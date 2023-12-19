Monza Australia acquires Steve Cramer Products

Monza Australia (Monza) and Steve Cramer Products (SCP) have announced reaching an agreement that sees Monza acquire Steve Cramer Products and the exclusive, long term Australian distribution of the following, leading brands:

The business and inventory transition will take place on December 18th before Monza start shipping later during the same week to motorcycle accounts around Australia. Steve Cramer will soon retire, but in the interim will continue to trade and supply the market with his remaining portfolio of brands and products.

John Chiodo – Monza Australia

“Steve and I have known each other and been friends for many years, decades even, and I’ve long been an admirer of his business and his products. We are really excited to have done a deal with Steve and look forward to working with the incoming brands and build on the success that SCP has enjoyed.”

Steve Cramer – Steve Cramer Products

“I am very pleased that John Chiodo was keen to purchase SCP and take over the Australian distribution of our key brands. John and I go way back – probably 45 years – and we have always had a mutual respect for each other and the way we do business. Whilst it will be an end of an era personally – with my retirement – to see my business continue to grow under the Monza banner will make me proud!”