Kawasaki 50th Anniversary Editions

Kawasaki have revealed a host of special edition models to celebrate the Z model-line’s 50th anniversary, including the Z900, Z900RS, Z650 and the Z650RS, all boasting special heritage colour schemes to mark the occasion.

Anniversary Edition versions are expected in dealerships soon but pricing is yet to be announced.

2022 Kawasaki Z900 50th Anniversary

On the Z900 we’re getting the Heritage Firecrack Red paint, with matching red wheels to make the bike stand out, alongside a gloss black frame and special textured seat.

Unique features will be the Z 50th emblem and logo, as well as a Z 50th Anniversary book, while fork tubes are finished in gold. Also run are dark blue and silver highlights to offset the red paintwork, with logos in gold and silver pinstripes on the wheels.

The Z900 runs the liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder producing 92.2 kW and 98.6 Nm of torque, with a 948 cc displacement. 41 mm USD forks and a monoshock both offer rebound and preload adjustment.

Brakes are a set of 300 mm petal discs mates to four-piston calipers, with a 250 mm unit on the rear and single-piston caliper. Both backed by ABS.

The Z900 has a 820 mm seat height and weighs in at 212 kg at the kerb, fueled, with a 17 L fuel capacity. A slipper clutch is also standard fitment, with power modes, KTRC and Kawasaki smartphone connectivity.

2022 Kawasaki Z900RS 50th Anniversary

For those after a more retro interpretation of the Z line, the Z900RS returns to the iconic Fireball pattern of the original Z1, which runs the Heritage two-tone Diamond Brown and Orange combo, alongside gold wheels.

The frame is also gloss black, with chrome headlight and meter trim rings, as well as a chrome passenger grab rail. Special 50th anniversary emblems and logos are also run, with a textured seat with contrast stitching.

Like the Z900 the Z900RS Anniversary edition will receive a special Z book, that won’t be available for general sale.

The Z900RS shares the in-line four-cylinder seen in the Z900 but running a different tune, with power output lower at 92 kW and torque remainining similar.

Higher specification suspension is however fitted, with 41 mm USD forks but offering compression, rebound and preload adjustment, while the rear mirrors the regular Z900 with the rebound and preload adjustable shock.

The Z900RS also runs a taller 835 mm seat height and more upright ergonomics, with taller bars, alongside the numerous aesthetic changes to achieve the retro look.

2022 Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary

New riders won’t be left out of the anniversary celebrations with the popular Z650L also arriving in a 50th Anniversary edition, with the LAMS compliant 51 hp (37.8 kW) parallel-twin powerplant, offering 59 Nm of torque and an inviting 790 mm seat height.

The Z650 50th Anniversary edition runs the same Heritake Firecracker Red colour seen on the larger Z900, with gloss black frame and special textured seat. The bike will also be adorned with the special edition emblems and logos, and receive the Z 50th Anniversary book.

The Z650 runs a slip and assist clutch, dual 300 mm disc brakes with dual-piston calipers, 41 mm forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Smartphone connectivity is also standard, connecting to the TFT, with the bike weighing 187 kg with 15 litres of fuel.

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary

The latest addition to the Z family is the new Z650RS, offering a retro themed alternative to the Z650 and boasting the Heritage two-tone Candy Diamond Brown and Orange colour scheme, as well as gold wheels.

Like all anniversary models the frame is gloss black, with Z 50th Annniversary emblems and logos and textured seat.

Standard fitment will be the chrome grab rail, headlight and meter trim rings, alongside the Z book.

As with the Z650 the Z650RS will be LAMS compliant, sharing the same suspension and brake specifications, while offering a slightly taller seat height of 800 mm, taller ‘bars and a more relaxed ergonomic.

All 2022 Kawasaki Z 50th Anniversary editions are expected in Q1, with pricing yet to be announced. For more information see the Kawasaki Australia website (link).

Pricing on the standard models for is as follows – 2022 Z900 $13,109 RRP + ORC, 2022 Z900RS $16,759 RRP + ORC, 2022 Z650 $10,579 RRP + ORC, 2022 Z650RS $11,579 RRP + ORC. You can visit the Kawasaki website for a location specific on-road cost based on postal code.