Morbidelli loses Yamaha MotoGP ride

Yamaha has officially announced that Franco Morbidelli will leave the Yamaha MotoGP Team at the end of the season.

Alex Rins has been rumoured to be in the running to take up the reigns of the YZR-M1, while Morbidelli has been linked to a possible Yamaha ride in World Superbike.

Since Morbidelli joined Yamaha MotoGP in 2019, the Italian achieved six podiums: three victories, one second, and two third places.

Morbidelli finished second in the MotoGP World Championship in 2020. However, since then it has been slim pickings for the now 28-year-old.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director

“First and foremost, I want to thank Franky for his hard work and dedication ever since he started with the Factory Team and also long before that when he was a Satellite rider for Yamaha. The Yamaha and Morbidelli partnership led to some great results, including an outstanding vice-champion title in 2020.

“It‘s a shame that the last two years didn‘t play out the way we both wanted and hoped for. We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky.

“The team will proceed to fully support Franky in every way we can to close out our time spent together in the best possible way.”