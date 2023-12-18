F.C.C. TSR Honda France Testing

F.C.C. TSR Honda France ’s bid to reclaim the FIM Endurance World Championship crown has kicked off with their annual winter test at the Okayama International Circuit, with the main focus to conduct testing on various components to find the best direction, with the 24 HEURES MOTOS looming in the new year as their season opener.

Team Manager Masakazu Fujii explained they’ve now locked in their basic specifications for 2024, following the testing and feedback, despite being forced to cut their time on track short due to fog.

While it’s still a way off to round one on April 20-21, 2024, and that’s only the first round of the four event season, followed by the 8 Hours of Spa Motos in June, Suzuka 8 Hours in July and finally the Bol d’Or in September, the pressure is already mounting.

Here’s what the team had to say after testing:

Josh Hook

“Yeah, we had a very positive test in Okayama. The weather was very good for us. I think we got a little bit lucky, two solid days. There was very good sunshine. So first look at the new 2024 CBR1000RR-R was really good. The team have done an amazing job with the bike and we were able to exit on the first out and and the bike felt good immediately. So yeah looking forward to. To next season I think we are, we are looking very strong. We have a good package a big thank you to my team. They’ve done an amazing job just to get this bike ready. We know there’s a lot of things that need to happen but first impression on the on the new bike was was a relief. You know the engine is working well, the electronics also and I think that the chassis has made a big step forward. From last year, so this is the most important thing we were struggling with last year and it looks like that they’ve improved in that area. So looking forward to it.”

Mike Di Meglio

“This test is was very good for us. We tested the new bike compared with the old one, so big thanks to TSR and Honda because they make a big step forward. The bike is turning very well. Impressive compared to the old machine. So yeah, we are very exciting to be 2024. We’ll be to fight for the title another time.”

Alan Techer

“First of all, I’m very happy to be back on the bike. I don’t know the track, I learn a new fantastic track. The bike is just amazing. I first I want to say thank you Honda and TSR because they did a very good job. I took a lot of pressure on the bike and we improved a lot. We test a lot of things and I’m sure we are competitive for Le Mans and all for the race, and I’m very excited to to start the new championship with this bike. I’m sure we can have a good season and the target is to to get back the number one. Thank you.”

Masakazu Fujii – F.C.C. TSR Honda France Team Manager & Owner

“The annual Okayama Winter Test was held over three days from 13-15 December, with all three riders taking part. The 15th was cut short early due to thick fog, but the two days were spent in good conditions and with the addition of staff from Europe, the basic specifications were decided for 2024 season. So from now on, we will concentrate our preparations on the opening race, 24 HEURES MOTOS. This January and February will be crucial based on the specifications we have gained from this test.”

2024 FIM Endurance World Championship calendar