2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Five – RedBud
The AMA Pro Motocross championship returned to the track for round five at RedBud MX, which celebrated its 50th anniversary, where Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence continued his streak with another perfect outing in which he led every lap to go 1-1 in the motos and capture his fifth straight victory.
In the 250 Class, an unpredictable afternoon saw heartbreak befall the championship leader and opened the door for a breakthrough performance for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan as the second-generation racer emerged with the first win.
450 Moto One
The first premier class moto of the day saw a familiar trend as Lawrence prevailed with his seventh MotoSport.com Holeshot of the season ahead of Sport Clips/Beachview Treatment/HBI Racing Kawasaki’s Ty Masterpool and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis.
The clear track allowed Lawrence to drop the hammer on the opening lap and establish a lead of more than two seconds from the outset of the moto. He continued to add to that margin through the opening stages of the race.
As the moto completed its initial 10 minutes four different riders sat within striking distance of second as Masterpool had to fend off pressure from Ferrandis, Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo.
The Yamaha-mounted Frenchman was relentless in his pursuit of Masterpool but couldn’t find a clean enough line to make a pass happen. That ultimately allowed Sexton, making his first start since the opening round, to take advantage of the opportunity to grab third. Sexton then took his turn in battling Masterpool and was able to take control of second just before the halfway point.
The battle for third saw a renewed fight between Masterpool and Ferrandis, while Cianciarulo lurked in fifth. A bobble by Ferrandis briefly halted his momentum and allowed Cianciarulo to slip past for fourth. The front-runners then settled into their respective positions through the heart of the moto.
The final five minutes saw the action ramp up once again as Ferrandis picked up the pace and was able to find a way around both Cianciarulo and Masterpool to fight his way from fifth to third and inch away from his rivals.
Cianciarulo looked to get around Masterpool for fourth and as he attempted to make the pass he slid out and went down, contacting Masterpool whose bike flipped over and launched the rider onto his back. The incident allowed both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson to get by.
Back out front, Lawrence’s dominance over the division continued with his seventh wire-to-wire outing of the season and his ninth straight moto win. He took the checkered flag 17.9 seconds ahead of Sexton, with Ferrandis completing the moto podium in third. Plessinger followed in fourth while Anderson, in his first start of the summer, rounded out the top five.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|17 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+17.920
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+28.239
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+30.710
|5
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|+42.777
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+1:12.244
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:18.794
|8
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|+1:25.321
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:53.475
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:16.580
|11
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|16 Laps
|12
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+20.008
|13
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX450
|+22.950
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+32.593
|15
|Bryce Shelly
|YAM YZ 450F
|+41.619
|16
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|+59.065
|17
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:00.374
|18
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:05.788
|19
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|+1:06.842
|20
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+1:10.902
|21
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:12.260
|22
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|+1:13.916
|23
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+1:20.218
|24
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1:31.787
|25
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:35.280
|26
|Ayden Shive
|KAW KX450
|+1:59.325
|27
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:01.827
|28
|Judson Wisdom
|YAM YZ 450F
|14 Laps
|29
|Nathen LaPorte
|YAM YZ 450F
|+04.662
|30
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:04.621
|31
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|13 Laps
|32
|Kaeden Amerine
|KAW KX450
|+2:40.349
|33
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11 Laps
|34
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+1:05.810
|35
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|10 Laps
|36
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|9 Laps
|37
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|8 Laps
|38
|Jared Lesher
|YAM YZ 250
|7 Laps
|39
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+55.272
|40
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|6 Laps
450 Moto Two
The final race of the afternoon started with a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshots for Lawrence, once again ahead of Masterpool and Ferrandis, who made quick work in making the pass on Masterpool for second and brought both Plessinger and Sexton along with him into third and fourth, respectively.
As has been the case all season, the clear track paid big dividends for Lawrence as he completed the opening lap with a 2.5 second advantage on the field.
As Lawrence’s lead continued to grow Sexton looked to put the pressure on Ferrandis, but he lost traction with his front tire and slid out. He remounted quickly but resumed in fourth behind Plessinger, who assumed third.
The pressure from Sexton was a spark for Ferrandis who found himself within striking distance of Lawrence. The point leader responded with his fastest lap of the moto to open the lead back up and establish an even larger margin.
Sexton’s recovery from his misfortune saw him reclaim third from Plessinger and set his sights on trying to track down a six-second deficit to Ferrandis.
As the moto surpassed the halfway point the top three had settled in and the margins stabilized. When time on the clock ran out the battle for second was on between Ferrandis and Sexton as a showdown between the two headlined the final two laps.
Lawrence’s lead was never in doubt as he wrapped up another wire-to-wire ride to complete the sweep of the motos, finishing 4.8 seconds ahead of Ferrandis, who dug deep to keep his Honda rival at bay and hold on for second. Sexton finished strong in third.
450 Overall
Lawrence’s unblemished record has him 10-0 in motos this summer, making for a historic start to a class career having surpassed the previous 8-0 mark established by David Bailey in the 500cc division during the 1984 season.
Ferrandis’ stand in the final moto was a difference maker in the overall classification as it gave him the tiebreaker for the runner-up spot (3-2) and forced Sexton to settle for third (2-3).
With maximum points thus far through five rounds Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings has increased to 57 points over Ferrandis, giving the Australian a full race advantage over his competitors. Plessinger moved into third, 76 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“Another good moto and another good start. That’s key. I didn’t know Dylan [Ferrandis] was there at first but then I saw my pit board. I looked behind and saw he was right there, so I picked it up. The lappers made it difficult, but it was another good day.”
Dylan Ferrandis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“This is a good step in the right direction. We needed time with the new Yamaha to make it better and the time off helped. We’re improving and that’s good. I was hoping to keep pace with Jett [Lawrence] but he was just too good today.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“It’s nice to be back. That was not a good performance out of me. It was kind of embarrassing and I’ve got to be better. We’ve still got some work to do but I’m looking forward to getting back to the level I know I’m capable of. It’s going to be fun the rest of the season.”
Aaron Plessinger
“Practice and qualifying were pretty rough for me, but I sent it in the opening moto! I got a pretty good start and battled my way up to fourth, then second moto, pretty much the same deal… Got a good start, was third for a little bit, and then rode a pretty lonely fourth for 30 minutes – that was crazy. I was a little sore out there, but 4-4 on the day, fairly happy with it, and now we’ll go home and do some homework before Southwick.”
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+04.894
|3
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+07.034
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:10.644
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:35.883
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+1:50.492
|7
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450
|+1:55.795
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:58.067
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2:46.941
|10
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|15 Laps
|11
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+18.628
|12
|Bryce Shelly
|YAM YZ 450F
|+30.637
|13
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|+30.976
|14
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+40.005
|15
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+51.315
|16
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+59.944
|17
|Brandon Scharer
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:19.711
|18
|Dominique Thury
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:22.768
|19
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1:23.688
|20
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:27.105
|21
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+1:34.261
|22
|Ayden Shive
|KAW KX450
|+2:01.788
|23
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:09.515
|24
|TJ Albright
|YAM YZ 450F
|14 Laps
|25
|Nathen LaPorte
|YAM YZ 450F
|+34.503
|26
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+1:36.439
|27
|Judson Wisdom
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|28
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+28.664
|29
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GAS MC450F
|11 Laps
|30
|Chandler Baker
|KAW KX450
|+1:57.779
|31
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|10 Laps
|32
|Jared Lesher
|YAM YZ 250
|9 Laps
|33
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+35.138
|34
|Jerry Robin
|YAM YZ 450F
|8 Laps
|35
|Brandon Ray
|HON CRF450R
|+2:18.293
|36
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|7 Laps
|37
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|6 Laps
|38
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|5 Laps
|39
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|2 Laps
|40
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|DNF
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Qual
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|9
|3
|2
|42
|3
|Chase Sexton
|2
|2
|3
|42
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|8
|4
|4
|36
|5
|Jason Anderson
|3
|5
|7
|30
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|9
|5
|28
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|7
|8
|27
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|20
|10
|9
|23
|9
|Jose Butron
|11
|11
|10
|21
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|31
|6
|15
|11
|Bryce Shelly
|22
|15
|12
|15
|12
|Jace Kessler
|27
|12
|15
|15
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|5
|6
|40
|15
|14
|Luca Marsalisi
|24
|17
|11
|14
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|14
|14
|14
|14
|16
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|12
|8
|29
|13
|17
|Lars van Berkel
|23
|19
|13
|10
|18
|Chandler Baker
|19
|13
|30
|8
|19
|Brandon Scharer
|10
|18
|17
|7
|20
|Derek Drake
|7
|39
|16
|5
|21
|Brandon Ray
|26
|16
|35
|5
|22
|Dominique Thury
|36
|21
|18
|3
|23
|Izaih Clark
|17
|24
|19
|2
|24
|Sebastian Balbuena
|37
|27
|20
|1
|25
|Scott Meshey
|30
|20
|38
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|250
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|193
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|174
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|149
|5
|Cooper Webb
|147
|6
|Fredrik Noren
|108
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|107
|8
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|98
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|91
|10
|Chase Sexton
|86
|11
|Derek Drake
|84
|12
|Grant Harlan
|78
|13
|Jose Butron
|71
|14
|Romain Pape
|57
|15
|Jerry Robin
|53
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|41
|17
|Ken Roczen
|36
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|34
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|20
|Phillip Nicoletti
|32
|21
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|22
|Luca Marsalisi
|31
|23
|Jason Anderson
|30
|24
|Jace Kessler
|24
|25
|Brandon Ray
|23
|26
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|27
|Bryce Shelly
|16
|28
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|29
|Chandler Baker
|15
|30
|Max Miller
|13
|31
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|32
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|33
|Lars van Berkel
|10
|34
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|35
|RJ Wageman
|5
|36
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|37
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|38
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|39
|Dominique Thury
|3
|40
|Cody Groves
|3
|41
|Scott Meshey
|3
|42
|Izaih Clark
|2
|43
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|44
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|45
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|46
|Richard Taylor
|1
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Chase Sexton
|458
|2
|Cooper Webb
|451
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|410
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|359
|5
|Ken Roczen
|340
|6
|Eli Tomac
|339
|7
|Jason Anderson
|272
|8
|Justin Barcia
|267
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|250
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|249
|11
|Justin Hill
|212
|12
|Dean Wilson
|200
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|186
|14
|Grant Harlan
|172
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|153
|16
|Shane McElrath
|151
|17
|Christian Craig
|150
|18
|Josh Hill
|149
|19
|Colt Nichols
|141
|20
|Ty Masterpool
|107
|21
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|98
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|96
|23
|Justin Starling
|94
|24
|Garrett Marchbanks
|91
|25
|Benny Bloss
|91
|26
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|27
|Derek Drake
|84
|28
|Justin Cooper
|76
|29
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|30
|Jose Butron
|71
|31
|Cade Clason
|64
|32
|Romain Pape
|57
|33
|Jerry Robin
|53
|34
|Jeremy Hand
|36
|35
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|36
|Phillip Nicoletti
|32
|37
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|38
|Luca Marsalisi
|31
|39
|Tristan Lane
|29
|40
|Devin Simonson
|28
|41
|Jace Kessler
|24
|42
|Brandon Ray
|23
|43
|Chase Marquier
|22
|44
|Logan Karnow
|19
|45
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|46
|Max Miller
|18
|47
|Bryce Shelly
|16
|48
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|49
|Anthony Rodriguez
|15
|50
|Dante Oliveira
|15
250 Moto One
The first moto of the afternoon saw the 40-rider field in the small displacement storm out the starting gate under the first glimpse of pure sunshine.
As they emerged from the first turn it was championship leader and Team Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence at the front of the pack for the first time in the opening moto with the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Deegan and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Rider DiFrancesco.
The clear track allowed Lawrence to sprint out to an early lead over Deegan, who easily asserted himself into second, while DiFrancesco dealt with pressure from multiple riders, including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki teammate Seth Hammaker, making his first start of the season.
Vialle carried more pace in the opening laps and started to look for a way around his rookie counterpart. The two-time MX2 World Champion appeared to have the pass made, but as DiFrancesco looked to counter the two riders collided and went down together.
That allowed Hammaker to move into second, just ahead of his teammate Jo Shimoda and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper.
Lawrence’s lead continued to grow incrementally and as the race surpassed its first 10 minutes the championship leader enjoyed an advantage of more than seven seconds on Deegan.
Behind them, the battle for third intensified between Hammaker, Shimoda, and Cooper. Shimoda successfully got by for third, but Hammaker battled back to reclaim the spot off legendary LaRocco’s Leap.
Shimoda regrouped and went on the attack again to reclaim the position, which was followed by a brief dismount by Cooper that saw him lose multiple positions in his pursuit of Hammaker. Shimoda then went down in third and lost multiple positions, which handed the spot back to Hammaker.
As the moto surpassed the halfway point both Lawrence and Deegan were able to check out on the rest of the field, while Hammaker’s hold on third remained tenuous.
The next challenger to threaten Hammaker was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire. The Kawasaki rider withstood the pressure for several laps, but Hampshire’s persistence eventually paid off and he made the pass with about six minutes remaining.
Out front, Lawrence was in a class of his own and secured his first Moto 1 win of the season in a wire-to-wire effort, crossing the finish line 13.3 seconds ahead of Deegan, who was also never challenged. Hampshire finished in a distant third, while Cooper rebounded to finish fourth, followed by Hammaker in fifth.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+13.363
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+24.386
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+31.782
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+33.610
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+34.878
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+38.577
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+38.577
|9
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1:09.830
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:18.749
|11
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|+1:35.592
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|GAS MC250F
|+1:43.338
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:48.041
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1:54.145
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:55.111
|16
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|+2:16.221
|17
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|18
|Lux Turner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+06.372
|19
|Matti Jorgensen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+23.370
|20
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.798
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+49.083
|22
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+53.283
|23
|Mitchell Zaremba
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:01.541
|24
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:09.948
|25
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+1:12.204
|26
|Ethan Lane
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:14.640
|27
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:16.030
|28
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:53.748
|29
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:56.810
|30
|Rody Schroyer
|GAS MC250F
|14 Laps
|31
|Evan Haimowitz
|YAM YZ 250F
|+19.440
|32
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|+44.966
|33
|Brett Greenley
|HON CRF250R
|+46.439
|34
|Charles Tolleson
|GAS MC 250
|+49.714
|35
|Cameron Skaalerud
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12 Laps
|36
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|9 Laps
|37
|William Crete
|HQV FC250
|7 Laps
|38
|Bailey Kroone
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5 Laps
|39
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|DNF
|40
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNF
250 Moto Two
The second moto began with Deegan leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was surpassed by his teammate Levi Kitchen in the second turn.
However, all attention was centered on the first turn where Lawrence was on the ground after being collected in a multi-rider incident. The point leader appeared injured and needed assistance from the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit to leave the track and receive medical attention, ending his afternoon.
Out front, Kitchen looked to take advantage of his best start of the season and rode strong in the early laps to solidify his lead over Deegan, which stabilized at around two seconds.
Behind them Vialle settled into third, while Cooper and Shimoda battled it out in fourth and fifth, respectively. The top five then settled into their positions in the running order for the majority of the moto.
As time ran out on the 30-minute-plus-two-laps moto the battle for second heated up between Deegan and Vialle. Less than a second separated the two as they took the “2 Lap” board and Vialle pushed the pace to make the pass happen as soon as the opportunity presented itself.
Out front, Kitchen maintained firm control of the moto and led every lap to secure his second career moto win by 8.9 seconds over Vialle, while Deegan brought it home in third.
250 Overall
Even though he missed out on either moto win, Deegan’s unparalleled consistency allowed him to prevail with the overall victory with 2-3 moto finishes and break Lawrence’s unbeaten start to the season. Kitchen’s win in the final moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot (7-1), while Cooper made it a clean sweep of the podium for Star Racing in third (4-4).
At 17 years of age, Deegan’s maiden victory in his first full season of competition is the latest accolade for his prominent racing family as he joins his former Supercross and Pro Motocross racing father, Brian, and current NASCAR racing sister, Hailie, as winners at motorsports’ elite level. He’s the 90th different winner in the history of the 250 Class.
At the conclusion of the first moto, race officials reviewed footage to confirm that Cooper had violated Section 2.10, Item b.iii., 9.c.* of the AMA Pro Racing Pro Motocross Rulebook pertaining to the adherence of signal flags. As a result, Cooper was penalized five championship points. Event results were not affected and he retained his podium result.
Despite the DNF in the second moto, Lawrence, who finished ninth (1-40), still holds the top spot in the 250 Class standings after five rounds. He and Deegan are separated by 11 points, while Hampshire, who finished fourth (3-7), sits third, 33 points out of the lead.
Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“This is awesome. I knew that consistency would pay off. I’m glad to put America on top at least once this season. This team knows I have a shot at this championship, and they know I have the heart and determination and I can’t thank them enough for all the support they’ve given me.”
Levi Kitchen, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“The first moto was bad on my part. I got a bad start, so I lined up on the far inside for Moto 2. It was a gamble and it paid off. I got by Haiden [Deegan] off the start and then was able to ride my own race. It feels awesome and I’m looking forward to the races coming up.”
Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I always want to win but I’ll take [the podium]. We rode hard from the back. I wasn’t able to get the starts I needed but I did my best to close the gap to the guys up front. I kind of hit a wall in that second moto, so I’m happy to be on the podium. We need to keep working and hopefully that win will come.”
Tom Vialle – P4
“Another weekend finished here at RedBud, where I had some difficulties in the first moto with a couple of crashes and could only finish in ninth. Second moto was again way better, I finished second in that moto after some good fights, so lots of positives again, and now we’ll go back to Florida this week to get as prepared as possible for the next race in the sand at Southwick.”
RJ Hampshire – P5
“In the first moto, I got out to a decent start and used to the whole moto to climb up to third. In the second moto, I got another decent start and was inside the top ten, but I ended up getting caught up in my teammate and went down early. It’s really tough to keep having these weekends where we don’t figure out these second motos. We did have a big points break in the championship today, and I need to be better next weekend to get back into this thing.”
Maximus Vohland – P7
“It was a good day today for me at RedBud. I started outside the top 10 in both motos, but was able to work my way forward for sixth in each moto. I feel strong, the bike is working really well, though I will shift focus to starts this week. I’m looking forward to carrying good momentum into Southwick.”
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+08.961
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+12.242
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+26.556
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+29.060
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+36.056
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:02.521
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1:16.946
|9
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:24.502
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1:27.903
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|GAS MC250F
|+1:34.654
|12
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1:44.173
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2:00.315
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+2:07.624
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+2:15.834
|16
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|15 Laps
|17
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+10.290
|18
|Matti Jorgensen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+39.721
|19
|Lux Turner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.321
|20
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|+49.421
|21
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+1:04.100
|22
|Mitchell Zaremba
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:06.235
|23
|Ethan Lane
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:11.209
|24
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:14.255
|25
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:17.761
|26
|Gage Stine
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:25.610
|27
|Evan Haimowitz
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|28
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+01.280
|29
|Rody Schroyer
|GAS MC250F
|+03.269
|30
|Bailey Kroone
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+04.853
|31
|Brett Greenley
|HON CRF250R
|+14.767
|32
|Charles Tolleson
|GAS MC 250
|+29.155
|33
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+47.084
|34
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:06.543
|35
|Nicholas Inman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13 Laps
|36
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|12 Laps
|37
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|11 Laps
|38
|Brantley Schnell
|HQV FC250
|9 Laps
|39
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|5 Laps
|40
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|DNF
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Qual
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|6
|2
|3
|42
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|12
|7
|1
|39
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|2
|4
|4
|36
|4
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|7
|9
|2
|34
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|5
|3
|7
|34
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|4
|6
|6
|30
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|9
|8
|5
|29
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|8
|5
|10
|27
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|3
|1
|40
|25
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
|10
|9
|23
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|GAS MC250F
|18
|12
|11
|19
|12
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|24
|13
|13
|16
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|10
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|13
|39
|8
|13
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|21
|15
|15
|12
|16
|Jett Reynolds
|KAW KX 250
|16
|11
|20
|11
|17
|Tyson Johnson
|GAS MC 250
|27
|16
|16
|10
|18
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|22
|36
|12
|9
|19
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|29
|20
|17
|5
|20
|Matti Jorgensen
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11
|19
|18
|5
|21
|Lux Turner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
|18
|19
|5
|22
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|17
|25
|4
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|200
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|189
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|158
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|154
|6
|Justin Cooper
|152
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|137
|8
|Tom Vialle
|134
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|106
|10
|Chance Hymas
|92
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|86
|12
|Jordon Smith
|75
|13
|Caden Braswell
|58
|14
|Guillem Farres
|57
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|56
|16
|Talon Hawkins
|52
|17
|Carson Mumford
|41
|18
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|19
|Derek Kelley
|28
|20
|Seth Hammaker
|27
|21
|Preston Kilroy
|25
|22
|Daxton Bennick
|23
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|24
|Mitchell Harrison
|19
|25
|Slade Smith
|17
|26
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|27
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|28
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|29
|Tyson Johnson
|10
|30
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|31
|Hardy Munoz
|6
|32
|Lux Turner
|5
|33
|Maxwell Sanford
|5
|34
|Matti Jorgensen
|5
|35
|Joshua Varize
|4
|36
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|37
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|38
|Kai Aiello
|2
|39
|Jack Rogers
|1
|40
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|424
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|357
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|353
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|310
|5
|Maximus Vohland
|258
|6
|Tom Vialle
|253
|7
|Jordon Smith
|234
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|233
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|10
|Max Anstie
|181
|11
|Justin Cooper
|152
|12
|Chance Hymas
|152
|13
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|14
|Jeremy Martin
|147
|15
|Chris Blose
|133
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|125
|18
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|19
|Cullin Park
|117
|20
|Derek Kelley
|115
|21
|Carson Mumford
|113
|22
|Caden Braswell
|110
|23
|Dilan Schwartz
|107
|24
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|106
|25
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|26
|Pierce Brown
|98
|27
|Coty Schock
|89
|28
|Cole Thompson
|87
|29
|Jalek Swoll
|86
|30
|Henry Miller
|86
|31
|Jace Owen
|81
|32
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|33
|Michael Mosiman
|71
|34
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|35
|Guillem Farres
|57
|36
|Michael Hicks
|57
|37
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|38
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|39
|Derek Drake
|52
|40
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|41
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|42
|Mitchell Harrison
|44
|43
|Luke Neese
|44
|44
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|45
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|46
|Hardy Munoz
|38
|47
|Joshua Varize
|37
|48
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|49
|Brock Papi
|29
|50
|A J Catanzaro
|28
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23