RR alongside the Racing & Development department in Japan, and partnering with Sylvain Guintoli for test days. He made his MotoGP debut in 2017 at Jerez when standing in for an injured Alex Rins, and he naturally has plenty of knowledge of Motegi circuit and the GSX-RR.

The 39-year-old is a multi-time podium sitter at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours event, and he has also enjoyed success in the All Japan series, riding there since 2003. In 2022, alongside his Test Rider duties, he has been competing in the All Japan ST1000 class, where he holds fourth in the championship standings.

Takuya Tsuda

“First of all, I want to thank Suzuki for giving me this opportunity. Over the years I have watched the Suzuki riders’ performances in MotoGP races with the GSX-RR that I have been involved in developing as a Test Rider. Now I am very excited to jump onboard and be able to race with GSX-RR myself, and in front of Japanese fans! I will do my best with the team to make this race the culmination of our development.”

