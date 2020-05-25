Moto Guzzi Zigolo

With Phil Aynsley

This neat little machine was the first (more or less), fully enclosed motorcycle design to actually sell in large numbers, Moto Guzzi shifted just under 130,000 Zigolo scooters over its 13 year production span.

Introduced in 1953 the Zigolo was designed to be a low cost step up from the company’s original two-stroke, the 65 cc Guzzino. Again the motor was a Antonio Micucci creation – initially of 98 cc then enlarged to 110 cc in 1960.

When first produced the cost-cutting methods included completely grey paintwork with no chrome plating to be found. Friction damper rear suspension was also fitted – the last Guzzi to feature them. They were replaced by conventional telescopic shock absorbers for the 1960 models.

The influence of the Vespa scooter can be seen in the use of the pressed steel body-work which was only partly structural, a central tube frame was hidden underneath.

The motor featured a horizontal cylinder with distinctive alloy head finning, a three-speed gearbox and made four horsepower at 5200 rpm. Top speed was 76 km/h.

This is a 1958/59 second series model was the last to use the friction damper rear suspension.