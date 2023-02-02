NEW 2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R Four-Cylinder!

Kawasaki have just announced a new four-cylinder 399 cc supersport family, that will sit above the ZX-25R four-cylinder and arrive in Australia from the third quarter of 2023, with pricing to be confirmed.

The Ninja ZX-4R adds a new 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC in-line four-cylinder engine to a ZX-25R inspired chassis, with a Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR version also to be available. Just the Ninja ZX-4R and ZX-4RR variants will be coming to Australia at this stage, neither of which will be LAMS compliant.

Kawasaki are promising the kind of kit you’d expect from their Ninja ZX family, keeping in mind the popular more basic beginner Ninja 400, is actually an EX400, not a ‘real’ Ninja ZX, which no doubt works to it’s benefit for new riders, both on the road and at the wallet.

Obviously the Ninja ZX-4R will demand a much higher premium than the learner friendly Ninja 400. The ZX-25R has previously not imported to Australia due to prohibitively high pricing. In comparison the Ninja ZX-4R has been confirmed, no doubt due to the impressive performance figures.

This does mean a higher standard of specification closer to the ZX-10R or ZX-6R, with high end brakes, suspension and electronics kit.

Starting at the engine, it’s been revealed the ZX-4R is capable of producing 57 kW or 77 hp, which bumps up to 59 kW/80 hp with the Ram Air system pressurised. The engine will also rev past 15,000 rpm and runs a slipper clutch, ensuring that appreciators of the four-cylinder class will get the true supersport experience.

Kawasaki do note that low to mid-range torque should be ‘significant’, probably to address concerns about a peaky nature and power delivery.

The chassis is a high strength steel trellis frame connected to a long curved swingarm, matched to 37 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forkd and horizontal back-link rear suspension system. On the SE and RR variants, you’ll find pre-load adjusters on those forks, while the RR upgrades the rear shock to a Showa BFRC-Lite unit, as seen on the ZX-10R with full adjustability.

Brakes comprise of dual 290 mm front rotors and four-piston radial calipers. At the rear is a 220 mm rear rotor, with Nissin ABS fitted – with the safety tech now mandatory in many markets. Tyre sizes have also been revealed to be 120/70 and 160/60, with a typical front size and narrower rear compared to a 600 supersport.

Those are of course 17 inch wheels, with a star five-spoke pattern, and Dunlop GPR300 radial tyres will be standard fitment.

On the electronics side of things we see a 4.3 inch TFT display, that allows control of the KTRC traction control system, as well as the four Power Modes (Sport, Road, Rain and a Rider manual mode). On the ZX-4RR a bi-directional quickshifter is also standard fitment. A circuit display mode is also available specifically for track use, including a lap timer.

The Kawasaki RIDEOLOGY app also offers additional functionality, including recording GPS routes, and vehicle information. Lighting is LED across the bike, with typical Ninja styled dual headlights.

The Ninja ZX-4R will weight in at 188 kg wet, a fair bit heftier than the regular parallel-twin Ninja 400 at 168 kg, but with much more power. Interestingly seat height is listed at 800 mm which is very reasonable all things considered.

Additional inclusions on the 2023 Ninja ZX-4RR include the previously mentioned quickshifter, smoked windshield and USB port, Kawasaki Racing Team graphics and the up-spec Showa shock.

2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R & ZX-4RR Specifications

2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four, DOHC, 16 valves Bore x Stroke 57.0 x 39.1 mm Capacity 399 cc Compression 12.3:1 Power 59 kW/80 hp claimed (with Ram Air) Induction Fuel injection: ø34 mm x 4 Forced lubrication, wet sump Electric Final Drive Chain Gearbox 6-speed, return Clutch Wet multi-disc, manual Frame Trellis, high-tensile steel Fork (R ø37 mm inverted fork (SFF-BP) with top-out springs Fork (RR) ø37 mm inverted fork (SFF-BP) with spring preload adjustability, and top-out springsHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock with spring preload adjustability Shock (R Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock with spring preload adjustability Shock (RR) Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring Rake/Trail 23.5°/97 mm Tyres 120/70ZR17M/C (58W), 160/60ZR17M/C (69W) Front Brake Dual semi-floating ø290 mm discs, Dual radial-mount, monobloc, opposed 4-piston Rear Brake Single ø220 mm disc, Single-piston Wheelbase 1,990 mm Width 765 mm Height 1,110 mm Wheelbase 1,380 mm Clearance 135 mm Seat Height 800 mm Curb Weight 188 kg Fuel Capacity 15 litres

2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R & ZX-4RR Gallery