Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 11, 2023
What’s New:
- Strong showing from Aussies on the world stage
- WA MX Round 1 kicks off over the weekend
- New WSX names for 2023 revealed
- Yamaha to support Airtime FMX
- 2024 SuperEnduro calendar confirmed
- 2023 FIM Speedway World Cup format revealed
- Australian ProMX Round 3 Race Schedule
- Toni Bou wins Arkéa Arena X-Trial in Bordeaux
- 2023 King of The Murray
- Doyle wins fourth Peter Craven Memorial meet
- 2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship
- 2023 MXGP of Switzerland – EMX Report
- Riders talk the 2023 Glendale AMA Supercross Triple
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Strong showing from Aussies on the world stage
It has been a busy couple of weeks for Yamaha supported Australian riders as they competed in a range of events on the world stage. Jess Gardiner, Charli Cannon and Jay Wilson have all flown the Australian and Yamaha flags at different events around the world and with considerable success.
Jay Wilson made his debut in the IA1 (450cc) class a memorable one at the opening round of the 2023 Japanese Motocross Championship taking his YZ450F to a perfect three wins from three starts to kick off his campaign in stunning fashion.
It’s the perfect start for Wilson and his team and with plenty of rounds to come, he expects the competition to step up in the coming rounds.
Jay Wilson
“The weekend went well and to be honest, I’m a little surprised by the results,” he begins. “Throughout the pre-season and in testing, my Yamaha teammates have shown they have plenty of speed and often been faster than me so to dominate the opening round wasn’t expected. The first two races I was able to pull a couple of holeshots and put in a sprint to get a gap that I could maintain to the end, but the last one my start wasn’t great and I had to hustle early to get to the front. Thanks to everyone at Yamaha and its awesome to see the YZ450F in such a strong position so many championships around the world.”
Jess Gardiner decided her world championship itch needed to be scratched and for 2023 has put together a deal for her to compete in the Women’s World Off Road Championships, with the opening round contested last week in San Remo, Italy. Her combined 2-3 results see her leave the opening weekend in second place and inspired to come back for more.
Jessica Gardiner
“I came into the weekend excited to be back racing at the world championships but a little unsure as to what to expect as it had been more then a few years since I raced a world championship round and never know the level of the woman racing. I was pleasantly surprised when I was able to get a decent result in the Supertest and felt that a podium was in reach if I kept fighting all day and rode well. To get on the podium both days is awesome and I’m super proud to get that result and represent so many people who have helped me to make this happen. I’m back in Australia now but will head back to Europe for the next rounds after the QMP rounds of the AORC.”
The weekend also marked the end of Charli Cannon’s first trip to Europe in 2023 for the first two rounds of the Women’s World Motocross Championship. With rounds held in Italy and Switzerland two weeks apart, Cannon stayed with her JK Racing Yamaha Team after the Italian round and raced a local event to keep her skills sharp.
After a solid seventh place finish at the opening round, Cannon headed to Switzerland hoping to improve as she grows comfortable racing in Europe. The hard pack, rut filled Swiss track was a complete contrast to the sandy Italian circuit of round one.
She started the weekend off the pace and posting the ninth fastest lap in qualifying but when the gates fell, she rocketed into the first turn inside the top five and in a battle to move into the top three. As the race progressed, she was able to lock down fourth place and begin to move away from the pack behind her. It was a lonely ride as the first three had broken clear, but Cannon was able to maintain a consistently good place to nail her best moto result in fourth.
Race two and her start wasn’t as good and she was battling for position in the top 10 on the opening lap. She was able to make a couple of passes and move into eighth but try as she might, she couldn’t find her way into seventh despite shadowing her for the best part of 15 minutes.
Her 4-8 results gave her fifth for the round, an improvement on round one and she now sits in fifth place in the championship after two rounds and also the leading Yamaha rider.
Charli Cannon
“Its been two really different rounds for me, one in the sand and this one on hard pack clay, and I have learned a lot from each one. The women here are really fast and I need to be at my best every lap to be able to stay with the lead group. My start in race one was good and I was able to watch the pace of the front girls. Unfortunately, I didn’t gate as well in race two and was stuck a fair way back and struggling to move forward. But to be top five in both the round and the championship is a good step forward and where I need to be. There are plenty of things I need to work on before I come back so I will get to work when I get home and keep trying to push my way to the front. Thank you to everyone on the JK Racing Yamaha team, Yamaha Australia and my team at home as well as so many people that support me. My next trip is for the rounds in France and Spain in a month’s time and look forward to making more progress.”
New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan also made a splash at the MXGP of Switzerland, taking the WMX overall.
Courtney Duncan
“On Saturday afternoon, the track was super technical and had heaps of lines. Although I didn’t get the best start, I made my way through the pack and into the lead and was able to pull about a 20-second gap by the end of the race. They flatten the track for moto two and we were up first, so it was hard to make a difference. That being said, I need to work hard on that as well, because we will most likely have many of those this season. I’ve now moved into second – one point off the championship lead – and I made up 9 points this weekend, which was awesome. The next race is Spain in three weeks’ time, so it’s back to the UK, back to work and hopefully we can come out swinging in Spain.”
WA MX Round 1 kicks off over the weekend
The WA MX kicked off over the weekend, with Jayden Rykers sweeping the MX1 class for 75-points, John Darroch and Jake Turner rounding out the overall podium across the three races, with 66 and 58-points respectively.
Dean Porter, Stuart Eardley-Wilmot, Jake Fewster, Cody Heggs, Ayden Bridgeford, Luke Few and Cody Chittick rounded out the top 10.
MX2 saw a similar situation with Deacon Paice claiming the overall with 75-points from three races, however the rest of the top five was tight, with Seth Manuel, Taj Moore, Jordan Minear and Dylan Hennessy separated by four points in second through fifth respective.
Jake Rummens won the MX2 meanwhile, a third place finish in Race 3 preventing a clean sweep, with that victory going to Seth Shackleton. Second overall was Patrick Butler followed by Sonny Pellicano.
Tahlia O’Hare was undefeated in the WMX, Jaylee Rimbas second and Megal Bagnall third.
James Craig won the Veterans 40+ class, Jason Lamb the top Clubman.
MX1 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|JAYDEN RYKERS
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|JOHN DARROCH
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|JAKE TURNER
|58
|18
|20
|20
|4
|DEAN PORTER
|56
|20
|18
|18
|5
|STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT
|48
|16
|16
|16
|6
|JAKE FEWSTER
|42
|15
|12
|15
|7
|CODY HEGGS
|42
|14
|14
|14
|8
|AYDEN BRIDGEFORD
|39
|12
|15
|12
|9
|LUKE FEW
|33
|10
|13
|10
|10
|CODY CHITTICK
|32
|8
|11
|13
|11
|STEVEN POCOCK
|28
|9
|10
|9
|12
|NATHAN HIGGOTT
|23
|6
|9
|8
|13
|DILLON KATTLER
|22
|11
|–
|11
|14
|EDDY PAJEWSKI
|22
|7
|8
|7
|15
|CALLUM BAYLISS
|18
|5
|7
|6
|16
|ADAM MURPHY
|13
|13
|–
|–
|17
|JESSE BRINDAL
|10
|4
|6
|–
|18
|KEAGAN WILLIAMSON
|7
|2
|5
|–
|19
|BROCK NELSON
|3
|3
|–
|–
MX2 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|DEACON PAICE
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|SETH MANUEL
|57
|20
|22
|15
|3
|TAJ MOORE
|56
|18
|18
|20
|4
|JORDAN MINEAR
|55
|22
|11
|22
|5
|DYLAN HENNESSEY
|53
|15
|20
|18
|6
|ALEC WATKINS
|45
|14
|15
|16
|7
|ISAAC ATKINS
|42
|16
|13
|13
|8
|WEST REID
|40
|12
|14
|14
|9
|JYE TOMERINI
|40
|13
|16
|11
|10
|JAYDEN MCFERRAN
|34
|10
|12
|12
|11
|TOM LILLY
|27
|9
|10
|8
|12
|MICHAEL ZAWADA
|26
|7
|9
|10
|13
|SHAUN SNOW
|20
|6
|7
|7
|14
|TRAVIS PITTER
|20
|8
|8
|4
|15
|TAHLIA O’HARE
|16
|5
|6
|5
|16
|KAI PRATT
|14
|11
|–
|3
|17
|LUKE RUBOTHAM
|12
|–
|3
|9
|18
|JACOB HODGE
|12
|4
|2
|6
|19
|ARCHIE FREEGARD
|7
|2
|5
|–
|20
|JARRED BOARDMAN
|6
|3
|1
|2
|21
|JIORDAN GIACOPPO
|4
|–
|4
|–
|22
|SEBASTIAN EDWARD
|2
|1
|–
|1
MX3 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|JAKE RUMENS
|70
|25
|25
|20
|2
|PATRICK BUTLER
|64
|20
|22
|22
|3
|SONNY PELLICANO
|56
|18
|20
|18
|4
|BRAYDEN UPPERTON
|50
|16
|18
|16
|5
|SETH SHACKLETON
|47
|22
|–
|25
|6
|KAIDAN FREIGHT
|46
|15
|16
|15
|7
|RYAN FORBES
|43
|14
|15
|14
|8
|CHANTZ NAPIER
|40
|13
|14
|13
|9
|SEAN PENFOLD
|37
|12
|13
|12
|10
|LIAM WRIGHT
|34
|11
|12
|11
|11
|JACOB PAYNE
|21
|10
|11
|–
|12
|DYLAN EMMOTT
|19
|9
|10
|–
MXW Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|TAHLIA O’HARE
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|JAYLEE RIMBAS
|64
|22
|20
|22
|3
|MEGAN BAGNALL
|62
|20
|22
|20
|4
|OLIVIA WEBSTER
|54
|18
|18
|18
|5
|LAUREN COOK
|48
|16
|16
|16
|6
|HANNAH LOVETT
|45
|15
|15
|15
|7
|KATHRYN SCOBLE
|41
|13
|14
|14
|8
|VICTORIA RIDDIOUGH
|40
|14
|13
|13
|9
|L’TECIA O’NEIL
|36
|12
|12
|12
|10
|JASMINE SIMPSON
|22
|11
|11
|–
New WSX names for 2023 revealed
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) continues to build momentum as it heads into 2023, with a roster of world-class riders signed, including 11 riders who competed in 2022 across both classes, along with some new names.
SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said after the success of the 2022 season, the FIM World Supercross Championship is continuing to gain momentum and attract the fraternity’s elite athletes.
Adam Bailey – SX Global CEO
“The 2023 season is really starting to take shape, and I’m thrilled to see teams begin to announce their rider roster, which includes returning riders as well as some new racers who will line up at the start gates in July. This is just the beginning. There is a huge amount of work and negotiations that I’m aware of between teams, manufacturers, and championship contenders happening as we speak. It’s an incredibly exciting time. We will have many more exciting announcements about riders, the Championship and our expanded broadcast partnerships coming soon.”
American sensation Joey Savatgy (Rick Ware Racing) has unfinished business and is determined to claim the podium’s top step after finishing runner-up to Ken Roczen in the WSX class in 2022.
New to WSX in 2023 is former AMA 250cc Champion Justin Hill, competing for the BUD Racing Kawasaki team and in career-best form. Joining Hill at BUD Racing is the popular Frenchman Cédric Soubeyras.
Fellow French countrymen Thomas Ramette and Greg Aranda join Team GSM and between them, bring a multitude of European Motocross and Supercross Championship wins.
AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Champion Dean Wilson (Firepower Honda), Former World Motocross Champion Jordi Tixier (Honda NILS) and longtime Supercross racer Kyle Chisholm (Pipes Motorsport) are also confirmed to compete in the premier class again.
Nine-time Australian Motocross and Supercross Champion Matt Moss will be looking to continue his return to peak form as he steps up to the WSX class in 2023 with MDK Motorsports.
2022 SX2 class World Supercross Champion Shane McElrath will be out to prove he is still a dominant force in his class, with his sights firmly set on going back-to-back and defending his World Title with Rick Ware Racing.
Hoping to put a stop to his Championship reign, however, will be the in-form 2022 runner-up Max Anstie (Firepower Honda), six-time French Champion Max Desprey (Team GSM) and upcoming talent Dilan Schwartz (Pipes Motorsport), who all return to the World Supercross fold in the SX2 class.
Yamaha to support Airtime FMX
YMA has announced it’s support of Airtime FMX – the team committed to delivering jaw dropping live freestyle motocross entertainment at major events Australia-wide. Airtime FMX is born from the ShowTime FMX team that was formed in 1999 by Gary Reid. YMA was a proud supporter of that original team for ten successful years – and is now back on board.
Since 2021, Airtime FMX has cemented its position as the most spectacular main arena act in the country. With an average of 200 performances a year they are the most experienced FMX team in Australia. An annual live audience of over a million from all over the country cheer on the boys at events including Royal Shows, V8 Supercars, corporate functions, motor shows and more.
Brad Burch – Airtime FMX
“We are pleased to welcome Yamaha back to the team. We know from our previous partnership that YZs offer the performance and reliability our riders require and we look forward to showcasing the latest MY23 range to showgoers nationwide.” Airtime FMX will also use Yamalube’s range of oils, fluids and care products.”
2024 SuperEnduro calendar confirmed
The 2023 season has barely ended and already the FIM and the promoter of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, ABC Communication, are planning for next season. After working on the calendar for the past few months, they are now able to present the 2024 provisional calendar.
Of course, the series will include traditional arenas such as the Tauron Arena in Krakow (Poland) at the beginning of December; the SachsenArena in Riesa (Germany) at the beginning of January; as well as a brand-new arena in Budapest (Hungary) at the beginning of February, the MVM Dome.
Four new places are also added to the 2024 schedule with the Arena Stade Couvert in Lievin in France; plus the Romanian city of Cluj and its BT Arena; Bulgaria and its Arena Sofia; and finally to the delight of British fans, Newcastle in the United Kingdom, the hometown of the reigning World Champion Billy BOLT (GB – Husqvarna).
2023 FIM Speedway World Cup format revealed
Team managers are set for the ultimate tactical battle as the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup returns to deliver an epic week of racing in picturesque Polish city Wroclaw from July 25-29.
By popular demand in the season speedway celebrates its 100th anniversary, FIM Speedway global promoter Discovery Sports Events brings back the sport’s most historic team competition, first launched as the FIM Speedway World Team Cup in 1960.
Last contested in 2017, the Monster Energy FIM SWC features nine countries, with Poland seeded through to the Final at Wroclaw’s iconic Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as host nation.
Australia, Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and tournament debutants France contest the Semi-Finals after qualifying via the 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations, with the draw for Semi-Final 1 on July 25 and Semi-Final 2 on July 26 to be confirmed in due course.
The winner of each Semi-Final joins Poland in the Monster Energy FIM SWC Final, with the second and third-placed sides contesting the Race Off on Friday, July 28. The winner of this event completes the Final four that will compete to become 2023 FIM Speedway world team champions.
Each team features five riders – four starters and one reserve at No.5, who is no longer required to be an under-21. Riders take a maximum of six rides each – five regular rides plus the option to take one tactical substitute ride if permitted.
Tactical substitutions are only allowed by team managers if their side has fallen six or more points behind the leading nation as they bid to close the gap. The tactical joker option previously available in the Monster Energy FIM SWC, allowing a rider to race for double points, has been dropped.
No.5 reserve riders can be thrown into action by their team manager at any time during the event, taking a maximum of five rides plus one tactical substitute outing if their team falls six or more points behind the leaders.
Team managers have another big decision to make towards the end of a Monster Energy FIM SWC event as they must nominate their riders for heats 17 to 20 – selecting one rider for each race.
The team manager whose side is in fourth place selects first, with the third-placed team selecting next, followed by the second-placed side. The leading nation nominates their riders last – giving them an advantage as they will be able to see which opponents feature in which races.
Each Monster Energy FIM SWC event will be contested over 20 heats, with three points for a race win, two for second, one for third and zero for finishing last, being disqualified or failing to finish. The country with the most points on the night wins the event.
Australian ProMX Round 3 Race Schedule
|Event No.
|Sighting lap
|15sec Board
|Race Start
|Mins
|Prac/Qual
|1
|Pirelli MX2
|7:45:00 AM
|20
|2
|MX85 WJMX Qualifier
|8:09:00 AM
|15
|3
|Maxxis MX3 – Group 1
|8:28:00 AM
|20
|4
|Maxxis MX3 – Group 2
|8:52:00 AM
|20
|5
|Thor MX1
|9:16:00 AM
|20
|Opening & Track preparations
|9:38:00 AM
|12
|National Anthem
|9:48:00 AM
|2
|MOTO 1
|6
|MX85 WJMX Qualifier
|9:50:00 AM
|9:54:40 AM
|9:55:00 AM
|20+1 Lap
|MX85 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|10:20:00 AM
|5
|7
|Pirelli MX2
|10:25:00 AM
|10:29:40 AM
|10:30:00 AM
|25+1 Lap
|MX2 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|11:00:00 AM
|5
|8
|AMX Superstores MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders)
|11:05:00 AM
|8
|MX 1 Pole Shootout Interview
|11:15:00 AM
|3
|9
|Maxxis MX3
|11:18:00 AM
|11:22:40 AM
|11:23:00 AM
|20+1 Lap
|MX3 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|11:48:00 AM
|5
|10
|MX85 WJMX Qualifier
|11:53:00 AM
|11:57:40 AM
|11:58:00 AM
|20+1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX85
|12:23:00 PM
|7
|Lunch Break
|12.23.00 PM
|40Mins
|Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro
|1:00:00 PM
|2
|11
|Thor MX1
|1.03:00 PM
|1:07:40 PM
|1:08:00 PM
|25+1 Lap
|MX1 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|1:38:00 PM
|5
|MOTO 2
|12
|Maxxis MX3 – Moto 2
|1:43:00 PM
|1:47:40 PM
|1:48:00 PM
|20 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX3
|2:13:00 PM
|8
|13
|Pirelli MX2 – Moto 2
|2:21:00 PM
|2:25:40 PM
|2:26:00 PM
|25+1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX2
|2:56:00 PM
|8
|14
|Thor MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 1)
|3:04:00 PM
|3:08:40 PM
|3:09:00 PM
|13+1 Lap
|15
|Thor MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 2)
|3:35:00 PM
|13+1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX1
|3:51:00 PM
|8
|Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer
|3:59:00 PM
|1
|16
|Maxxis MX3 – Non qualifers
|4:02:00 PM
|4:07:00 PM
|13+1 Lap
Toni Bou wins Arkéa Arena X-Trial in Bordeaux
The fourth round of the X-Trial season was held at the Arkéa Arena in Bordeaux, and Toni Bou claimed his third victory of the season, extending his lead in the overall standings. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, finished in fifth position after making some mistakes in the two rounds.
In the first round, Bou placed second after accruing 5 penalty points in the first zone. Marcelli was fifth after some complications in the early parts of the course.
Bou qualified for the final after leading the second round, which gave him an extra point in the overall standings. Marcelli was fifth after mistakes on Zones 2 and 4.
The final was very tight, with the three participants fighting until the end to get the victory. Bou emerged as the winner of the fourth round of the X-Trial season and continues to lead the overall standings with 79 points. Marcelli, after his fifth place at the French event, remains in third place.
Toni Bou – P1
“All of our rivals pushed a lot from the first round. In the final we all made mistakes, especially on the first zone. These things that can happen, and the important thing is that we were able to improve. It has been a very nice race, especially for the fans. We were very nervous, but we were able to get a very important victory. The first half of the season closes with three wins and a second position, but everything was very tight I am very happy with the result and with the work from the team. Let’s keep it up!”
The X-Trial Championship now takes a break until October 7th in Andorra.
X-Trial Standings after Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nation
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|79
|2
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|59
|3
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|46
|4
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|45
|5
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|Montesa
|21
|6
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|13
|7
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|Beta Factory Trial Team
|12
|8
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Vertigo Factory Team
|8
|9
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|6
|10
|HAGA Sondre
|NOR
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|6
|11
|MEMPÖR Marco
|AUT
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|1
2023 King of The Murray
Bryce Ognenis has taken the 2023 King of the Murray win, topping the Final, where Wilson Greiner-Daish and Cory Watts rounded out the podium.
Behind the top three finishes we saw Levi McManus, Samuel Pretscherer, Shane Mason, Liam Jackson, Zane Mackintosh, Scott O’Connor and Hayden Van Deventer, completing the top ten.
2023 King of The Murray Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Bryce Ognenis
|15:00.858
|0.000
|2
|Wilson Greiner-Daish
|15:18.418
|17.560
|3
|Cory Watts
|15:22.095
|21.237
|4
|Levi Mcmanus
|15:24.306
|23.448
|5
|Samuel Pretscherer
|15:31.776
|30.918
|6
|Shane Mason
|15:09.003
|1 lap
|7
|Liam Jackson
|15:13.661
|1 lap
|8
|Zane Mackintosh
|15:26.203
|1 lap
|9
|Scott O’Connor
|15:26.809
|1 lap
|10
|Hayden Van Deventer
|15:49.659
|1 lap
|11
|Jacob Sweet
|15:06.878
|2 laps
|12
|Taylor Adams
|15:07.940
|2 laps
|13
|Connor Adams
|15:24.923
|2 laps
|14
|Jackson Barraclough
|15:38.546
|2 laps
|15
|Zac Slide
|15:43.967
|2 laps
|16
|Ryan Van Deventer
|15:45.359
|4 laps
|DNF
|Jai Cornwall
|9:11.121
|0.000
Doyle wins fourth Peter Craven Memorial meet
Jason Doyle has added another victory to his tally at the Peter Craven Memorial meet, marking his fourth, as he battled it out with Dan Bewley, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Max Fricke and Robert Lambert, in the six-rider final.
Niels-Kristian Iversen also booked a spot in the Grand Final, but Doyle was unchallenged in the main event.
Jason Doyle
“This was an amazing night for myself and to go down in history as having won this very special meeting four times is something that will always be close to my heart. Sometimes I can come to Belle Vue and be amazing, other times I come here and get smoked. This track especially can make you feel very vulnerable if you don’t have speed. But tonight, I felt pretty good. I made a lot of changes over the winter, which is why I went back to Australia. I sold all my old stuff and basically bought all brand new for this season. “Once I had the set-up, I felt confident. You really must savour moments like this because you never know what the next meeting will bring, but right now it is an amazing feeling.”
2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship
Mark Plaisted and Ben Pitt took victory at the 2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship, with Darrin Treloar and Blake Cox the runner-ups, Warren Monson and Andrew Summerhayes completing the podium placings.
Shane Hudson/Adam Constables and Jack Summerling/N McFadden rounded out the top five.
2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship Results
|Pos
|Rider/Pass
|Points
|1
|Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt
|14
|2
|Darrin Treloar/Blake Cox
|13
|3
|Warren Monson/Andrew Summerhayes
|15
|4
|Shane Hudson/Adam Constables
|14
|5
|Jack Summerling/N McFadden
|10
|6
|Jake Treloar/Eli Wright
|10
|7
|Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland
|10
|8
|Max Howse/Riley Commons
|9
|9
|Darren Nash/Ash Shields
|8
|10
|Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr
|6
|11
|Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell
|5
|12
|Rick Styphens/Nick O’Brien
|5
|13
|Joshua Wells/Brayden Wells
|2
|14
|Bryen Gates/Mick O’Loughlin
|2
|15
|Jeffrey Bishop/Daniel Bishop
|1
|16
|Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear
|0
|17
|Steve Fowler/Byron Mordaunt
|0
2023 MXGP of Switzerland – EMX Report
Check out the full wrap from MXGP Round Three:
Yamaha domination at MXGP of Switzerland 2023
The first race of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing class saw MJC Yamaha Team’s Janis Martin Reisulis taking the lead from the first lap in front of Mathis Valin as the youngsters found themselves making a good gap with the rest of the riders.
Valin managed to stay in touching distance with race Reisulis for few laps but the leader increased the gap to 5 seconds to keep his distance and not get under pressure by Valin until the end. Reisulis won the race while Valin settled for a solid 2nd place after showing very good speed over the race.
Behind them we thought that the 3rd place was promised to Fantic Maddii Factory Racing‘s Maximilian Werner as he was 3rd from lap 1 until 2 laps to go on lap 13. He had to resist to some attacks from Alfio Pulvirenti and Alban Alm successively.
Unfortunately for the young German, a costly mistake on lap 13 saw him move down to 7th in the end. Alm benefitted from Werner’s crash as he marked his comeback from 12th on lap 1 to 3rd in the end. Pulvirenti was unfortunate as he was 4th until lap 3 when he crashed to move down to 35th.
Vitezslav Marek rode strongly to go up the rank as he managed to go from 6th on lap 1 to finish 4th in the end as he capitalised on some crashes and mistakes in front of him. The promising Elias Escandell from Fantic Maddii Factory Racing is another rider who had to work hard as he gained 6 positions throughout the race. Going from 11 after an average start to steadily find his rhythm and finish 5th.
The young Italian riders, JK Racing Yamaha’s Nicola Salvini and Simone Mancini who finished 6th and 8th respectively, also showed a good maturity throughout the whole race as they both overtook and got overtaken several times but kept fighting to gain position right until the last lap.
It was another story for Francisco Garcia and Mads Fredsoe, who finished 9th and 10th respectively. Fredsoe started well as he got himself to 5th after the first lap and even managed to get to 4th following Pulivirenti’s misfortune. Garcia, 8th on lap 1 also made his way up to 5th right behind Fredsoe on lap 10.
However Garcia made a charge on the inside of Fredsoe on lap 12 to overtake but both riders caught each other on a turn and crashed which retrograded them and eventually ended up in 9th place for Garcia and 10th for Fredsoe.
On Monday in the race 2, WZ Racing Team’s Gyan Doensen got off the gate leading the way but had Reisulis quickly overtook him. Still in the first lap Valin passed Doensen for 2nd.
In the remake of race 1 Reisulis and Valin got the better of the rest after 1 lap and started to make a consequent gap. Valin started to chase after Reisulis, clocking the fastest lap early on.
We thought that this would go on until the end but Reisulis after a scare on lap 2, did really loose the control of his bike on lap 4 and moved down to 7th. Valin would keep his composure until the end to win the race. Reisulis finished in the at the 11th place.
Doensen also stayed strong to keep the 2nd place until the end even if he had to show his skill to stay in front of Escandell mid-race and also Marek in last laps. Marek finished 3rd after a strong performance today and great comeback coming from 7th after lap 1. Escandell had to settle for 4th giving him good point for the overall.
Behind them Salvini passed lap 1 on 5th place and remained there until the end. Noel Zannocz started well as he found himself 6th after lap 1 although he had to battle with Marek who passed him on lap 3. He then benefitted from Reisulis’s fall to get back up to 6th and remain there until the end.
Garcia and Alm did not have the best start as they found themselves 12th and 15th respectively after lap 1. They kept fighting their way up as they gained precious places by overtake several riders along the way.
On lap 9 Garcia was 7th in front of Alm. A give and take happened until the end overtaking each other few times with Garcia gaining the last word at two laps before the end. Garcia finished 7th while Alm finished 8th.
Maximilian Ernecker and Salvador Perez rode strongly as after getting to 14th and 19th respectively on lap 1 went up the ranking order in great fashion as Ernecker finished 9th while Perez 10th.
In the end, Valin got the overall win in Switzerland for the first round of the campaign in front of Marek and Reisulis 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Mathis Valin
“It is amazing, a very good weekend for me. I had a good start in race 1 to finish 2nd. In race 2, Reisulis fell down and I could pass him to win the race and the overall. I want to thank my team for this weekend!”
EMX125 Round Overall/Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GAS
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|18
|20
|38
|3
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|YAM
|25
|10
|35
|4
|Escandell, Elias
|ESP
|FAN
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Alm, Laban
|SWE
|HUS
|20
|13
|33
|6
|Salvini, Nicola
|ITA
|YAM
|15
|16
|31
|7
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GAS
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|KTM
|2
|22
|24
|9
|Werner, Maximilian
|GER
|FAN
|14
|8
|22
|10
|Perez, Salvador
|ESP
|YAM
|9
|11
|20
|11
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|YAM
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|YAM
|13
|3
|16
|14
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|0
|15
|15
|15
|Ernecker, Maximilian
|AUT
|GAS
|0
|12
|12
|16
|Frisk, August
|SWE
|KTM
|7
|5
|12
|17
|Knuiman, Damian
|NED
|KTM
|8
|0
|8
|18
|Pietre, Jules
|FRA
|YAM
|0
|7
|7
|19
|Reichl, Lyonel
|LIE
|HUS
|5
|2
|7
|20
|Barthez, Mathis
|FRA
|YAM
|6
|0
|6
|21
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|4
|4
|22
|Gaspari, Alessandro
|ITA
|HUS
|4
|0
|4
|23
|Tzemach, Ofir Casey
|ISR
|YAM
|3
|0
|3
|24
|Alonso, Marco
|ESP
|GAS
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Busatto, Patrick
|ITA
|KTM
|1
|0
|1
Riders talk the 2023 Glendale AMA Supercross Triple
AMA SX Images by Jeff Kardas
For the full event report check out:
Blow by blow recap from Glendale AMA Supercross Triple Crown
250s
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I’m super pumped to finally get one of these [Triple Crown overall win], and it makes it even better that Hunter won this one last year! I felt like my starts were on point all day, and I was just happy not to have to battle through too much. I focused on the lines I had down and hitting my marks. Next race for us is the East-West Showdown in New Jersey, so I can’t wait to mix it up with those lads. Obviously, I’m hoping Hunter and I are 1-2, but I’m excited to battle there.”
RJ Hampshire – P2
“I felt really good today, I just came up a little short tonight. In the first and second mains I rode well and felt good on the bike. I just didn’t execute in that third main,” Hampshire said. “I’m really happy with my FC250, this whole team, and I’ll just keep on grinding and keep on moving forward and try and knock one of these wins off here soon.”
Pierce Brown – P4
“I had three consistent mains, but they weren’t good enough to satisfy me. I was a little bit off with my intensity. I struggled in the whoops all three mains, and that’s what dictated the night. We have some stuff to work on. I’ll take a fourth after some hectic weeks leading up to this. We’re still building, and we’ll be up to where we need to be before the end of the season.”
Maximus Vohland – P8
“It was a tough night in Glendale. I was sick all week coming into the race, so I knew it was going to be challenging. Unfortunately, in the first moto restart, I got taken out in turn three, which resulted in me getting an 18th. The second two motos were better, going 6-6 for eighth overall. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and ready for East Rutherford.”
Carson Mumford – P10
“The track tonight was really fast-paced and slick which made finding a rhythm extremely challenging. However, I still feel like I rode a decent race and am proud to have finished with a top 10. The track only got worse as the night went on, but I stayed focused and gave it my all in every race. I’m looking forward to building on this and continuing to push myself for better results each weekend.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|1
|3
|1
|26
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|2
|1
|3
|23
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|2
|2
|21
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|4
|4
|5
|19
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|5
|4
|18
|6
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|8
|7
|17
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|7
|12
|16
|8
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|18
|6
|6
|15
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|9
|15
|8
|14
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|9
|10
|13
|11
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|10
|15
|12
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|12
|11
|13
|11
|13
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|11
|12
|14
|10
|14
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|18
|11
|9
|15
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|20
|14
|9
|8
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|16
|13
|17
|7
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|16
|18
|6
|18
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|14
|17
|19
|5
|19
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|19
|16
|4
|20
|Matt Moss
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|19
|20
|20
|3
|21
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|21
|21
|2
|22
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|22
|22
|22
|1
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|153
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|127
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|101
|4
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|100
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|99
|7
|Pierce Brown
|86
|8
|Max Vohland
|85
|9
|Cole Thompson
|71
|10
|Derek Kelley
|70
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|12
|Robbie Wageman
|55
|13
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|14
|Hunter Yoder
|47
|15
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|16
|Derek Drake
|41
|17
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|18
|Joshua Varize
|33
|19
|Mitchell Harrison
|32
|20
|Carson Mumford
|28
|21
|Dilan Schwartz
|22
|22
|Jerry Robin
|17
|23
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|24
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|25
|Maxwell Sanford
|12
|26
|Austin Politelli
|12
|27
|Max Miller
|10
|28
|Dominique Thury
|7
|29
|Kaeden Amerine
|7
|30
|Wilson Todd
|6
|31
|Geran Stapleton
|5
|32
|Hunter Cross
|4
|33
|Julien Benek
|4
|34
|Matt Moss
|4
|35
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|36
|Luke Kalaitzian
|1
|37
|Brandon Ray
|1
|38
|Austin Forkner
|1
450s
Chase Sexton – P2
“My riding was solid tonight, but my starts were a little bit off. It’s tough to push in the main events when you’re starting behind. I’m starting to feel better on the bike again. We made some good progress testing during the off-weekend, and I hope it shows during the next few rounds. I’m excited to head back East for the home stretch.”
Justin Barcia – P3
“I felt good in qualifying today, and felt really comfortable on the bike. The team did a great job, and made great adjustments. The last main event was my best one. This is my first Triple Crown podium overall, so I’m stoked on that. I’m just super-stoked on my riding and the team, and I’m really looking forward to Atlanta. Keep going for that win.”
Cooper Webb – P4
“Not the greatest of days, but not particularly bad either. I was equal third in points on the night, but fourth overall given my last race finishing place, and with 2-5-4 finishes. These Triple Crown races can really swing either way when it comes to points – be really good to you or be costly in points if you let them. In the first race, I rode pretty well and was battling up front for second place, but I just didn’t ride that great in the second and third races, made too many little mistakes and passing was really tough, which cost me the overall podium. I think things will be a lot better in Atlanta next week – I really like racing in ATL. It will be back to a normal Main Event format, so we will regroup and look to make back those championship points I lost out on tonight.”
Adam Cianciarulo – P6
“I had a very consistent night of racing here in Glendale. This is the first time in my career I’ve made it this far into the season since moving up to the premier class, so my main goal was to keep it on two wheels but still be competitive. I’m pleased to say we accomplished just that, and I was able to secure a sixth place for the team on what turned out to be a very rough and fast-paced track. The team and I have been working hard during the week, and it’s nice to see results starting to show on the track. I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into the next round.”
Aaron Plessinger – P7
“I was feeling decent early in the day, but it was a track that I didn’t gel with and didn’t feel comfortable on. In the first race, I was in a decent spot, but I got held up on the first straight and that put me back a ways. I got another good start in the second race but just went backward, so I made some big changes to the bike for the final race and got a really good start. Again, I went backward a little, but I felt like it was a better race. All in all, it was an off day for me – it was a tough track to pass on, and we haven’t seen hard-pack conditions like that for a while. We’ll rebound next weekend at Atlanta, which has always been good for me.”
Colt Nichols – P8
“It was nice to be back racing. The Triple Crown was fun, even though I was basically just an eighth-place guy tonight. Overall, it was good though. The starts were there. I struggled with some little things, but I’m just happy to be back racing. I was excited to make some improvements each time we were out there. I’m pumped for next weekend.”
Jason Anderson – P10
“Without the crash in the final race of the night, I think I could’ve ended up with a podium finish. I was steadily improving throughout the day and felt good on my Kawasaki KX450SR after the second race. I enjoy a good battle and the one Kenny and I put on for the fans in the second main was a lot of fun. That motivated me heading into the final race but unfortunately, I made a costly mistake that ended my night. Luckily, I was able to get up on my own and walk away without any injuries. The team and I will regroup this week and come ready to bring the battle to Atlanta next weekend.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
|2
|1
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|1
|3
|23
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|3
|6
|2
|21
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
|5
|4
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|3
|5
|18
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|7
|7
|17
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
|9
|6
|16
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|8
|8
|15
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|10
|9
|14
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|4
|21
|13
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|14
|12
|10
|12
|12
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15
|11
|16
|10
|14
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
|22
|11
|9
|15
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|14
|13
|8
|16
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|17
|15
|14
|7
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|12
|20
|15
|6
|18
|Cole Seely
|Honda CRF450R
|16
|17
|20
|5
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19
|18
|17
|4
|20
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF450R
|21
|16
|18
|3
|21
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|20
|19
|19
|2
|22
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|22
|21
|22
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|274
|2
|Cooper Webb
|267
|3
|Chase Sexton
|249
|4
|Ken Roczen
|217
|5
|Justin Barcia
|216
|6
|Jason Anderson
|212
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|196
|8
|Christian Craig
|150
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|139
|10
|Justin Hill
|127
|11
|Dean Wilson
|121
|12
|Colt Nichols
|99
|13
|Josh Hill
|86
|14
|Shane McElrath
|86
|15
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|16
|Justin Cooper
|76
|17
|Benny Bloss
|66
|18
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|55
|20
|Grant Harlan
|52
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|47
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|44
|23
|Fredrik Noren
|43
|24
|Justin Starling
|41
|25
|Cade Clason
|34
|26
|Rj Hampshire
|15
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|28
|John Short
|12
|29
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|30
|Cole Seely
|7
|31
|Chase Marquier
|5
|32
|Anthony Rodriguez
|3
|33
|Logan Karnow
|3
|34
|Joan Cros
|2
|35
|Alex Ray
|2
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Add. Races
|12 March
|PATAGONIA ARGENTINA
|Villa la Angostura
|26 March
|SARDEGNA (I)
|Riola Sardo
|WMX & EMX250
|8 & 10 April
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|TRENTINO
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|FRANCE
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|4 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|SUMBAWA – INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|2 July
|LOMBOK – INDONESIA
|Lombok
|16 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|FLANDERS (BEL)
|Lommel
|EMX125 & EMX Open
|30 July
|FINLAND
|Hyvinkää
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX250
|3 September
|TÜRKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|VIETNAM
|Thanh Hoa
|1 October
|GREAT BRITAIN
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|8 October
|FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS
|FRANCE, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROMANIA, Bucharest
|15 October
|MOTOCROSS OF EUROPEAN NATIONS
|TBC
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France