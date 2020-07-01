2020 mi-bike ASBK Calendar

As of July 1

The new quarantine restrictions put in place by the Queensland and South Australian Governments this week have forced Motorcycling Australia to delay the scheduled Phillip Island Round Two of the 2020 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship to the first weekend in October. That will become the new Round Four of the series.

Even bigger news is that the latest calendar dated today, July 1, now has Morgan Park hosting Round Two on the weekend of August 23rd. Thus it will be the Queensland venue that is scheduled to stage the-restart of the championship. Obviously that will largely be dependent on how the pandemic progresses from here.

Winton will stage Round Three on the weekend of September 11-13 while on the weekend of October 18 ASBK will visit Wakefield Park for Round Five of the six-round series.

The finale is slated for the weekend of November 22 at the expansive new Bend Motorsports Park in South Australia where all race categories will have their championships decided.

Obviously the current difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures that will be in place will make it not a business as usual approach to the ASBK weekends this year.

Riders are expected to be limited in regards to how many people will be able to work with them over the weekend and the situation will evolve according to the progress of the plague…

All the regular categories such as Kawasaki Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup and bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup will be at all the rounds.

The Horsell Australian Sidecars will join the circus at Winton, Wakefield and The Bend while the historics get into the action at Phillip Island with a Superbike Masters category on that schedule.

ASBK Sporting Director – Simon Maas

“The ASBK Management Team does not take these decisions easily, but we feel the best decision for the health, safety and success of the ASBK Championship, is to adjust the calendar to ensure that everyone from the ASBK paddock can attend and that they are safe when at an ASBK event. We have been very clear with the competitors and teams that the COVID-19 environment is ever changing, and flexibility will be required in 2020 whilst we live with these developments. We thank the competitors, teams and officials for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience.’’

Spectator attendance for all ASBK rounds in 2020 remains under review from state to state, and ASBK is very keen to see the fans back trackside as soon as possible. All the action of ASBK will be captured on ASBK TV via SBS HD, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia and all day ASBK Livestream thanks to the ASBK Production Partner – AVE & Motorsports TV.

MA CEO Peter Doyle

“These requirements are highly complex and ever-changing which creates many challenges for MA on a daily basis. We are all adjusting to the constant developments to our plans which effect motorcycle sport at all levels, from club, state and of course the MA National Championships. In fact, they effect the wider motorsport community which includes cars, bikes and karting as we all seek dates and venues on short notice – we are all in this together. I am pleased that the ASBK Management Team have been able to find a strong solution to getting ASBK back on track and it will be a great 2020 ASBK Championship. I am also proud to see that a majority of the MA members have been understanding, patient and supportive during this difficult period. I look forward to seeing bikes back on track soon.”

2020 mi-bike ASBK Calendar