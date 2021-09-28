2022 Kawasaki Z650RS

After a series of short teaser ‘Retrovolution’ videos that filtered out over the past month or so that culminated overnight in a somewhat cringeworthy official launch presentation video, Kawasaki have finally revealed the handsome new Z650RS in all its glory.

Designed to be a more accessible option for new riders it is only the 51 horsepower LAMS compliant variant of the machine that will be available in Australia. Overseas markets also get a 68 horsepower model but at this stage that will not be coming to Australia. The Z650RS is expected to arrive late this year, 2021, but pricing is yet to be set.

The LAMS model still likes to rev with that 51 hp peaking at 8000 rpm while the torque reaches its 59 Nm pinnacle at 6500 rpm. Using that already well-proven and punchy 649 cc 180-degree parallel-twin engine from contemporary models in their range, Kawasaki have crafted a great looking retro sport bike.

The attention to detail is impressive with even the clutch and generator covers restyled to work with the classic lines of the Z650RS.

The model in Candy Emerald Green with the gold rims is a winner in the style stakes for sure. Another Metallic Moondust Grey model with Ebony bodywork and Copper highlights will also be coming to Australia.

The rims are alloys but with flat blades that at first glance resemble spoked rims and are shod with a 120/70-17 tyre up front and 160/60-17 rear.

The Z900RS has been a great success for Kawasaki and, depending on the price point they are able to achieve with a LAMS eligible Z 650 RS, the 650 should go great guns in the Aussie market.

The classically styled fuel tank holds 12-litres of fuel and promises to be slim between the knees.

The ergonomics are of a classic ‘standard’ that harks back to the original 550 and 650 motorcycles of the late 70s and early 80s. As is the long and fairly flat one-piece seat that is 800 mm from the ground.

The bike tips the scales at 186 kg ready to ride. Kawasaki claim that the trellis frame weighs only 13.5 kg and that the bike feels even lighter than what the scales suggest.

The engine is a stressed member of the chassis. A short 1405 mm wheelbase facilitates a tight 2.6-metre turning circle that will prove handy in the city.

The 41 mm telescopic forks are set at a relatively steep 24-degrees while the rear shock is mounted directly to the swing-arm without an intermediary linkage.

Thoroughly modern touches include LED lighting throughout, including that signature round 130 mm headlight and the oval tail-light styled to look like that of the old-school Z bikes from the seventies.

Bosch 9.1M ABS backs up the twin-piston calipers that grip a pair of 300 mm disc rotors up front and 220 mm disc at the rear.

A slip-assist clutch should help facilitate seamless cog-swapping through the six-speed box. Both the brake and clutch levers are five-position adjustable which is a nice touch.

An LCD sits between the classically styled twin binnacle speedo and tachometer to provide trip meters, fuel gauge, distance to empty, temperature, clock and gear position functions. It’s a nice set-up.

Accessories will include tank garnishes, retro styled pillion grab-rail, radiator and axle protectors. An under-seat USB socket is also an optional accessory.

Tuning Potential

The parallel-twin engine offers plenty of potential for aftermarket tuning thanks to being used extensively both in the Supertwins category at the Isle of Man TT, and flat track racing in the USA. When tuned to the limit some builders have extracted over 90 horsepower from the 649 parallel-twin. A heavily modified 650 Kawasaki powered Supertwin has lapped the Isle of Man at an average of 121 mph!

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS Specifications Type Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin Valve system DOHC, 8 valves Bore x Stroke 83.0 x 60.0 mm Displacement 649 cm3 Compression ratio 10.8:1 Max. power 37.8 kW {50.6 hp} / 8,000 min-1 (AUS LAMS) Max. torque 59.0 N-m {6.0 kgƒ·m} / 6,500 min-1 (AUS LAMS) Fuel supply Fuel injection: ø36 mm x 2 with dual throttle valves Lubrication system Forced lubrication, semi-dry sump Starting system Electric Ignition system Digital Driving system Chain Transmission 6-speed, return Gear ratios: 1st 2.438 (39/16) 2nd 1.714 (36/21) 3rd 1.333 (32/24) 4th 1.111 (30/27) 5th 0.966 (28/29) 6th 0.852 (23/27) Primary reduction ratio 2.095 (88/42) Final reduction ratio 3.067 (46/15) Clutch type (Primary) Wet, multi-disc Frame Trellis, high-tensile steel Suspension: Front ø41 mm telescopic fork Suspension: Rear Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload Wheel travel: Front 125 mm Wheel travel: Rear 130 mm Caster (Rake angle) 24.0° Trail 100 mm Steering angle (left/right) 35° / 35° Tyre: Front 120/70ZR 17M/C (58W) Rear 160/60ZR 17M/C (69W) Brakes Front Dual-piston calipers, Dual semi-floating ø300 mm discs Brakes Rear Single-piston caliper, Single ø220 mm disc Overall length 2065 mm Overall width 800 mm Overall height 1115 mm Wheelbase 1405 mm Road clearance 125 mm Seat height 800 mm Curb mass 186 kg (AUS) Fuel tank capacity 12 litres Available Late 2021 Price TBC

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS Gallery