ZERO is go for LAMS

ZERO Motorcycles now has multiple models available in the LAMS category for learners in Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

“We are excited to bring our innovative electric motorcycles to a wider audience of Australian riders,” said Chris Walton, General Manager of ZERO Motorcycles Australia. “The LAMS approval for our models is a significant step forward in making electric motorcycling accessible to new riders.”

While LAMS approval varies across different Australian states, ZERO Motorcycles is committed to working with local authorities to ensure that more riders can benefit from the advantages of our electric motorcycles.

Chris Walton; “While petrol LAMS bikes have universal approval, some states still limit electric motorcycle options for learners. We believe all riders should have the chance to experience the future of electric mobility.”

The key LAMS options in the ZERO Motorcycles range include the 2023 S and DS models, both available for just $13,200 ride away.

ZERO claim that these bikes offer the cheapest five-year ownership of any comparable motorcycle, with significant savings over traditional petrol models.

Additionally, the line-up features the 2023 S PLUS+ and DS PLUS+, which are accessory-packed versions of the base models, offering even more value for money.

On top of this, registration costs across all ZERO motorcycles are lower by $150 to $300 annually (depending on the state).

Like all other ZERO Motorcycles, ZERO LAMs approved motorcycles come with a two-year factory warranty and five-year warranty on the battery, offering peace of mind to new owners.

The ZERO Motorcycles LAMS range features spirited performance and easy-to-use single-gear, no-clutch operation.

Highlights of ZERO LAMS Motorcycles

Easily charged at home or public stations

Seamless, clutch-free riding experience

Minimal maintenance for hassle-free ownership

Spirited but manageable performance, ideal for both learning and daily commutes

ZERO LAMs Table For Australia

Due to variations in state laws regarding LAMS for electric motorcycles, the following table has been produced.

State LAMS Eligible Zero Models ACT YES 2023 S & DS, S PLUS+ & DS PLUS+, FXE^.

2024 S^ & DS^, FXE^ NSW NO* No LAMs status for ZERO motorcycles. NT NO Not submitted for LAMs consideration QLD YES 2023 S & DS, S PLUS+ & DS PLUS+, FXE^.

2024 S^ & DS^, FXE^ SA NO* No LAMs status for ZERO motorcycles TAS NO* No LAMs status for ZERO motorcycles VIC YES All EV bikes are eligible however only the following will be formally submitted:

2023 S & DS, S PLUS+ & DS PLUS+, FX & FXE.2024 S & DS, FX & FXE WA NO* No LAMs status for ZERO motorcycles

* NSW has a 25kw limit on all Electric Motorcycles, regardless of Kw/tonne figures. WA, SA and Tas follow NSW rules.

^ Submitted, set to be confirmed.