2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Five – RedBud

The AMA Pro Motocross championship returned to the track for round five at RedBud MX, which celebrated its 50th anniversary, where Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence continued his streak with another perfect outing in which he led every lap to go 1-1 in the motos and capture his fifth straight victory.

In the 250 Class, an unpredictable afternoon saw heartbreak befall the championship leader and opened the door for a breakthrough performance for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan as the second-generation racer emerged with the first win.

450 Moto One

The first premier class moto of the day saw a familiar trend as Lawrence prevailed with his seventh MotoSport.com Holeshot of the season ahead of Sport Clips/Beachview Treatment/HBI Racing Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis.

The clear track allowed Lawrence to drop the hammer on the opening lap and establish a lead of more than two seconds from the outset of the moto. He continued to add to that margin through the opening stages of the race.

As the moto completed its initial 10 minutes four different riders sat within striking distance of second as Masterpool had to fend off pressure from Ferrandis, Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo.

The Yamaha-mounted Frenchman was relentless in his pursuit of Masterpool but couldn’t find a clean enough line to make a pass happen. That ultimately allowed Sexton, making his first start since the opening round, to take advantage of the opportunity to grab third. Sexton then took his turn in battling Masterpool and was able to take control of second just before the halfway point.

The battle for third saw a renewed fight between Masterpool and Ferrandis, while Cianciarulo lurked in fifth. A bobble by Ferrandis briefly halted his momentum and allowed Cianciarulo to slip past for fourth. The front-runners then settled into their respective positions through the heart of the moto.

The final five minutes saw the action ramp up once again as Ferrandis picked up the pace and was able to find a way around both Cianciarulo and Masterpool to fight his way from fifth to third and inch away from his rivals.

Cianciarulo looked to get around Masterpool for fourth and as he attempted to make the pass he slid out and went down, contacting Masterpool whose bike flipped over and launched the rider onto his back. The incident allowed both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson to get by.

Back out front, Lawrence’s dominance over the division continued with his seventh wire-to-wire outing of the season and his ninth straight moto win. He took the checkered flag 17.9 seconds ahead of Sexton, with Ferrandis completing the moto podium in third. Plessinger followed in fourth while Anderson, in his first start of the summer, rounded out the top five.

450 Moto One Results

Pos. Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +17.920 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +28.239 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +30.710 5 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +42.777 6 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1:12.244 7 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:18.794 8 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F +1:25.321 9 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:53.475 10 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +2:16.580 11 Jose Butron GAS MC450F 16 Laps 12 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +20.008 13 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 +22.950 14 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +32.593 15 Bryce Shelly YAM YZ 450F +41.619 16 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +59.065 17 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +1:00.374 18 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F +1:05.788 19 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +1:06.842 20 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1:10.902 21 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +1:12.260 22 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 +1:13.916 23 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +1:20.218 24 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1:31.787 25 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1:35.280 26 Ayden Shive KAW KX450 +1:59.325 27 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F +2:01.827 28 Judson Wisdom YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 29 Nathen LaPorte YAM YZ 450F +04.662 30 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 450F +1:04.621 31 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR 13 Laps 32 Kaeden Amerine KAW KX450 +2:40.349 33 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 11 Laps 34 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +1:05.810 35 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 10 Laps 36 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F 9 Laps 37 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 8 Laps 38 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250 7 Laps 39 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +55.272 40 Romain Pape GAS MC450F 6 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final race of the afternoon started with a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshots for Lawrence, once again ahead of Masterpool and Ferrandis, who made quick work in making the pass on Masterpool for second and brought both Plessinger and Sexton along with him into third and fourth, respectively.

As has been the case all season, the clear track paid big dividends for Lawrence as he completed the opening lap with a 2.5 second advantage on the field.

As Lawrence’s lead continued to grow Sexton looked to put the pressure on Ferrandis, but he lost traction with his front tire and slid out. He remounted quickly but resumed in fourth behind Plessinger, who assumed third.

The pressure from Sexton was a spark for Ferrandis who found himself within striking distance of Lawrence. The point leader responded with his fastest lap of the moto to open the lead back up and establish an even larger margin.

Sexton’s recovery from his misfortune saw him reclaim third from Plessinger and set his sights on trying to track down a six-second deficit to Ferrandis.

As the moto surpassed the halfway point the top three had settled in and the margins stabilized. When time on the clock ran out the battle for second was on between Ferrandis and Sexton as a showdown between the two headlined the final two laps.

Lawrence’s lead was never in doubt as he wrapped up another wire-to-wire ride to complete the sweep of the motos, finishing 4.8 seconds ahead of Ferrandis, who dug deep to keep his Honda rival at bay and hold on for second. Sexton finished strong in third.

450 Overall

Lawrence’s unblemished record has him 10-0 in motos this summer, making for a historic start to a class career having surpassed the previous 8-0 mark established by David Bailey in the 500cc division during the 1984 season.

Ferrandis’ stand in the final moto was a difference maker in the overall classification as it gave him the tiebreaker for the runner-up spot (3-2) and forced Sexton to settle for third (2-3).

With maximum points thus far through five rounds Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings has increased to 57 points over Ferrandis, giving the Australian a full race advantage over his competitors. Plessinger moved into third, 76 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“Another good moto and another good start. That’s key. I didn’t know Dylan [Ferrandis] was there at first but then I saw my pit board. I looked behind and saw he was right there, so I picked it up. The lappers made it difficult, but it was another good day.”

Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“This is a good step in the right direction. We needed time with the new Yamaha to make it better and the time off helped. We’re improving and that’s good. I was hoping to keep pace with Jett [Lawrence] but he was just too good today.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“It’s nice to be back. That was not a good performance out of me. It was kind of embarrassing and I’ve got to be better. We’ve still got some work to do but I’m looking forward to getting back to the level I know I’m capable of. It’s going to be fun the rest of the season.”

Aaron Plessinger

“Practice and qualifying were pretty rough for me, but I sent it in the opening moto! I got a pretty good start and battled my way up to fourth, then second moto, pretty much the same deal… Got a good start, was third for a little bit, and then rode a pretty lonely fourth for 30 minutes – that was crazy. I was a little sore out there, but 4-4 on the day, fairly happy with it, and now we’ll go home and do some homework before Southwick.”

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +04.894 3 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +07.034 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:10.644 5 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:35.883 6 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1:50.492 7 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +1:55.795 8 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:58.067 9 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +2:46.941 10 Jose Butron GAS MC450F 15 Laps 11 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +18.628 12 Bryce Shelly YAM YZ 450F +30.637 13 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +30.976 14 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +40.005 15 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +51.315 16 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +59.944 17 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F +1:19.711 18 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +1:22.768 19 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1:23.688 20 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F +1:27.105 21 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +1:34.261 22 Ayden Shive KAW KX450 +2:01.788 23 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +2:09.515 24 TJ Albright YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 25 Nathen LaPorte YAM YZ 450F +34.503 26 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +1:36.439 27 Judson Wisdom YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 28 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 450F +28.664 29 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F 11 Laps 30 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 +1:57.779 31 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 32 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250 9 Laps 33 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +35.138 34 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 8 Laps 35 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +2:18.293 36 Romain Pape GAS MC450F 7 Laps 37 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 6 Laps 38 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 5 Laps 39 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 2 Laps 40 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 DNF

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Qual M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 1 50 2 Dylan Ferrandis 9 3 2 42 3 Chase Sexton 2 2 3 42 4 Aaron Plessinger 8 4 4 36 5 Jason Anderson 3 5 7 30 6 Garrett Marchbanks 6 9 5 28 7 Fredrik Noren 13 7 8 27 8 Phillip Nicoletti 20 10 9 23 9 Jose Butron 11 11 10 21 10 Adam Cianciarulo 4 31 6 15 11 Bryce Shelly 22 15 12 15 12 Jace Kessler 27 12 15 15 13 Ty Masterpool 5 6 40 15 14 Luca Marsalisi 24 17 11 14 15 Jeremy Hand 14 14 14 14 16 Lorenzo Locurcio 12 8 29 13 17 Lars van Berkel 23 19 13 10 18 Chandler Baker 19 13 30 8 19 Brandon Scharer 10 18 17 7 20 Derek Drake 7 39 16 5 21 Brandon Ray 26 16 35 5 22 Dominique Thury 36 21 18 3 23 Izaih Clark 17 24 19 2 24 Sebastian Balbuena 37 27 20 1 25 Scott Meshey 30 20 38 1

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 250 2 Dylan Ferrandis 193 3 Aaron Plessinger 174 4 Adam Cianciarulo 149 5 Cooper Webb 147 6 Fredrik Noren 108 7 Ty Masterpool 107 8 Lorenzo Locurcio 98 9 Garrett Marchbanks 91 10 Chase Sexton 86 11 Derek Drake 84 12 Grant Harlan 78 13 Jose Butron 71 14 Romain Pape 57 15 Jerry Robin 53 16 Kyle Chisholm 41 17 Ken Roczen 36 18 Jeremy Hand 34 19 Ryan Surratt 33 20 Phillip Nicoletti 32 21 Marshal Weltin 32 22 Luca Marsalisi 31 23 Jason Anderson 30 24 Jace Kessler 24 25 Brandon Ray 23 26 Kaeden Amerine 18 27 Bryce Shelly 16 28 Dante Oliveira 15 29 Chandler Baker 15 30 Max Miller 13 31 Christopher Prebula 12 32 Tyler Stepek 11 33 Lars van Berkel 10 34 Brandon Scharer 7 35 RJ Wageman 5 36 Trevor Schmidt 4 37 Jacob Runkles 4 38 Bryce Hammond 3 39 Dominique Thury 3 40 Cody Groves 3 41 Scott Meshey 3 42 Izaih Clark 2 43 Jeffrey Walker 1 44 Bryton Carroll 1 45 Sebastian Balbuena 1 46 Richard Taylor 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Chase Sexton 458 2 Cooper Webb 451 3 Aaron Plessinger 410 4 Adam Cianciarulo 359 5 Ken Roczen 340 6 Eli Tomac 339 7 Jason Anderson 272 8 Justin Barcia 267 9 Jett Lawrence 250 10 Dylan Ferrandis 249 11 Justin Hill 212 12 Dean Wilson 200 13 Fredrik Noren 186 14 Grant Harlan 172 15 Kyle Chisholm 153 16 Shane McElrath 151 17 Christian Craig 150 18 Josh Hill 149 19 Colt Nichols 141 20 Ty Masterpool 107 21 Lorenzo Locurcio 98 22 Kevin Moranz 96 23 Justin Starling 94 24 Garrett Marchbanks 91 25 Benny Bloss 91 26 Joey Savatgy 85 27 Derek Drake 84 28 Justin Cooper 76 29 Joshua Cartwright 76 30 Jose Butron 71 31 Cade Clason 64 32 Romain Pape 57 33 Jerry Robin 53 34 Jeremy Hand 36 35 Ryan Surratt 33 36 Phillip Nicoletti 32 37 Marshal Weltin 32 38 Luca Marsalisi 31 39 Tristan Lane 29 40 Devin Simonson 28 41 Jace Kessler 24 42 Brandon Ray 23 43 Chase Marquier 22 44 Logan Karnow 19 45 Kaeden Amerine 18 46 Max Miller 18 47 Bryce Shelly 16 48 RJ Hampshire 15 49 Anthony Rodriguez 15 50 Dante Oliveira 15

250 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon saw the 40-rider field in the small displacement storm out the starting gate under the first glimpse of pure sunshine.

As they emerged from the first turn it was championship leader and Team Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence at the front of the pack for the first time in the opening moto with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Deegan and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Rider DiFrancesco.

The clear track allowed Lawrence to sprint out to an early lead over Deegan, who easily asserted himself into second, while DiFrancesco dealt with pressure from multiple riders, including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki teammate Seth Hammaker, making his first start of the season.

Vialle carried more pace in the opening laps and started to look for a way around his rookie counterpart. The two-time MX2 World Champion appeared to have the pass made, but as DiFrancesco looked to counter the two riders collided and went down together.

That allowed Hammaker to move into second, just ahead of his teammate Jo Shimoda and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper.

Lawrence’s lead continued to grow incrementally and as the race surpassed its first 10 minutes the championship leader enjoyed an advantage of more than seven seconds on Deegan.

Behind them, the battle for third intensified between Hammaker, Shimoda, and Cooper. Shimoda successfully got by for third, but Hammaker battled back to reclaim the spot off legendary LaRocco’s Leap.

Shimoda regrouped and went on the attack again to reclaim the position, which was followed by a brief dismount by Cooper that saw him lose multiple positions in his pursuit of Hammaker. Shimoda then went down in third and lost multiple positions, which handed the spot back to Hammaker.

As the moto surpassed the halfway point both Lawrence and Deegan were able to check out on the rest of the field, while Hammaker’s hold on third remained tenuous.

The next challenger to threaten Hammaker was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire. The Kawasaki rider withstood the pressure for several laps, but Hampshire’s persistence eventually paid off and he made the pass with about six minutes remaining.

Out front, Lawrence was in a class of his own and secured his first Moto 1 win of the season in a wire-to-wire effort, crossing the finish line 13.3 seconds ahead of Deegan, who was also never challenged. Hampshire finished in a distant third, while Cooper rebounded to finish fourth, followed by Hammaker in fifth.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +13.363 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +24.386 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +31.782 5 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +33.610 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +34.878 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +38.577 8 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +38.577 9 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:09.830 10 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +1:18.749 11 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 +1:35.592 12 Mitchell Harrison GAS MC250F +1:43.338 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:48.041 14 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1:54.145 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:55.111 16 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +2:16.221 17 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 18 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +06.372 19 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F +23.370 20 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +46.798 21 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +49.083 22 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F +53.283 23 Mitchell Zaremba YAM YZ 250F +1:01.541 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1:09.948 25 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1:12.204 26 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +1:14.640 27 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1:16.030 28 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +1:53.748 29 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +1:56.810 30 Rody Schroyer GAS MC250F 14 Laps 31 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F +19.440 32 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +44.966 33 Brett Greenley HON CRF250R +46.439 34 Charles Tolleson GAS MC 250 +49.714 35 Cameron Skaalerud KTM 250 SX-F 12 Laps 36 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F 9 Laps 37 William Crete HQV FC250 7 Laps 38 Bailey Kroone KTM 250 SX-F 5 Laps 39 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE DNF 40 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F DNF

250 Moto Two

The second moto began with Deegan leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was surpassed by his teammate Levi Kitchen in the second turn.

However, all attention was centered on the first turn where Lawrence was on the ground after being collected in a multi-rider incident. The point leader appeared injured and needed assistance from the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit to leave the track and receive medical attention, ending his afternoon.

Out front, Kitchen looked to take advantage of his best start of the season and rode strong in the early laps to solidify his lead over Deegan, which stabilized at around two seconds.

Behind them Vialle settled into third, while Cooper and Shimoda battled it out in fourth and fifth, respectively. The top five then settled into their positions in the running order for the majority of the moto.

As time ran out on the 30-minute-plus-two-laps moto the battle for second heated up between Deegan and Vialle. Less than a second separated the two as they took the “2 Lap” board and Vialle pushed the pace to make the pass happen as soon as the opportunity presented itself.

Out front, Kitchen maintained firm control of the moto and led every lap to secure his second career moto win by 8.9 seconds over Vialle, while Deegan brought it home in third.

250 Overall

Even though he missed out on either moto win, Deegan’s unparalleled consistency allowed him to prevail with the overall victory with 2-3 moto finishes and break Lawrence’s unbeaten start to the season. Kitchen’s win in the final moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot (7-1), while Cooper made it a clean sweep of the podium for Star Racing in third (4-4).

At 17 years of age, Deegan’s maiden victory in his first full season of competition is the latest accolade for his prominent racing family as he joins his former Supercross and Pro Motocross racing father, Brian, and current NASCAR racing sister, Hailie, as winners at motorsports’ elite level. He’s the 90th different winner in the history of the 250 Class.

At the conclusion of the first moto, race officials reviewed footage to confirm that Cooper had violated Section 2.10, Item b.iii., 9.c.* of the AMA Pro Racing Pro Motocross Rulebook pertaining to the adherence of signal flags. As a result, Cooper was penalized five championship points. Event results were not affected and he retained his podium result.

Despite the DNF in the second moto, Lawrence, who finished ninth (1-40), still holds the top spot in the 250 Class standings after five rounds. He and Deegan are separated by 11 points, while Hampshire, who finished fourth (3-7), sits third, 33 points out of the lead.

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“This is awesome. I knew that consistency would pay off. I’m glad to put America on top at least once this season. This team knows I have a shot at this championship, and they know I have the heart and determination and I can’t thank them enough for all the support they’ve given me.”

Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“The first moto was bad on my part. I got a bad start, so I lined up on the far inside for Moto 2. It was a gamble and it paid off. I got by Haiden [Deegan] off the start and then was able to ride my own race. It feels awesome and I’m looking forward to the races coming up.”

Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I always want to win but I’ll take [the podium]. We rode hard from the back. I wasn’t able to get the starts I needed but I did my best to close the gap to the guys up front. I kind of hit a wall in that second moto, so I’m happy to be on the podium. We need to keep working and hopefully that win will come.”

Tom Vialle – P4

“Another weekend finished here at RedBud, where I had some difficulties in the first moto with a couple of crashes and could only finish in ninth. Second moto was again way better, I finished second in that moto after some good fights, so lots of positives again, and now we’ll go back to Florida this week to get as prepared as possible for the next race in the sand at Southwick.”

RJ Hampshire – P5

“In the first moto, I got out to a decent start and used to the whole moto to climb up to third. In the second moto, I got another decent start and was inside the top ten, but I ended up getting caught up in my teammate and went down early. It’s really tough to keep having these weekends where we don’t figure out these second motos. We did have a big points break in the championship today, and I need to be better next weekend to get back into this thing.”

Maximus Vohland – P7

“It was a good day today for me at RedBud. I started outside the top 10 in both motos, but was able to work my way forward for sixth in each moto. I feel strong, the bike is working really well, though I will shift focus to starts this week. I’m looking forward to carrying good momentum into Southwick.”

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +08.961 3 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +12.242 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +26.556 5 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +29.060 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +36.056 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +1:02.521 8 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1:16.946 9 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +1:24.502 10 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1:27.903 11 Mitchell Harrison GAS MC250F +1:34.654 12 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1:44.173 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2:00.315 14 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +2:07.624 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +2:15.834 16 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 15 Laps 17 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +10.290 18 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F +39.721 19 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F +41.321 20 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 +49.421 21 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1:04.100 22 Mitchell Zaremba YAM YZ 250F +1:06.235 23 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +1:11.209 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1:14.255 25 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1:17.761 26 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +1:25.610 27 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 28 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +01.280 29 Rody Schroyer GAS MC250F +03.269 30 Bailey Kroone KTM 250 SX-F +04.853 31 Brett Greenley HON CRF250R +14.767 32 Charles Tolleson GAS MC 250 +29.155 33 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +47.084 34 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F +2:06.543 35 Nicholas Inman KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 36 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F 12 Laps 37 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 11 Laps 38 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 9 Laps 39 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 5 Laps 40 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R DNF

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike Qual M1 M2 Points 1 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 6 2 3 42 2 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 12 7 1 39 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 2 4 4 36 4 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 7 9 2 34 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE 5 3 7 34 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 4 6 6 30 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 9 8 5 29 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 8 5 10 27 9 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 3 1 40 25 10 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F 1 10 9 23 11 Mitchell Harrison GAS MC250F 18 12 11 19 12 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 24 13 13 16 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 10 14 14 14 14 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE 13 39 8 13 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 21 15 15 12 16 Jett Reynolds KAW KX 250 16 11 20 11 17 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 27 16 16 10 18 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F 22 36 12 9 19 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F 29 20 17 5 20 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F 11 19 18 5 21 Lux Turner KTM 250 SX-F 15 18 19 5 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 20 17 25 4

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 200 2 Haiden Deegan 189 3 RJ Hampshire 167 4 Jo Shimoda 158 5 Levi Kitchen 154 6 Justin Cooper 152 7 Maximus Vohland 137 8 Tom Vialle 134 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 106 10 Chance Hymas 92 11 Jalek Swoll 86 12 Jordon Smith 75 13 Caden Braswell 58 14 Guillem Farres 57 15 Dilan Schwartz 56 16 Talon Hawkins 52 17 Carson Mumford 41 18 Jett Reynolds 29 19 Derek Kelley 28 20 Seth Hammaker 27 21 Preston Kilroy 25 22 Daxton Bennick 23 23 Michael Mosiman 20 24 Mitchell Harrison 19 25 Slade Smith 17 26 Jeremy Martin 15 27 Garrett Marchbanks 15 28 Chase Yentzer 15 29 Tyson Johnson 10 30 Ty Masterpool 7 31 Hardy Munoz 6 32 Lux Turner 5 33 Maxwell Sanford 5 34 Matti Jorgensen 5 35 Joshua Varize 4 36 Joel Rizzi 3 37 Marcus Phelps 2 38 Kai Aiello 2 39 Jack Rogers 1 40 Mitchell Zaremba 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 424 2 Haiden Deegan 357 3 RJ Hampshire 353 4 Levi Kitchen 310 5 Maximus Vohland 258 6 Tom Vialle 253 7 Jordon Smith 234 8 Jo Shimoda 233 9 Jett Lawrence 223 10 Max Anstie 181 11 Justin Cooper 152 12 Chance Hymas 152 13 Enzo Lopes 149 14 Jeremy Martin 147 15 Chris Blose 133 16 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 17 Talon Hawkins 125 18 Nate Thrasher 120 19 Cullin Park 117 20 Derek Kelley 115 21 Carson Mumford 113 22 Caden Braswell 110 23 Dilan Schwartz 107 24 Ryder DiFrancesco 106 25 Cameron Mcadoo 101 26 Pierce Brown 98 27 Coty Schock 89 28 Cole Thompson 87 29 Jalek Swoll 86 30 Henry Miller 86 31 Jace Owen 81 32 Robbie Wageman 78 33 Michael Mosiman 71 34 Jeremy Hand 62 35 Guillem Farres 57 36 Michael Hicks 57 37 Stilez Robertson 55 38 Hunter Yoder 55 39 Derek Drake 52 40 Dylan Walsh 49 41 Phillip Nicoletti 44 42 Mitchell Harrison 44 43 Luke Neese 44 44 Marshal Weltin 42 45 Anthony Rodriguez 40 46 Hardy Munoz 38 47 Joshua Varize 37 48 Jett Reynolds 29 49 Brock Papi 29 50 A J Catanzaro 28

2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar