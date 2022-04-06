2022 MotoGP – Marquez to return in Austin

Marc Marquez will make his MotoGP return at the Grand Prix of The Americas, after receiving clearance from his medical team, with a test at the Alcarras circuit confirming his vision and feeling had returned.

This will see Marquez return after his fall in Warm Up at the Indonesian GP and subsequent diplopia diagnosis, with the Repsol Honda Team rider having completed a conservative treatment plan and now ready to return for the fourth round of the season in Austin, Texas.

Marc Marquez

“Of course I am very happy to be back, it’s a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks. No matter the situation, I really enjoy riding in Texas and have incredible memories there. We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There’s many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend.

Marquez’s record around the Texan circuit speaks for itself, having only missed victory on one occasion when he crashed while comfortably leading in 2019. Even with his historic speed at the track, Marquez is not chasing immediate glory and is aiming to spend the weekend getting back up to speed with the Repsol Honda Team RC213V and continuing to build his feeling and speed on the new machine.

Pol Espargaro arrives in the United States of America with a point to prove after crashing out while chasing a podium in Argentina. Despite a mixed Saturday, Espargaro and his crew put everything in place to produce a strong race that showed more of the potential of the rider and the bike before the fall. In 2021, Espargaro finished tenth in Texas on the RC213V – his fourth top ten at the American circuit.

Pol Espargaro

“After the disappointment of last race I am looking forward to riding again this week. Austin was not the easiest circuit for us last year but with the new bike it’s interesting to come and compare what we did last year to this year. Already it looks like there will be many people in the mix for the championship this year so we need to get back to scoring points and putting together weekends like the start of the year. It’s time to get some more points on the board and start building something.”

Aleix Espargaro sits atop the MotoGP World Championship with 45-points after three races, Pol Espargaro is only 25-points back and despite missing two races, Marquez is 34-points from the top spot. With 18 races still left to run, and a potential of 450-points, it is still very much anyone’s championship.

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 45 2 BINDER Brad RSA 38 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 36 4 RINS Alex SPA 36 5 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 35 6 MIR Joan SPA 33 7 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 28 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 24 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 20 10 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 20 11 MILLER Jack AUS 15 12 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 14 13 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 13 14 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 12 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 11 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 10 17 MARINI Luca ITA 10 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 7 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 20 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 4 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 2 22 GARDNER Remy AUS 1

MotoGP 2022 – Round Four – COTA

Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas

Weekend schedule – Times in AEST

Friday (Saturday)

Time Class Session 00:00 (Sat) Moto2 FP1 00:55 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 01:55 (Sat) Moto3 FP1 04:15 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 05:10 (Sat) MotGP FP2 06:10 (Sat) Moto3 FP2

Saturday (Sunday)

Time Class Session 0000 (Sun) Moto2 FP3 0055 (Sun) MotoGP FP3 0155 (Sun) Moto3 FP3 0335 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0400 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0430 (Sun) MotoGP FP4 0510 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0535 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0610 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0635 (Sun) Moto3 Q2

Sunday (Monday)