Smoked Garage Royal Enfield Off/Grid Kits

Smoked Garage have developed Off/Grid kits for the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Interceptor INT 650, inspired by getting out and exploring after a year of lock downs and staring into computer screens. These kits are designed to offer easy modification for those after a custom look.

SG 21 OGHL – Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Himalayan and the SG 21 OGHL aims to amplify the agility and capability of this motorcycle. As such SG have created a slender profile while shedding some weight, which further adds to the bike’s adventurous nature.

The SG 21 OGHL Himalayan features a handlebar mounted headlight cluster, as well as a custom full exhaust system to maximise power. Personalised key and badging with a limited edition serial number add to the unique factor, alongside a split seat and integrated luggage rack.

Knobby tyres promise additional off-road grip, with the overall package painted in a dual tone matte and gloss paint finish. The result is a particularly rugged and stripped back Himalayan.

Smoked Garage's Custom Himalayan Smoked Garage's SG 21 OGIC Custom Interceptor 650 Smoked Garage's Custom Himalayan

SG 21 OGIC – Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Off/Grid edition built on Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 model is designed to combine a pure riding experience with Smoked Garage’s creative vision, with the SG 21 OGIC offering a scrambler themed take on the 650 twin-cylinder Interceptor.

SG describe the 21 OGIC is an iron-clad tank amongst scramblers, equipped with a range of custom enhancements and built to take on almost anything that you can throw at it.

Those features include high mounted mudguards for greater clearance, as well as a single sided full exhaust system to boost performance. Like the Himalayan, the Interceptor custom also receives a custom key and limited edition serial number, knobby tyres and unique paint scheme.

The Interceptor retains a lot of the original models looks, but the exhaust system and tasteful mods ensure a tougher overall look, backed by the new tyres and dark themed duco.

Smoked Garage's SG 21 OGIC Custom Interceptor 650

Mark ‘FKN’ Hawwa Continental GT 650 Cafe Racer

Royal Enfield also partnered with Mark Hawwa – the founder of Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for a bolt-on custom build. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was treated with some of the best modifiers in Australia to produce a cafe racer look but with a bit more pep to boot. The custom build has been developed with no cutting or welding.

It has been modified with an all-new stainless steel system, enhanced engine power with improved handling and suspension. The seat unit with integrated tail light has been designed for the Royal Enfield and comes with various choices of upholstery colour and stitching.

Autologue Design also sent over a set of their side covers and that unmistakable front fairing, a Reck 2.0, that helps to give the bike its unique appearance.