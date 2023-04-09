2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 12 – State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

250 Main One

Cameron McAdoo was missing from the starting gates after injuring his shoulder in a practice crash during the week.

An addition to the gates though was Matt Moss, the Aussie veteran was 20th quickest in qualifying thus had to contest the LCQ, which Moss won to earn his place on the gates for the Mains.

Pierce Brown was second in qualifying but was put on the deck in the first turn after getting caught up in a melee at the race start.

Fastest qualifier Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot in the opening race of the night ahead of a charging Levi Kitchen. The 22-year-old Star Yamaha man sneaked ahead of Jett late on the opening lap after Jett seemingly opened the door and invited him through, the young Aussie playing it safe and trying to avoid any dust ups that could leave him on the deck.

Half a lap later Jett went back through to the lead and managed to pull a few lengths out. RJ Hampshire then got on terms with Kitchen and wasted no time in taking that second place before putting his head down to try and chase down Jett. Then the red flag was produced with just over seven-minutes left on the clock due to Stilez Robertson being injured on track. Robertson was conscious but in considerable pain and required transporting to the medical centre. As three laps had not been completed the riders were sent back around to the gates for a re-start for the full race distance.

The focus and hints of frustration were clear to read on the face of Jett Lawrence as riders prepared for another start. Levi Kitchen scored the holeshot this time around ahead of Jett Lawrence. Lopes went down at turn one. Vohland and Harrison went down after Vohland was pushed wide and into Harrison by RJ Hampshire a few corners into the race.

Kitchen looked to be more comfortable in this restart and was riding confident out front as Jett Lawrence and RJ Hampshire gave chase, Brown benefitting from the re-start and in fourth place.

Jett Lawrence was biding his time and Kitchen started to feel the pressure after the opening three laps and the Aussie made his move after Kitchen made a couple of small mistakes. Hampshire smelled blood and quickly closed on Kitchen. Hampshire took that second place at the halfway point of the ten-minute plus one-lap race distance.

The top four remained in that order all the way to the chequered flag. Jett Lawrence the victor by two-seconds over RJ Hampshire, who in-turn had eight-seconds on Levi Kitchen. Pierce Brown fourth a further four-seconds down.

Matt Moss had crashed out early at the end of the two-lane rhythm section.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 11 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +02.020 3 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +10.759 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +14.021 5 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +26.908 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +31.178 7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +39.813 8 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +41.562 9 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +44.006 10 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +47.053 11 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +48.391 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +49.270 13 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +53.406 14 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +56.521 15 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 10 Laps 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +07.824 17 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +38.377 18 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 Laps 19 Matt Moss Suzuki RM-Z250 DNF 20 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F DNF 21 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F DNF 22 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R DNF

250 Main Two

RJ Hampshire took the early lead in the second bout ahead of Max Vohland, Levi Kitchen and Jett Lawrence.

Jett took more than three-minutes to pass Vohland but by that juncture he was almost six-seconds behind race leader RJ Hampshire, and four-seconds behind second placed Levi Kitchen.

RJ Hampshire went on to take a clear and dominant victory, despite buttoning right off on the final lap.

Jett Lawrence put a charge on over the final two laps to close on Levi Kitchen but ran out of time and had to settle for third place at the flag after putting in the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap, a lap more than a second quicker than any other rider managed during the race.

Matt Moss was in 12th place but went down in the final minute of the race and failed to finish.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 11 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +01.997 3 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +02.614 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +12.961 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +20.128 6 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +23.854 7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +30.461 8 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +31.663 9 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +33.973 10 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +37.648 11 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +44.194 12 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +46.491 13 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +47.735 14 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +49.855 15 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +50.914 16 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +56.501 17 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +1m03.168 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 10 Laps 19 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +33.834 20 Matt Moss Suzuki RM-Z250 7 Laps 21 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F DNS 22 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R DNS

250 Main Three

After hefty tumbles in the second bout neither Stilez Robertson or Matt Moss fronted the gates for the final bout of the night.

Levi Kitchen got a great start once again and led Lawrence, Yoder and Harrison through the opening turns. RJ Hampshire fifth early on but wasted no time in making progress, up to third place before the end of the opening lap.

Early on lap three Hampshire had a huge moment that somehow he managed to hold on but it proved costly, Hampshire losing touch with Lawrence.

Jett Lawrence then took the lead from Kitchen before stretching away with apparent ease. In a single lap Jett pulled away from Kitchen by more than two-seconds and from thereon his victory never looked under threat. One small mistake on the tough track briefly stunted his flow but the Aussie teenager the victor over Levi Kitchen by four-seconds.

Third place for RJ Hampshire in the final bout was still good enough for the Husky rider to claim second overall for the round ahead of Kitchen.

Jett Lawrence had gone into this round with a 23-point advantage over RJ Hampshire but leaves Arizona with that advantage extended to 26-points. There are now only three rounds remaining for the 250 West competitors, and two of those are East-West showdowns.

Next weekend the 250 competition swaps again to the 250 East Championship before the first East-West challenge plays out in New Jersey on April 22.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 11 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +03.700 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +08.413 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +14.427 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +18.422 6 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +25.787 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +28.562 8 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +32.387 9 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +37.221 10 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +39.833 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +43.602 12 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +45.424 13 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +45.810 14 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 10 Laps 15 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +07.591 16 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +38.774 17 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 9 Laps 18 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 19 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 3 Laps 20 Matt Moss Suzuki RM-Z250 DNS 21 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F DNS 22 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R DNS

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 1 3 1 26 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 2 1 3 23 3 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 3 2 2 21 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 4 4 5 19 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 7 5 4 18 6 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 5 8 7 17 7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 6 7 12 16 8 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 18 6 6 15 9 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 9 15 8 14 10 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 13 9 10 13 11 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 8 10 15 12 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 12 11 13 11 13 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 11 12 14 10 14 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 10 18 11 9 15 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 20 14 9 8 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 16 13 17 7 17 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 15 16 18 6 18 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 14 17 19 5 19 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 17 19 16 4 20 Matt Moss Suzuki RM-Z250 19 20 20 3 21 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 21 21 21 2 22 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R 22 22 22 1

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 153 2 Rj Hampshire 127 3 Levi Kitchen 101 4 Cameron Mcadoo 101 5 Enzo Lopes 100 6 Mitchell Oldenburg 99 7 Pierce Brown 86 8 Max Vohland 85 9 Cole Thompson 71 10 Derek Kelley 70 11 Stilez Robertson 55 12 Robbie Wageman 55 13 Dylan Walsh 49 14 Hunter Yoder 47 15 Phillip Nicoletti 44 16 Derek Drake 41 17 Anthony Rodriguez 40 18 Joshua Varize 33 19 Mitchell Harrison 32 20 Carson Mumford 28 21 Dilan Schwartz 22 22 Jerry Robin 17 23 Brandon Scharer 14 24 Hunter Schlosser 13 25 Maxwell Sanford 12 26 Austin Politelli 12 27 Max Miller 10 28 Dominique Thury 7 29 Kaeden Amerine 7 30 Wilson Todd 6 31 Geran Stapleton 5 32 Hunter Cross 4 33 Julien Benek 4 34 Matt Moss 4 35 Dylan Woodcock 3 36 Luke Kalaitzian 1 37 Brandon Ray 1 38 Austin Forkner 1

450 Main One

Christian Craig was missing from the gates after crashing during practice. Chase Sexton had been quickest during qualifying but it was Eli Tomac that scored the holeshot ahead of Colt Nichols, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Webb and Roczen made short work of Nichols to move up to second and third place respectively, striving hard to prevent Tomac from running away with this one.

Justin Barcia then threw his hat in the ring, moving past Cianciarulo, Anderson and Nichols to move up to fourth before then also picking off Roczen to move up to third place with nine-minutes left on the shot clock in this 12-minutes plus one-lap contest. Chase Sexton suffered a poor start but had moved up to sixth place by this juncture.

With two-minutes remaining Sexton was in fifth place and challenging Roczen for fourth. Up front at this point it was still Tomac from Webb, and Barcia in third.

Sexton got Roczen at the final turn to steal that fourth place from the German at the flag. Tomac the winner, Webb second and Barcia third.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 13 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.589 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +04.666 4 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +06.433 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +06.558 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +19.990 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +21.903 8 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +28.617 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +32.550 10 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +39.220 11 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +41.405 12 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +44.562 13 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +47.557 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +50.155 15 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +51.788 16 Cole Seely Honda CRF450R +54.722 17 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +57.648 18 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +1m06.561 19 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 12 Laps 20 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +04.263 21 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R +12.028 22 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 8 Laps

450 Main Two

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson. Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger were fifth and sixth on the opening lap while Justin Barcia was again recovering from a poor start by scything his way through the field.

Sexton stalled in mid-air and briefly lost the lead to Tomac a couple of minutes into the race but recovered quickly to take lead right back from the Yamaha man.

Riders looked to be struggling with front end slides on the hard but slippery surface and it was a game of controlled aggression while trying to not make mistakes. The conditions were keeping the leading pack fairly close. At half race distance five-seconds covered the top six, Sexton leading Tomac, Roczen third ahead of Anderson, Webb fifth and Barcia up to sixth. Plessinger had lost touch with that leading pack.

Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb traded blows with four-minutes left on the shot clock. Webb touched Anderson and the Kawasaki man retaliated, Webb came off worse from the clash with his flow stunted, not only losing that fourth place once again but also then getting gazumped by Barcia, who pushed Webb further back to sixth.

With two-minutes left on the clock Sexton enjoyed a four-second lead over Tomac but the defending champion had Roczen, Anderson, Barcia and Webb all close enough to be able to potentially challenge for that second place over the final couple of laps.

Webb got Barcia on the final lap for fifth place. Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen traded places a couple of times late on the final lap but Roczen got that third place. Chase Sexton the clear winner, taking the chequered flag four-seconds ahead of Tomac.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 13 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +03.742 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +05.160 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +05.575 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +06.697 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +07.278 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +20.547 8 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +25.014 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +31.187 10 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +33.609 11 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +39.788 12 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +42.238 13 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +46.989 14 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +51.680 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +55.048 16 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R +1m02.738 17 Cole Seely Honda CRF450R 12 Laps 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +04.348 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +15.989 20 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +29.517 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 5 Laps 22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 2 Laps

450 Main Three

Colt Nichols scored the holeshot ahead of Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton. Cooper Webb seventh on lap one, Ken Roczen down in ninth.

Eli Tomac wasted no time taking the lead from Nichols and in no time the early race leader had been shuffled down to eighth place.

As they started lap three it was Tomac from Barcia, Sexton third, Plessinger fourth, Anderson fifth, Webb sixth and Roczen seventh.

Jason Anderson went down hard in the whoops halfway through the race from fourth place and limped from the track. His demise promoted Cooper Webb up to fourth and Roczen up to fifth. At this halfway point Tomac led Barcia by just over a second, Sexton was third around 1.5-seconds further back.

That order didn’t change all the way to the flag. Tomac the victor by 2.3-seconds over Barcia, Sexton third a further three-seconds back. Cooper Webb fourth ahead of Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger.

Eli Tomac the overall round winner ahead of Chase Sexton and Justin Barcia rounding out the podium ahead of Cooper Webb.

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb had gone into this round equal on 248-points apiece, 22-points ahead of third placed Chase Sexton. Tomac will now take a seven-point lead over Webb to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the 13th round of the 17-round championship.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 13 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +02.307 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +05.824 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +09.208 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +09.645 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +22.697 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +26.610 8 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +33.959 9 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +40.341 10 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +42.383 11 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +43.908 12 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +44.993 13 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +52.324 14 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +56.200 15 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +1m02.783 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 12 Laps 17 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +11.700 18 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R +19.096 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +29.793 20 Cole Seely Honda CRF450R 7 Laps 21 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 4 Laps 22 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F DNS

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1 2 1 26 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 4 1 3 23 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 3 6 2 21 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 2 5 4 19 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 5 3 5 18 6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 7 7 7 17 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 9 9 6 16 8 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 8 8 8 15 9 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 10 10 9 14 10 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 6 4 21 13 11 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 14 12 10 12 12 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 13 13 12 11 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 15 11 16 10 14 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 11 22 11 9 15 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 18 14 13 8 16 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 17 15 14 7 17 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 12 20 15 6 18 Cole Seely Honda CRF450R 16 17 20 5 19 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 19 18 17 4 20 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R 21 16 18 3 21 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 20 19 19 2 22 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 22 21 22 1

450 Championship Points