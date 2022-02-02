MAXXIS Australia Race & Win

Join the MAXXIS Race & Win Rewards program to earn points towards cash-back offers, tyre give-aways and free merchandise, in this new initiative from Australian Maxxis distributor A1 Accessory Imports.

The all-new, interactive, online rewards program is designed for riders competing at amateur motocross events in 2022. The online rewards program allows you to earn points at each race to unlock exclusive offers and tyre giveaways! Challenge your friends during the year and climb the MAXXIS leaderboard.

Choose any tyre from the all-new MAXXIS motocross range and register online! The MAXXIS all-star line-up includes: Maxxcross MX-SM (Sand/Mud), Maxxcross MX-ST (Race-Spec/Soft Terrain), Maxxcross MX-SI (Soft/Int.), Maxxcross MX-IH (Int./Hard)

How does the program work?

At each event, points are allocated based on the riders overall finishing position and accumulate race-to-race to unlock offers. MAXXIS have engineered the points system to give all riders the opportunity to unlock multiple offers over the season. The higher your position, the faster you can unlock their offers. Riders can earn extra points when racing at any eligible event during the season.

Family & Single Rider Accounts

Racing solo? Create a single rider account for yourself. Track your points and redeem exclusive offers under the one account.

Racing with a full army? Create an account and add multiple family members to your portal. Track points and redeem exclusive offers for each family member.

Eligible Events:

To kickstart the program, MAXXIS have partnered with three major grass-roots events in Queensland and New South Wales. With plans to add more in the future.

Queensland: Sunshine State Motocross Championships South East Queensland Junior MX

New South Wales: King of MX State Championships



Don’t see your local series on the list? We’d love to hear from you! Send MAXXIS an email to request a series for next year. support@maxxismoto.com.au

Register now to receive a MAXXIS hat & factory tyre stickers FREE!

Register here: www.maxxismoto.com.au/race-win