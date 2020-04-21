Moto News Weekly

Matt Moss comeback is happening

After a run of Senior Australian Championship crowns in both Motocross and Supercross the career of Matt Moss came to a screeching halt when he crashed into a Bobcat that had strayed on to the track during a MX Nationals event in Shepparton five years ago.

Things then went from bad to worse for Matt and his twin brother Jake when blood tests taken at the Murray Bridge MX Nationals event the following year tested positive for Ostarine, a prohibited substance due to its steroid effects.

Matt has always protested that his exposure to Ostarine was accidental due to consuming a tainted water bottle that he had shared with his brother.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority then confirmed a decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to sanction Moss with a four year ban, backdated to 15 July 2016 to account for time served under a provisional suspension.

That suspension expires on 15 July 2020 and Matt Moss is planning to be back on track this year.

Matt is still only 31-years-old and could potentially have a good few years left of high-level competition in him.

He is currently training hard and has his focus set on a return for Supercross this year but is not ruling out an earlier return to MX Nationals competition should KSF Racing and 102 Motorsport be able to raise the necessary support and secure enough budget to also underwrite a MX Nationals campaign.

2020 MX Nationals starts in August

MX Nationals promoter Kevin Williams is expected to release an updated 2020 MX Nationals calendar in the next 48 hours.

The calendar will maintain the original nine rounds over six weekend format, and will also retain the originally appointed tracks, but the order of those rounds will be rejigged to form a new schedule of events.

Williams intends to run a format of two weeks on followed by two weeks off program, commencing with two events in August, followed by two in September and culminating across the remaining two events in October.

With current travel restrictions expected to be lifted by July this would allow competitors to ramp up their preparation with track time ahead of the season opener in August.

The series will stage the Victorian events in Horsham and Newry and a single NSW event at Maitland, while the remaining three events will be held in Queensland at Gympie, Conondale and Coolum.

We expect the order of those rounds and the new dates to be promulgated by Motorcycling Australia within the next 48 hours.

2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship Postponed

In response to ongoing developments in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and Government imposed restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and social distancing, Motorcycling Australia (MA) and Rockhampton and District Motocross Club have made the tough decision to postpone the 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX).

Initially scheduled to run July 6-11, 2020, MA and Rockhampton and District Motocross Club are now exploring the possibility of holding the event during the term three school holidays. Dates will be confirmed later this year.

“With strict travel restrictions and border closures across Australia both MA and Rockhampton and District Motocross Club felt it would be impossible for teams and riders to properly prepare and attend the event,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle.

“Together with the club we have made this tough decision, and they should be congratulated for being proactive in looking to hold the 2020 KTM AJMX later this year.”

The judgment to postpone any MA National event is not taken lightly by MA and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

25 years in Trials

This month marks 25 years since the debut of Japanese Repsol Honda Team rider Takahisa Fujinami in Trial World Championship, the Trial rider with most participations, 338. Fujinami is among many under mandatory lockdown due to the CoViD-19 virus, although not being able to go out hasn’t stopped him from keeping in shape at home and remembering how start the ‘Fujigas’ legend.

First international Trial race of Takahisa Fujinami took place in Spain, in Navacerrada, in the Madrid region on April 14, 1996. In a freezing trial, that had seen snow at dawn, 16-year-old Fujinami lined up amid 37 other participants. The newcomer went on to finish after two days competition, in nineteenth position. This Trial Marc Colomer would claim victory, going on to win his only world title for Montesa later same year.

What memories do you have of your debut in the Trial World Championship?

“The truth is that I don’t remember many things, but I do remember that it was there, in my first trial, that people nicknamed me Fujigas.”

How did that come about?

“I came to a very difficult section that no rider had been able to overcome on the first lap. It was very steep, so I gave it a lot of gas. A lot! But it was little use as I also ended up with a fiasco, but the spectators started asking, ‘Who is that guy?’ ‘Fujinami’, I answered and they said: “What you are is Fuji-gas!” That’s where it comes from…”

It was your first trial among the elite riders…

“Yes, Jordi Tarrés, Tommi Ahvala, Bosis, Colley, Lampkin, Colomer… I had only seen them on video and there I was lining up among them. It was quite exciting for me and I even felt a bit of stage fright in front of so many professional riders.”

This year will be your 25th season in the Trial World Championship. It’s not often that you see such a long sporting career!

“Until now I believe I’m the only one to have done it, but I think many others will attempt to break the same record. Last year’s third place was a surprise for many, but not so much for me. I think I am even better this year both mentally and physically. Twenty-five in the end is just a number. I feel great and I’ve been feeling the same year after year.”

As you pointed out, last year you finished third in an extraordinary season finale. Do you consider it to be your best year – apart from the one in 2004?

“Three years ago I also achieved third place in the world championship where I think I had a very good season too, with a win and several podiums. Last year I was in the top five throughout and that was very important towards the final result.”

The TrialGP World Championship this year will have a modified start and Japan will no longer be the most important race in June.

“Yes, it is difficult for them to put the calendar together. For me, as I didn’t compete in the indoor championship, it will be a very long wait! The first three trials have been postponed and it will be a bit tough mentally. To think that in two months time the world championship will not have even started. It’s going to be hard.”

In spite of everything, we have seen a very active Fujigas as of late, training at home. Is this your way of preparing and battling against the Coronavirus Pandemic?

“It is what it is. Everyone has to be locked down at home. In the house I try to do as much exercise as I can: the exercise bike, some fitness, etc. I have a trainer who sends me exercises to do at home.”

What exercises do you do to stay fit?

“Mainly cardio work on the bike but also some TRX and weights for the chest and legs.”

Do you have a gym at home?

“It is not exactly a gym, but I’m fortunate to have some equipment at home. But it is very difficult to stay focused working alone. Mentally you have to be very strong to train so hard by yourself.”

Do you have time to prepare the bike?

“I have the training motorbike at home so I have amused myself fiddling around with it and making some technical adjustments and try to change the engine… but I haven’t really been able to do much.”