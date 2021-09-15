New look Kawasaki Motors Australia

Kawasaki Motors Australia have revealed a revamped website, as the brand unifies their websites across much of the globe, making it easier than ever to check out the whole range and find out anything you need to know.

All the features we love remain, including the Australia specific features, like finding your local dealer or test ride location, the full learner (LAMS) approved range for new riders, the ability to compare models, check for recalls and input your postcode to get a ride-away price specific to your area. That means no scouring the internet to try and figure out official pricing.

Naturally there’s plenty more there to check out, including model information, the latest Kawasaki news stories, racing news, general Kawasaki information and much more.

You can browse the full range of motorcycles (or ATVs, SxS and watercraft) via an elegant drop down which groups the models by family and shows an image for each, allowing direct access to the bike pages without having to navigate through multiple pages. The category pages meanwhile offer an overview of all the models in each, if you’re not sure what you’re after.

A landing page features a banner with the biggest news, while current offers and promotions are the next item on display, ensuring you don’t miss any deals. You’ll also find links to the apparel and accessory range if you scroll further down.

That makes for a clean, easy to use and access website, whether you’re on a mobile or computer. Check out the Kawasaki Motors Australia website at www.kawasaki.com.au.