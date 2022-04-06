2022 MotoGP – Marquez to return in Austin
Marc Marquez will make his MotoGP return at the Grand Prix of The Americas, after receiving clearance from his medical team, with a test at the Alcarras circuit confirming his vision and feeling had returned.
This will see Marquez return after his fall in Warm Up at the Indonesian GP and subsequent diplopia diagnosis, with the Repsol Honda Team rider having completed a conservative treatment plan and now ready to return for the fourth round of the season in Austin, Texas.
Marc Marquez
“Of course I am very happy to be back, it’s a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks. No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there. We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There’s many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend.
Marquez’s record around the Texan circuit speaks for itself, having only missed victory on one occasion when he crashed while comfortably leading in 2019. Even with his historic speed at the track, Marquez is not chasing immediate glory and is aiming to spend the weekend getting back up to speed with the Repsol Honda Team RC213V and continuing to build his feeling and speed on the new machine.
Pol Espargaro arrives in the United States of America with a point to prove after crashing out while chasing a podium in Argentina. Despite a mixed Saturday, Espargaro and his crew put everything in place to produce a strong race that showed more of the potential of the rider and the bike before the fall. In 2021, Espargaro finished tenth in Texas on the RC213V – his fourth top ten at the American circuit.
Pol Espargaro
“After the disappointment of last race I am looking forward to riding again this week. Austin was not the easiest circuit for us last year but with the new bike it’s interesting to come and compare what we did last year to this year. Already it looks like there will be many people in the mix for the championship this year so we need to get back to scoring points and putting together weekends like the start of the year. It’s time to get some more points on the board and start building something.”
Aleix Espargaro sits atop the MotoGP World Championship with 45-points after three races, Pol Espargaro is only 25-points back and despite missing two races, Marquez is 34-points from the top spot. With 18 races still left to run, and a potential of 450-points, it is still very much anyone’s championship.
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|45
|2
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|38
|3
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|36
|4
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|36
|5
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|35
|6
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|33
|7
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|28
|8
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|24
|9
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|20
|10
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|20
|11
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|15
|12
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|14
|13
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|13
|14
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|12
|15
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|11
|16
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|10
|17
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|10
|18
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|7
|19
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|6
|20
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|4
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|2
|22
|GARDNER Remy
|AUS
|1
MotoGP 2022 – Round Four – COTA
Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas
Weekend schedule – Times in AEST
Friday (Saturday)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|00:00 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP1
|00:55 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP1
|01:55 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP1
|04:15 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|05:10 (Sat)
|MotGP
|FP2
|06:10 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
Saturday (Sunday)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0000 (Sun)
|Moto2
|FP3
|0055 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|FP3
|0155 (Sun)
|Moto3
|FP3
|0335 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0400 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0430 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|FP4
|0510 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q1
|0535 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q2
|0610 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q1
|0635 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
Sunday (Monday)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0020 (Mon)
|Moto2
|WUP
|0040 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|WUP
|0110 (Mon)
|Moto3
|WUP
|0220 (Mon)
|Moto2
|Race
|0400 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
|0530 (Mon)
|Moto3
|Race