2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 12 – Phillip Island

WorldSBK Race One

Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati seemed to stutter off the wet start line but that didn’t stop him taking the lead into turn one ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes. The rain had stopped but the track was still quite damp and almost the whole field had started on full wets, only Oettl choosing an intermediate rear.

Early on lap two Jonathan Rea ran wide at turn one but somehow gathered it up to retain third place, not only that, but later on that same lap he started to show a wheel to Razgatlioglu and challenge for that second place. Rea took that position in turn one as they started the next lap and immediately started closing onto the rear wheel of Bautista’s Ducati. Rea then took the lead at turn four and started to pull away from Bautista.

Razgatlioglu then pushed Bautista back to third, then Alex Lowes put a pretty hard move on Bautista to push the Spaniard further back to fourth.

Toprak Razgatlioglu then got great drive onto the main straight and took Rea at turn one for the race lead with 17 laps to run. The track was now drying rapidly and it was going to be interesting to see who would have any tyre left at the end of the race, or who would choose to pit first…

Razgatlioglu ran a little wide out of Southern Loop which allowed both Rea and then Lowes to also pass the Turk and make it a KRT 1-2 up front, but little separated that top four.

Alex Lowes then took the race lead at the end of main straight with 15 laps to go after putting in a new fastest lap of the race. He then went quicker again next time around as he tortured his rear Pirelli.

On lap nine Xavi Fores entrered the pits to put what looked like an intermediate into the back of his Barni Ducati. Rinaldi then came in for new rubber. On the next lap the first of the leaders came in for slicks, Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Bassani also followed suit. Alex Lowes and Alvaro Bautista both stayed out on track, but the Ducati man came in next time around, while Lowes chose to do yet another lap on his wets and now had a 28-second lead over the now second placed Scott Redding.

Race leader Alex Lowes then came in with 11 laps to run while Scott Redding stayed out and took the race lead, the Brit had 1.5-seconds on Kyle Smith. Kyle Smith though then started closing in on him. Jonathan Rea was now in third placed after rejoining the race and was running 1m32s, nine-seconds quicker than what Redding and Smith could muster on their wets. The gap between Rea and the leaders was over 20-seconds but was coming down rapidly.

Redding finally came in for rubber with nine laps to run as Kyle Smith took the race lead. Not for long though as Rea reeled him in easily and blew past him with seven and a half laps to go. Razgatlioglu then pushed Smith further back to third while the Turk slotted himself into second place just under eight-seconds behind Rea. Bautista then moved in to third, Lowes fourth and Locatelli fifth as Smith got shuffled further down the field.

Razgatlioglu was chasing Rea hard and had the gap under six-seconds with six laps to run, but the battle for third place was really hotting up, Lowes, Bautista and Locatelli all in close company.

With three laps to run Rea led Razgatlioglu by 5.2-seconds while Lowes and Locatelli were a further 10-seconds back, Bautista was starting to lose touch with them.

Jonathan Rea took a calculated win, his first victory in 24 races, his last coming at Estoril early in the year. Toprak Razgatlioglu home in second place and Alex Lowes secured the final step on the podium ahead of Alex Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista.

Kyle Smith completed the entire race on wets to eventually finish 12th, 66-seconds behind the race winner.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 36m47.340 315,8 2 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +6.247 316,7 3 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +15.435 319,5 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +18.342 317,6 5 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +19.369 323,4 6 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +36.235 317,6 7 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +37.641 316,7 8 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +43.137 322,4 9 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +57.704 314,9 10 T Nagashima Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m01.086 327,3 11 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +1m03.075 324,3 12 K. Smith Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m06.326 296,7 13 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +1m07.099 316,7 14 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m08.976 309,5 15 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m12.006 313,0 16 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1m12.785 319,5 17 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m16.024 314,9 18 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +1m22.552 316,7 19 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m33.661 306,8 20 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 1 Lap 317,6 Not Classified RET M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR 3 Laps 305,9 RET K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 / /

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 564 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 507 3 Jonathan Rea 475 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 284 5 Andrea Locatelli 258 6 Alex Lowes 250 7 Axel Bassani 239 8 Scott Redding 190 9 Iker Lecuona 189 10 Xavi Vierge 162 11 Garrett Gerloff 139 12 Loris Baz 119 13 Philipp Oettl 77 14 Lucas Mahias 58 15 Michael Van Der Mark 42 16 Eugene Laverty 36 17 Roberto Tamburini 36 18 Luca Bernardi 35 19 Xavi Fores 32 20 Kohta Nozane 15 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Hafizh Syahrin 10 23 Christophe Ponsson 9 24 Tetsuta Nagashima 6 25 Kyle Smith 4 26 Leon Haslam 4 27 Tarran Mackenzie 3 28 Peter Hickman 2 29 Leandro Mercado 2 30 Oliver Konig 1 31 Jake Gagne 1

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule