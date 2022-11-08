Monza and LeoVince team up in Australia

Monza Imports have just celebrated their 40th anniversary as a leading distribution company in Australia, and it did so alongside a new partnership celebration with Italian exhaust manufacturer LeoVince.

LeoVince has been manufacturing exhaust since 1954, and the experience gained from winning 22 World Championships and countless national titles around the world has provided invaluable technical knowledge about engine and exhaust performance, materials and craftsmanship, and inspired the design and development of the products sold today. LeoVince are proud technical partners with Team Leopard and SIC58 Racing in the Moto3 World Championship.

LeoVince’s main office is in Milan, and the product range is completely designed and developed in their Italian R&D facility in Monticello D’Alba, where products are designed, tested on the dyno, noise tested and homologated by a team of specialised technicians before going into production.

All of LeoVince’s products are produced in their Czluchow, Poland manufacturing plant, where they produce roughly 160,000 pieces per year. They built their manufacturing plant in Poland due to the availability of highly skilled welders in the area, which allows LeoVince’s manufacturing processes and build quality to remain at the highest level, while offering a competitive price.

Their factory produces everything completely in-house, mainly working with stainless steel, titanium, carbon-fibre heat shields, brackets and components and finishing selected products with shot blasting, laser etching, or high quality ceramic coatings.

LeoVince put a heavy focus on making sure that their exhausts make the right sound. Every aspect of the volumes and materials used on each product are designed to create an exhaust note that is distinctly LV – a deep, strong note, avoiding abrasive frequencies.

LeoVince offers an extensive product range, with 13 different muffler styles to suit a wide range of applications – each with a stylish Italian design to enhance the look of the bike. They also offer cat eliminator link pipes, headers, and full systems for selected models.

The LeoVince range includes many slip-on and full systems that are certified under ECE standards, and are legal for use on Australian roads. These products come with a convenient Homologation Card that states the standards that the product has been certified under, taking the worry out of getting in trouble for a non-standard exhaust.

Check out the LeoVince range at the Monza Imports website (link).