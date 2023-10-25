Luke Power secure in WorldSSP

Motozoo Me Air Racing has signed a two-year agreement with young Australian Luke Power, who competed in the 2023 World Supersport Challenge season for the team captained by Fabio Uccelli.

In 2021 Power was sixth in the ASBK Supersport Championship while in 2022 he competed in the MotoAmerica Supersport, where he finished fifth.

Power, who will turn 19 on November 30th, contested his first season in the world championship this year, achieved a victory in the World Supersport Challenge sub-category at Magny Cours circuit and took his first full championship point in the Imola event.

Fabio Uccelli

Team Manager of Motozoo Me Air Racing

“I am really happy that Luke Power has decided to continue racing for us. He will do so for the next two years, demonstrating that he believes in our potential and in our new project. In this world it is difficult to see such long-lasting collaborations between rider and team, three years with us are a great demonstration of trust and esteem towards us, just as we have seen great potential in Luke.

“This year he has been really good, he has shown that he is fast and talented, but aiming to grow kilometre after kilometre. With him we grew from race to race, he was unlucky on some occasions but in the end he reached a level that allowed him to be in the Top-20 in races regularly.

“Having entered the Top-15 and having taken the first world championship points halfway through the season, as well as the victory in France in the World Supersport Challenge, demonstrates the great potential of the rider. Next year we will provide him with a new bike, which in my opinion will adapt very well to his characteristics, I expect a great season from him!”.

Luke Power

“I’m really happy to have renewed my contract with Motozoo Me Air Racing for another two years. I’m thrilled with this choice, we had a great season this year and I’m really happy to know that we will work together for a long time to come!

“It was really easy for me to renew with the team, this year it wasn’t easy for me, at my debut in the World Championship, but during the season we made great steps in growth and we finished the championship with good performances.

“Motozoo is like a family for me, I got along really well and it was easy to make an agreement for the future too. We will have a new motorcycle, the MV Agusta, an iconic brand in the world of two wheels, a truly exceptional motorcycle that is demonstrating great competitiveness in World Supersport. I saw the potential of the bike this year, I’m enthusiastic about the choice and I can’t wait to do the first tests to start gaining confidence with the bike.

“I am grateful to Motozoo for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to start the new adventure with the new bike!”.