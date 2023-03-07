JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as JOHN WICK alongside fellow co-stars such as Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård when John Wick: Chapter 4 hits Australian cinemas on March 23.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth instalment of the series.

Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

Release Date: In Cinemas March 23

Duration: approx. 170min

Classification: MA 15+

Censorship Advice: Strong action violence

YouTube Trailer Link

https://www.johnwick4movie.com.au/