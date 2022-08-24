Marc Marquez cleared to ride

Following his latest medical check, Marc Marquez has been given the green light to intensify his training and assess the condition of his arm on a motorcycle.

Marc Marquez has completed another successful medical check at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid.

His trusted medical team, consisting of Dr. Joaquin Sánchez Sotelo, Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Angel Cotorro were all pleased with the healing and recovery of the right humerus.

The medical team have given Marquez approval to intensify his training, adding more weight and introducing more varied exercises into his routine.

Alongside this, it has also been agreed for the eight-time World Champion to start training on motorcycles to understand the condition of his right arm with further context.

From the findings of this outing, Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team will assess the following steps needed.

Dr. Sanchez Sotelo

MD PhD, Chair of the Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Mayo Clinic

“Today, I had the opportunity to evaluate Marc Marquez in regard to his surgical procedure recently performed at Mayo Clinic. Fortunately, Marc Marquez has regained a great arc of motion and has recovered well from a muscular perspective as well. Today, he underwent radiographs and a CT scan that show complete bone union.”