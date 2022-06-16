ASBK 2022 – Round Four – Hidden Valley

Last year wasn’t the way you wanted to spend the weekend so there’s unfinished business and now you are on the Yamaha you are in a pretty good head space?

“Yeah, that’s it. Obviously, the start of the year has been really good. I’ve gelled well with the R1. The Yamaha Racing Team have been fantastic, and I think the package is capable of winning wherever we go, so I am really excited to head to Darwin and have a crack there. I really enjoy the circuit there. I feel it suits my riding style and I believe with how comfortable I feel on the bike, it’ll certainly put us in a good place to get some good results there. It’s a great track. A fantastic track. I do really enjoy riding there. It’s unreal.”

This weekend you won’t be happy unless you’re on the podium?

“Yeah exactly. That’s realistically our target every race weekend now, to be at least on the podium every race weekend and ultimately be challenging for the win.”

So what’s the difference to you with the Yamaha?

“Ultimately for me, I think it’s the handling characteristics of the R1. It’s rideability. I find the input that I make as a rider on the bike, actually have a positive effect. I have more of a connection with getting it to do what I want it to do.

“The Ducati you just had to fight it all the time and everything that I tried to do on the bike, it was the opposite. It didn’t do what I wanted it to do.

“Jumping on the R1, it’s just the way it is. Everyone rides a little bit differently and each rider is individual but the R1 works well for me and my riding style. I’ve gelled with the bike and it’s all working very well. The last time I rode a Yamaha was in 2013 and that was an R6, so I had never ridden an R1 prior to this so, so I am happy.”

Looking forward to the 2+4 concept again?

“Absolutely. The atmosphere and everything there is fantastic. There is just so much action going on especially with the drags going on at night time as well. Action going on all weekend and the vibe’s really good. It’s awesome for us because there’s the fans and spectators, the amount of people that are there. It’s good to show so many people what we do on the track.”

And what’s your favourite part of the track?

“Ahh Man. It’s all good! Probably the last section through the left hand turn 10. It’s easy to run wide there. You’ve gotta have your eyes on the ball there, and then the right left “flip flop” down the hill then you come onto the straight.”

And the wall has been moved back too, so that’s good.

“Yeah, that’s very good. I knew they were doing works up there and they did mention they moved the wall so that’s obviously a lot better for all of us.”

It’s shaping as a pretty tight group in the mix at the front?

“Yeah. This year, there is anyone of about six or seven of us that could be fighting for the win. I am really looking forward to the three races.”

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday

Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)

Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)

Saturday

Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)

Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)

Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)

Sunday

Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)

Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar