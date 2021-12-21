Mike Jones returns to Yamaha Racing Team for 2022

A two-pronged attack of Halliday and Jones will see the pair contest the Australian Superbike Championship on Yamaha’s championship winning YZF-R1 and headline a huge Yamaha presence at ASBK events.

Mike Jones, who won his last ASBK championship in 2019, is excited about his move to Yamaha, a brand and team he is familiar with after having an association earlier in his career. The 27-year-old Queensland based rider, is looking forward to getting stuck into testing and a solid pre-season hit-out with the team before lining up for round one of the championship in February.

Mike Jones

“Yamaha enjoyed plenty of success around the world in 2021 and the R1 has proven to be a very competitive package in every major championship contested this year,. Personally, I have raced Cru closely over the past few seasons and I can see the YRT bike is good and look forward to working with the team to fine-tune it to my needs and have a good run at the ASBK championship in 2022. Having the team based here in Brisbane and the experience of John and Kevin around will be to my advantage and I know from our meetings just how enthusiastic and determined they are this year to get YRT back on top. I’m pumped to be on board with them.”

Cru Halliday will mark nearly a decade with the bLU cRU as he lines up again for the 2022 season with Yamaha and YRT. Halliday has matured over the years, and he is now a legitimate contender in the ASBK championship and a potential race winner every time he grids up on his R1.

The former Supersport champion has finished the last three ASBK season inside the top five but is desperate to take the next step and turn those top five finishes into podiums and be right in the championship hunt at the end of the season.

Cru Halliday

“I have been with Yamaha and YRT for a long time and I’m due to reward them with another championship. The team and I have a great relationship and it continues to grow each year. Since returning to the superbike class in 2019, I have finished fourth, second, third and it’s time to make things happen and fight my way to the top. The team has made a few changes and given us more support and assistance during the week, so I feel I have all the tools I need and really look forward for what’s to come in 2022.”

Team owner, John Redding, also anticipates a successful and productive season as the team has done whatever it takes to achieve the ultimate success.

John Redding

“The pairing of Cru and Mike is exciting as we have two riders in the prime of their careers with plenty of experience but also the motivation to win. We have worked with Mike a long time ago but welcome him back to Yamaha and believe he will fit in perfectly with the team, while Cru is ready for a breakout year. Our determination to win this year is at an all-time high and we have stepped up the support to the riders in many ways. They will be given every opportunity to prove themselves with a strong team behind them and a great bike beneath them.”

Redding also over seas the massive YRD program at the ASBK events we he and his team of helpers offer support to Yamaha riders across all divisions. For 2022, YRD will again provide technical support to Yamaha riders as well as parts, garaging, merchandise, bonus programs and a range of other services that no other team or manufacturer can provide.

John Redding

“Yamaha has over 70 % of the pit paddock at ASBK rounds and that is a testament to not just the quality of the motorcycles we race, but also the support we provide at these events. It doesn’t matter if you are just starting out in the OJC-R15 Cup or a rival to YRT in the Superbike class, YRD are happy to assist and offer a range of things to assist teams and riders. The YRD truck will again be at all ASBK events where Stewart and Janice will be happy to take care of your needs.”

The 2022 Australian Superbike Championship gets under in January with the first official test before round one kicks off in February.