It has been a busy couple of weeks for Yamaha supported Australian riders as they competed in a range of events on the world stage. Jess Gardiner, Charli Cannon and Jay Wilson have all flown the Australian and Yamaha flags at different events around the world and with considerable success.

Jay Wilson made his debut in the IA1 (450cc) class a memorable one at the opening round of the 2023 Japanese Motocross Championship taking his YZ450F to a perfect three wins from three starts to kick off his campaign in stunning fashion.

It’s the perfect start for Wilson and his team and with plenty of rounds to come, he expects the competition to step up in the coming rounds.

“The weekend went well and to be honest, I’m a little surprised by the results,” he begins. “Throughout the pre-season and in testing, my Yamaha teammates have shown they have plenty of speed and often been faster than me so to dominate the opening round wasn’t expected. The first two races I was able to pull a couple of holeshots and put in a sprint to get a gap that I could maintain to the end, but the last one my start wasn’t great and I had to hustle early to get to the front. Thanks to everyone at Yamaha and its awesome to see the YZ450F in such a strong position so many championships around the world.”

Jess Gardiner decided her world championship itch needed to be scratched and for 2023 has put together a deal for her to compete in the Women’s World Off Road Championships, with the opening round contested last week in San Remo, Italy. Her combined 2-3 results see her leave the opening weekend in second place and inspired to come back for more.

“I came into the weekend excited to be back racing at the world championships but a little unsure as to what to expect as it had been more then a few years since I raced a world championship round and never know the level of the woman racing. I was pleasantly surprised when I was able to get a decent result in the Supertest and felt that a podium was in reach if I kept fighting all day and rode well. To get on the podium both days is awesome and I’m super proud to get that result and represent so many people who have helped me to make this happen. I’m back in Australia now but will head back to Europe for the next rounds after the QMP rounds of the AORC.”

The weekend also marked the end of Charli Cannon’s first trip to Europe in 2023 for the first two rounds of the Women’s World Motocross Championship. With rounds held in Italy and Switzerland two weeks apart, Cannon stayed with her JK Racing Yamaha Team after the Italian round and raced a local event to keep her skills sharp.

After a solid seventh place finish at the opening round, Cannon headed to Switzerland hoping to improve as she grows comfortable racing in Europe. The hard pack, rut filled Swiss track was a complete contrast to the sandy Italian circuit of round one.

She started the weekend off the pace and posting the ninth fastest lap in qualifying but when the gates fell, she rocketed into the first turn inside the top five and in a battle to move into the top three. As the race progressed, she was able to lock down fourth place and begin to move away from the pack behind her. It was a lonely ride as the first three had broken clear, but Cannon was able to maintain a consistently good place to nail her best moto result in fourth.

Race two and her start wasn’t as good and she was battling for position in the top 10 on the opening lap. She was able to make a couple of passes and move into eighth but try as she might, she couldn’t find her way into seventh despite shadowing her for the best part of 15 minutes.

Her 4-8 results gave her fifth for the round, an improvement on round one and she now sits in fifth place in the championship after two rounds and also the leading Yamaha rider.

“Its been two really different rounds for me, one in the sand and this one on hard pack clay, and I have learned a lot from each one. The women here are really fast and I need to be at my best every lap to be able to stay with the lead group. My start in race one was good and I was able to watch the pace of the front girls. Unfortunately, I didn’t gate as well in race two and was stuck a fair way back and struggling to move forward. But to be top five in both the round and the championship is a good step forward and where I need to be. There are plenty of things I need to work on before I come back so I will get to work when I get home and keep trying to push my way to the front. Thank you to everyone on the JK Racing Yamaha team, Yamaha Australia and my team at home as well as so many people that support me. My next trip is for the rounds in France and Spain in a month’s time and look forward to making more progress.”

New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan also made a splash at the MXGP of Switzerland, taking the WMX overall.

“On Saturday afternoon, the track was super technical and had heaps of lines. Although I didn’t get the best start, I made my way through the pack and into the lead and was able to pull about a 20-second gap by the end of the race. They flatten the track for moto two and we were up first, so it was hard to make a difference. That being said, I need to work hard on that as well, because we will most likely have many of those this season. I’ve now moved into second – one point off the championship lead – and I made up 9 points this weekend, which was awesome. The next race is Spain in three weeks’ time, so it’s back to the UK, back to work and hopefully we can come out swinging in Spain.”





WA MX Round 1 kicks off over the weekend

The WA MX kicked off over the weekend, with Jayden Rykers sweeping the MX1 class for 75-points, John Darroch and Jake Turner rounding out the overall podium across the three races, with 66 and 58-points respectively.

Dean Porter, Stuart Eardley-Wilmot, Jake Fewster, Cody Heggs, Ayden Bridgeford, Luke Few and Cody Chittick rounded out the top 10.

MX2 saw a similar situation with Deacon Paice claiming the overall with 75-points from three races, however the rest of the top five was tight, with Seth Manuel, Taj Moore, Jordan Minear and Dylan Hennessy separated by four points in second through fifth respective.

Jake Rummens won the MX2 meanwhile, a third place finish in Race 3 preventing a clean sweep, with that victory going to Seth Shackleton. Second overall was Patrick Butler followed by Sonny Pellicano.

Tahlia O’Hare was undefeated in the WMX, Jaylee Rimbas second and Megal Bagnall third.

James Craig won the Veterans 40+ class, Jason Lamb the top Clubman.

MX1 Round Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 JAYDEN RYKERS 75 25 25 25 2 JOHN DARROCH 66 22 22 22 3 JAKE TURNER 58 18 20 20 4 DEAN PORTER 56 20 18 18 5 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 48 16 16 16 6 JAKE FEWSTER 42 15 12 15 7 CODY HEGGS 42 14 14 14 8 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 39 12 15 12 9 LUKE FEW 33 10 13 10 10 CODY CHITTICK 32 8 11 13 11 STEVEN POCOCK 28 9 10 9 12 NATHAN HIGGOTT 23 6 9 8 13 DILLON KATTLER 22 11 – 11 14 EDDY PAJEWSKI 22 7 8 7 15 CALLUM BAYLISS 18 5 7 6 16 ADAM MURPHY 13 13 – – 17 JESSE BRINDAL 10 4 6 – 18 KEAGAN WILLIAMSON 7 2 5 – 19 BROCK NELSON 3 3 – –

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 DEACON PAICE 75 25 25 25 2 SETH MANUEL 57 20 22 15 3 TAJ MOORE 56 18 18 20 4 JORDAN MINEAR 55 22 11 22 5 DYLAN HENNESSEY 53 15 20 18 6 ALEC WATKINS 45 14 15 16 7 ISAAC ATKINS 42 16 13 13 8 WEST REID 40 12 14 14 9 JYE TOMERINI 40 13 16 11 10 JAYDEN MCFERRAN 34 10 12 12 11 TOM LILLY 27 9 10 8 12 MICHAEL ZAWADA 26 7 9 10 13 SHAUN SNOW 20 6 7 7 14 TRAVIS PITTER 20 8 8 4 15 TAHLIA O’HARE 16 5 6 5 16 KAI PRATT 14 11 – 3 17 LUKE RUBOTHAM 12 – 3 9 18 JACOB HODGE 12 4 2 6 19 ARCHIE FREEGARD 7 2 5 – 20 JARRED BOARDMAN 6 3 1 2 21 JIORDAN GIACOPPO 4 – 4 – 22 SEBASTIAN EDWARD 2 1 – 1

MX3 Round Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 JAKE RUMENS 70 25 25 20 2 PATRICK BUTLER 64 20 22 22 3 SONNY PELLICANO 56 18 20 18 4 BRAYDEN UPPERTON 50 16 18 16 5 SETH SHACKLETON 47 22 – 25 6 KAIDAN FREIGHT 46 15 16 15 7 RYAN FORBES 43 14 15 14 8 CHANTZ NAPIER 40 13 14 13 9 SEAN PENFOLD 37 12 13 12 10 LIAM WRIGHT 34 11 12 11 11 JACOB PAYNE 21 10 11 – 12 DYLAN EMMOTT 19 9 10 –

MXW Round Overall

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 TAHLIA O’HARE 75 25 25 25 2 JAYLEE RIMBAS 64 22 20 22 3 MEGAN BAGNALL 62 20 22 20 4 OLIVIA WEBSTER 54 18 18 18 5 LAUREN COOK 48 16 16 16 6 HANNAH LOVETT 45 15 15 15 7 KATHRYN SCOBLE 41 13 14 14 8 VICTORIA RIDDIOUGH 40 14 13 13 9 L’TECIA O’NEIL 36 12 12 12 10 JASMINE SIMPSON 22 11 11 –

New WSX names for 2023 revealed

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) continues to build momentum as it heads into 2023, with a roster of world-class riders signed, including 11 riders who competed in 2022 across both classes, along with some new names.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey said after the success of the 2022 season, the FIM World Supercross Championship is continuing to gain momentum and attract the fraternity’s elite athletes.

“The 2023 season is really starting to take shape, and I’m thrilled to see teams begin to announce their rider roster, which includes returning riders as well as some new racers who will line up at the start gates in July. This is just the beginning. There is a huge amount of work and negotiations that I’m aware of between teams, manufacturers, and championship contenders happening as we speak. It’s an incredibly exciting time. We will have many more exciting announcements about riders, the Championship and our expanded broadcast partnerships coming soon.”

American sensation Joey Savatgy (Rick Ware Racing) has unfinished business and is determined to claim the podium’s top step after finishing runner-up to Ken Roczen in the WSX class in 2022.

New to WSX in 2023 is former AMA 250cc Champion Justin Hill, competing for the BUD Racing Kawasaki team and in career-best form. Joining Hill at BUD Racing is the popular Frenchman Cédric Soubeyras.

Fellow French countrymen Thomas Ramette and Greg Aranda join Team GSM and between them, bring a multitude of European Motocross and Supercross Championship wins.

AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Champion Dean Wilson (Firepower Honda), Former World Motocross Champion Jordi Tixier (Honda NILS) and longtime Supercross racer Kyle Chisholm (Pipes Motorsport) are also confirmed to compete in the premier class again.

Nine-time Australian Motocross and Supercross Champion Matt Moss will be looking to continue his return to peak form as he steps up to the WSX class in 2023 with MDK Motorsports.

2022 SX2 class World Supercross Champion Shane McElrath will be out to prove he is still a dominant force in his class, with his sights firmly set on going back-to-back and defending his World Title with Rick Ware Racing.

Hoping to put a stop to his Championship reign, however, will be the in-form 2022 runner-up Max Anstie (Firepower Honda), six-time French Champion Max Desprey (Team GSM) and upcoming talent Dilan Schwartz (Pipes Motorsport), who all return to the World Supercross fold in the SX2 class.

Yamaha to support Airtime FMX

YMA has announced it’s support of Airtime FMX – the team committed to delivering jaw dropping live freestyle motocross entertainment at major events Australia-wide. Airtime FMX is born from the ShowTime FMX team that was formed in 1999 by Gary Reid. YMA was a proud supporter of that original team for ten successful years – and is now back on board.

Since 2021, Airtime FMX has cemented its position as the most spectacular main arena act in the country. With an average of 200 performances a year they are the most experienced FMX team in Australia. An annual live audience of over a million from all over the country cheer on the boys at events including Royal Shows, V8 Supercars, corporate functions, motor shows and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Yamaha back to the team. We know from our previous partnership that YZs offer the performance and reliability our riders require and we look forward to showcasing the latest MY23 range to showgoers nationwide.” Airtime FMX will also use Yamalube’s range of oils, fluids and care products.”





2024 SuperEnduro calendar confirmed

The 2023 season has barely ended and already the FIM and the promoter of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, ABC Communication, are planning for next season. After working on the calendar for the past few months, they are now able to present the 2024 provisional calendar.

Of course, the series will include traditional arenas such as the Tauron Arena in Krakow (Poland) at the beginning of December; the SachsenArena in Riesa (Germany) at the beginning of January; as well as a brand-new arena in Budapest (Hungary) at the beginning of February, the MVM Dome.

Four new places are also added to the 2024 schedule with the Arena Stade Couvert in Lievin in France; plus the Romanian city of Cluj and its BT Arena; Bulgaria and its Arena Sofia; and finally to the delight of British fans, Newcastle in the United Kingdom, the hometown of the reigning World Champion Billy BOLT (GB – Husqvarna).

2023 FIM Speedway World Cup format revealed

Team managers are set for the ultimate tactical battle as the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup returns to deliver an epic week of racing in picturesque Polish city Wroclaw from July 25-29.

By popular demand in the season speedway celebrates its 100th anniversary, FIM Speedway global promoter Discovery Sports Events brings back the sport’s most historic team competition, first launched as the FIM Speedway World Team Cup in 1960.

Last contested in 2017, the Monster Energy FIM SWC features nine countries, with Poland seeded through to the Final at Wroclaw’s iconic Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 29 as host nation.

Australia, Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany and tournament debutants France contest the Semi-Finals after qualifying via the 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations, with the draw for Semi-Final 1 on July 25 and Semi-Final 2 on July 26 to be confirmed in due course.

The winner of each Semi-Final joins Poland in the Monster Energy FIM SWC Final, with the second and third-placed sides contesting the Race Off on Friday, July 28. The winner of this event completes the Final four that will compete to become 2023 FIM Speedway world team champions.

Each team features five riders – four starters and one reserve at No.5, who is no longer required to be an under-21. Riders take a maximum of six rides each – five regular rides plus the option to take one tactical substitute ride if permitted.

Tactical substitutions are only allowed by team managers if their side has fallen six or more points behind the leading nation as they bid to close the gap. The tactical joker option previously available in the Monster Energy FIM SWC, allowing a rider to race for double points, has been dropped.

No.5 reserve riders can be thrown into action by their team manager at any time during the event, taking a maximum of five rides plus one tactical substitute outing if their team falls six or more points behind the leaders.

Team managers have another big decision to make towards the end of a Monster Energy FIM SWC event as they must nominate their riders for heats 17 to 20 – selecting one rider for each race.

The team manager whose side is in fourth place selects first, with the third-placed team selecting next, followed by the second-placed side. The leading nation nominates their riders last – giving them an advantage as they will be able to see which opponents feature in which races.

Each Monster Energy FIM SWC event will be contested over 20 heats, with three points for a race win, two for second, one for third and zero for finishing last, being disqualified or failing to finish. The country with the most points on the night wins the event.

Australian ProMX Round 3 Race Schedule

Event No. Sighting lap 15sec Board Race Start Mins Prac/Qual 1 Pirelli MX2 7:45:00 AM 20 2 MX85 WJMX Qualifier 8:09:00 AM 15 3 Maxxis MX3 – Group 1 8:28:00 AM 20 4 Maxxis MX3 – Group 2 8:52:00 AM 20 5 Thor MX1 9:16:00 AM 20 Opening & Track preparations 9:38:00 AM 12 National Anthem 9:48:00 AM 2 MOTO 1 6 MX85 WJMX Qualifier 9:50:00 AM 9:54:40 AM 9:55:00 AM 20+1 Lap MX85 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 10:20:00 AM 5 7 Pirelli MX2 10:25:00 AM 10:29:40 AM 10:30:00 AM 25+1 Lap MX2 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 11:00:00 AM 5 8 AMX Superstores MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders) 11:05:00 AM 8 MX 1 Pole Shootout Interview 11:15:00 AM 3 9 Maxxis MX3 11:18:00 AM 11:22:40 AM 11:23:00 AM 20+1 Lap MX3 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 11:48:00 AM 5 10 MX85 WJMX Qualifier 11:53:00 AM 11:57:40 AM 11:58:00 AM 20+1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX85 12:23:00 PM 7 Lunch Break 12.23.00 PM 40Mins Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro 1:00:00 PM 2 11 Thor MX1 1.03:00 PM 1:07:40 PM 1:08:00 PM 25+1 Lap MX1 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 1:38:00 PM 5 MOTO 2 12 Maxxis MX3 – Moto 2 1:43:00 PM 1:47:40 PM 1:48:00 PM 20 + 1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX3 2:13:00 PM 8 13 Pirelli MX2 – Moto 2 2:21:00 PM 2:25:40 PM 2:26:00 PM 25+1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX2 2:56:00 PM 8 14 Thor MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 1) 3:04:00 PM 3:08:40 PM 3:09:00 PM 13+1 Lap 15 Thor MX1 – B2B Moto 2 (Part 2) 3:35:00 PM 13+1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX1 3:51:00 PM 8 Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer 3:59:00 PM 1 16 Maxxis MX3 – Non qualifers 4:02:00 PM 4:07:00 PM 13+1 Lap

Toni Bou wins Arkéa Arena X-Trial in Bordeaux

The fourth round of the X-Trial season was held at the Arkéa Arena in Bordeaux, and Toni Bou claimed his third victory of the season, extending his lead in the overall standings. His teammate, Gabriel Marcelli, finished in fifth position after making some mistakes in the two rounds.

In the first round, Bou placed second after accruing 5 penalty points in the first zone. Marcelli was fifth after some complications in the early parts of the course.

Bou qualified for the final after leading the second round, which gave him an extra point in the overall standings. Marcelli was fifth after mistakes on Zones 2 and 4.

The final was very tight, with the three participants fighting until the end to get the victory. Bou emerged as the winner of the fourth round of the X-Trial season and continues to lead the overall standings with 79 points. Marcelli, after his fifth place at the French event, remains in third place.

“All of our rivals pushed a lot from the first round. In the final we all made mistakes, especially on the first zone. These things that can happen, and the important thing is that we were able to improve. It has been a very nice race, especially for the fans. We were very nervous, but we were able to get a very important victory. The first half of the season closes with three wins and a second position, but everything was very tight I am very happy with the result and with the work from the team. Let’s keep it up!”

The X-Trial Championship now takes a break until October 7th in Andorra.

X-Trial Standings after Stage 4

Pos. Rider Nation Team Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 79 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 59 3 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA Repsol Honda Team 46 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 45 5 MARTYN Toby GBR Montesa 21 6 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Sherco Factory Team 13 7 GELABERT Aniol SPA Beta Factory Trial Team 12 8 GRATTAROLA Matteo ITA Vertigo Factory Team 8 9 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 6 10 HAGA Sondre NOR Gas Gas Factory Team 6 11 MEMPÖR Marco AUT Gas Gas Factory Team 1

2023 King of The Murray

Bryce Ognenis has taken the 2023 King of the Murray win, topping the Final, where Wilson Greiner-Daish and Cory Watts rounded out the podium.

Behind the top three finishes we saw Levi McManus, Samuel Pretscherer, Shane Mason, Liam Jackson, Zane Mackintosh, Scott O’Connor and Hayden Van Deventer, completing the top ten.

2023 King of The Murray Results

Pos Rider Time Gap 1 Bryce Ognenis 15:00.858 0.000 2 Wilson Greiner-Daish 15:18.418 17.560 3 Cory Watts 15:22.095 21.237 4 Levi Mcmanus 15:24.306 23.448 5 Samuel Pretscherer 15:31.776 30.918 6 Shane Mason 15:09.003 1 lap 7 Liam Jackson 15:13.661 1 lap 8 Zane Mackintosh 15:26.203 1 lap 9 Scott O’Connor 15:26.809 1 lap 10 Hayden Van Deventer 15:49.659 1 lap 11 Jacob Sweet 15:06.878 2 laps 12 Taylor Adams 15:07.940 2 laps 13 Connor Adams 15:24.923 2 laps 14 Jackson Barraclough 15:38.546 2 laps 15 Zac Slide 15:43.967 2 laps 16 Ryan Van Deventer 15:45.359 4 laps DNF Jai Cornwall 9:11.121 0.000

Doyle wins fourth Peter Craven Memorial meet

Jason Doyle has added another victory to his tally at the Peter Craven Memorial meet, marking his fourth, as he battled it out with Dan Bewley, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Max Fricke and Robert Lambert, in the six-rider final.

Niels-Kristian Iversen also booked a spot in the Grand Final, but Doyle was unchallenged in the main event.

“This was an amazing night for myself and to go down in history as having won this very special meeting four times is something that will always be close to my heart. Sometimes I can come to Belle Vue and be amazing, other times I come here and get smoked. This track especially can make you feel very vulnerable if you don’t have speed. But tonight, I felt pretty good. I made a lot of changes over the winter, which is why I went back to Australia. I sold all my old stuff and basically bought all brand new for this season. “Once I had the set-up, I felt confident. You really must savour moments like this because you never know what the next meeting will bring, but right now it is an amazing feeling.”

2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship

Mark Plaisted and Ben Pitt took victory at the 2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship, with Darrin Treloar and Blake Cox the runner-ups, Warren Monson and Andrew Summerhayes completing the podium placings.

Shane Hudson/Adam Constables and Jack Summerling/N McFadden rounded out the top five.

2023 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship Results

Pos Rider/Pass Points 1 Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt 14 2 Darrin Treloar/Blake Cox 13 3 Warren Monson/Andrew Summerhayes 15 4 Shane Hudson/Adam Constables 14 5 Jack Summerling/N McFadden 10 6 Jake Treloar/Eli Wright 10 7 Brodie Cohen/Jesse Headland 10 8 Max Howse/Riley Commons 9 9 Darren Nash/Ash Shields 8 10 Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr 6 11 Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell 5 12 Rick Styphens/Nick O’Brien 5 13 Joshua Wells/Brayden Wells 2 14 Bryen Gates/Mick O’Loughlin 2 15 Jeffrey Bishop/Daniel Bishop 1 16 Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear 0 17 Steve Fowler/Byron Mordaunt 0

2023 MXGP of Switzerland – EMX Report

Yamaha domination at MXGP of Switzerland 2023

The first race of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing class saw MJC Yamaha Team’s Janis Martin Reisulis taking the lead from the first lap in front of Mathis Valin as the youngsters found themselves making a good gap with the rest of the riders.

Valin managed to stay in touching distance with race Reisulis for few laps but the leader increased the gap to 5 seconds to keep his distance and not get under pressure by Valin until the end. Reisulis won the race while Valin settled for a solid 2nd place after showing very good speed over the race.

Behind them we thought that the 3rd place was promised to Fantic Maddii Factory Racing‘s Maximilian Werner as he was 3rd from lap 1 until 2 laps to go on lap 13. He had to resist to some attacks from Alfio Pulvirenti and Alban Alm successively.

Unfortunately for the young German, a costly mistake on lap 13 saw him move down to 7th in the end. Alm benefitted from Werner’s crash as he marked his comeback from 12th on lap 1 to 3rd in the end. Pulvirenti was unfortunate as he was 4th until lap 3 when he crashed to move down to 35th.

Vitezslav Marek rode strongly to go up the rank as he managed to go from 6th on lap 1 to finish 4th in the end as he capitalised on some crashes and mistakes in front of him. The promising Elias Escandell from Fantic Maddii Factory Racing is another rider who had to work hard as he gained 6 positions throughout the race. Going from 11 after an average start to steadily find his rhythm and finish 5th.

The young Italian riders, JK Racing Yamaha’s Nicola Salvini and Simone Mancini who finished 6th and 8th respectively, also showed a good maturity throughout the whole race as they both overtook and got overtaken several times but kept fighting to gain position right until the last lap.

It was another story for Francisco Garcia and Mads Fredsoe, who finished 9th and 10th respectively. Fredsoe started well as he got himself to 5th after the first lap and even managed to get to 4th following Pulivirenti’s misfortune. Garcia, 8th on lap 1 also made his way up to 5th right behind Fredsoe on lap 10.

However Garcia made a charge on the inside of Fredsoe on lap 12 to overtake but both riders caught each other on a turn and crashed which retrograded them and eventually ended up in 9th place for Garcia and 10th for Fredsoe.

On Monday in the race 2, WZ Racing Team’s Gyan Doensen got off the gate leading the way but had Reisulis quickly overtook him. Still in the first lap Valin passed Doensen for 2nd.

In the remake of race 1 Reisulis and Valin got the better of the rest after 1 lap and started to make a consequent gap. Valin started to chase after Reisulis, clocking the fastest lap early on.

We thought that this would go on until the end but Reisulis after a scare on lap 2, did really loose the control of his bike on lap 4 and moved down to 7th. Valin would keep his composure until the end to win the race. Reisulis finished in the at the 11th place.

Doensen also stayed strong to keep the 2nd place until the end even if he had to show his skill to stay in front of Escandell mid-race and also Marek in last laps. Marek finished 3rd after a strong performance today and great comeback coming from 7th after lap 1. Escandell had to settle for 4th giving him good point for the overall.

Behind them Salvini passed lap 1 on 5th place and remained there until the end. Noel Zannocz started well as he found himself 6th after lap 1 although he had to battle with Marek who passed him on lap 3. He then benefitted from Reisulis’s fall to get back up to 6th and remain there until the end.

Garcia and Alm did not have the best start as they found themselves 12th and 15th respectively after lap 1. They kept fighting their way up as they gained precious places by overtake several riders along the way.

On lap 9 Garcia was 7th in front of Alm. A give and take happened until the end overtaking each other few times with Garcia gaining the last word at two laps before the end. Garcia finished 7th while Alm finished 8th.

Maximilian Ernecker and Salvador Perez rode strongly as after getting to 14th and 19th respectively on lap 1 went up the ranking order in great fashion as Ernecker finished 9th while Perez 10th.

In the end, Valin got the overall win in Switzerland for the first round of the campaign in front of Marek and Reisulis 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Mathis Valin

“It is amazing, a very good weekend for me. I had a good start in race 1 to finish 2nd. In race 2, Reisulis fell down and I could pass him to win the race and the overall. I want to thank my team for this weekend!”

EMX125 Round Overall/Standings