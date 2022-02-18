Kymco DT X360

Kymco are getting adventurous in 2022, with the introduction of their DT X360 adventure crossover scooter to Australia.

Based on the Downtown 350i platform, Kymco say the DT X360 is capable of light off-road terrain thanks to its dual-purpose tyres. Other features on the DT X360 include the wider handlebar to assist in maximising leverage while the higher seating position (800mm) maximises rider visibility.

Compared to the Downtown 350i, the DT X360 also has a shorter wheelbase and isn’t as high or long. Other noteworthy features include traction control, keyless ignition, all-LED lighting, a full-colour LCD digital screen and two USB ports.

Underseat storage is roomy as well: enough to accommodate at least two helmets, and the retail price for the DT X360 is $8790 plus on-road costs, available in an orange and black livery.

The DT X360 produces power and torque figures of 28.4 hp (21.2 kW) and 30 Nm from the punchy 321 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-valve single-cylinder engine. There’s an effective range of about 300km between fuel stops, care of a 12.5 litre tank.

Michael Poynton – Director of Kymco Australia

“There’s been plenty of interest around the DT X360, and for good reason with its wider remit than your normal scooter, and with all that outstanding Downtown DNA, the foundations for an excellent scooter are already there – but this time with the ability to take on a wider variety of terrain. Kymco’s engineering prowess is exceptional – and recently endorsed by Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle arm choosing the Taiwanese manufacturer as a strategic partner – and the DT X360 is yet another shining example of its ingenuity.”

The DT X360 is now on sale at Kymco scooter dealers nationally. To find your local Kymco dealer, visit www.kymco.com.au/dealers-scooter.

Kymco DT X360 adventure scooter specifications