Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 28, 2022
What’s New:
- Bathurst Long Track Masters to return in 2023
- 2022 Honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre NSW Junior Track Championship Wrap
- Haruki Yokoyama signs with Empire Kawasaki for 2023
- FIM Bajas World Cup finale heads to Dubai
- ACU British E-Motocross Championship set for 2023
- 2023 VRT KTM Factory Juniors EMX team confirmed
- 2023 FIM Track Racing calendars announced
- 2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup inaugural calendar
- 2022 Australian Supercross Championship – Round 3 Newcastle
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Bathurst Long Track Masters to return in 2023
After returning earlier this year, the Bathurst Long Track Masters is all set to go again in 2023 at the historic Bathurst Showground in the central west of NSW.
Following a seven-year hiatus, the Bathurst Long Track Masters returned earlier this year and it was met with impressive numbers from both a spectator and competitor point of view.
Next year’s Bathurst Long Track Masters has been slated to be run at the Bathurst Showground on the Saturday of March 4, which includes a practice meeting that is going to be held the night prior on the Friday of March 3.
The 2023 Bathurst Long Track Masters is expected to be even larger than this year’s event with the finest Long Track competitors from around the country all set to fight it out around the 810-metre Bathurst Showground track.
Wade Carter – Panorama Motorcycle Club
“The return of the Bathurst Long Track Masters was very well received from everyone, and we can’t wait for next year’s event and making it even bette. The Bathurst Showground is steeped in motorcycle history and the Bathurst Long Track Masters plays a special part in its history, and the event’s history was one of the main reasons for bringing it back to life and being able to continue that history. Next year’s Bathurst Long Track Masters has already attracted plenty of interest from riders all around the country, and we are looking forward to seeing the best of the best riders fight it out for glory around the Bathurst Showground.”
With the 2023 Bathurst Long Track Masters just over four months away, stay tuned for more exciting news leading up to this event as it comes to hand.
To find out more about the Bathurst Long Track Masters, visit www.panoramamcc.org.au or LIKE them on Facebook or FOLLOW them on Instagram by searching Bathurst Long Track Masters.
2022 Honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre NSW Junior Track Championship Wrap
With Peter Baker
Any doubts that junior riders can turn on thrills and excitement were cast aside as some exceptional young talent vied for honours at the 2022 Honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre New South Wales Junior Track Championship meeting staged at the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track on Sunday (November 27).
Big fields in four classes meant there were four rounds of two heats before a repechage and then final, while other classes were decided over five point-scoring rounds.
Regardless of the format maximum points were hard to come by and one-off deciding finals were never easy to win.
Only two riders won finals after being unbeaten in the heats – Hugh Hope-Hodgetts and Hugo Holmes and both have Australian Championships wins to their credit earlier in the year.
Hope-Hodgetts was also unbeaten in the heats of another class but was second in the final, while Holmes took a heavy fall while chasing Hope-Hodgetts in his final win..
Both Theo Afeaki and Taylen Howard scored class wins and a minor placing in another class and Riley Nauta also had a class win as a reward for his efforts.
The oldest junior age bracket (13 to Under 16s) produced the most decisive win with Thoren Openshaw winning his first four rounds and he could then afford to take it easy to finish third in his last round to seal a still decisive advantage on points.
Finishing behind him were Jayden Holder, Jett Cater and James Wood who all produced probably their best performances since entering this age bracket.
The small entry for the Girls’ classes provided the only dual winner of the day with Katarna Robinson overcoming Molly Fairey in both classes in what will be the last appearance in junior competition for both.
They met in 10 races – Robinson finishing with a 3-2 advantage over Fairey in both classes and they were seemingly within a few bike lengths of one another all day.
Blake Fairey did better than his sister as he finished with a 3-2 advantage over Max Carter to claim his class win.
While these names may not be significant to many fans in 2022 we never know what stage they might be performing on in years to come.
Some may continue racing dirt track, while others may find their way in to road racing, speedway or flat track racing in the USA.
Results Of 2022honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre
New South Wales Junior Motor Cycle Track Championships
|Class
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|50cc Auto Div.2 7–U/9
|Theo Afeaki
|Braxsen Anderson
|Flynn Beard
|65cc 7–U/9
|Hugo Holmes
|Theo Afeaki
|Riley Holder
|65cc 9–U/13
|Riley Nauta
|Cooper Antone
|Taylen Howard
|85cc 4-str Modified 7-U/12
|Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
|Lenny Duggan
|Lockie Duggan
|85cc 2str/150cc 4str 9–U/13
|Taylen Howard
|Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
|Thomas Gotts
|85cc 2str/150cc 4str 12–U16
|Blake Fairey
|Max Carter
|Bodie Cardinale
|200 – 250cc 4str 13 – U/16
|Thoren Openshaw
|Jayden Holder
|Jett Carter
|85cc 2str/150cc 4str 11–U/16 Girls
|Katarna Robinson
|Molly Fairey
|Mollie Robinson
|150cc 2str/250cc 4str 13–U/16 Girls
|Katarna Robinson
|Molly Fairey
|Mollie Robinson
|SUPPORT CLASS
|Farm Bike 7 – U/11
|Hayden Duggan
|Jed Louis
|Ryder Negus
Haruki Yokoyama signs with Empire Kawasaki for 2023
Japanese champion Haruki Yokoyama has signed on for the 2023 motocross season with Empire Kawasaki in Australia, the KX250 rider jumping into the full season of racing in the 2023 Australian ProMX Championship.
2022 saw Yokoyama gain experience in the Australian style of racing, the second half of the season grabbing holeshots and podium finishes. All the progress built through the 2022 season will be drawn upon to take on the championship battle in 2023.
Haruki Yokoyama is currently part of a three-rider line-up competing in the Australian Supercross Championship with Empire Kawasaki on the KX250.
FIM Bajas World Cup finale heads to Dubai
After seven events this year, the best riders in the FIM Bajas World Cup will gather in Dubai this weekend to compete in the Grand Final.
Only the two best results of the season have been retained by each rider and everything will be decided on Friday (December 2) and Saturday (December 3) over 390 km of competitive selective sections.
No less than 34 FIM motorcycles and six quads are on the official entry list, including five riders in the Women’s category, three Juniors and seven Veterans.
Emirati rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) currently tops the motorcycle category with 50 points, followed by Fabio Magalhães (Honda) on 45 and Konrad Dabrowski (Husqvarna) on 41. The young Pole is also the leader of the Junior category and has 50 points in his section, although he will be challenged in the UAE by Alex McInnes and Tobias Ebster, who have not scored points this season.
In the Women’s category, Mirjam Pol (Husqvarna) holds the top spot with 50 points, followed by Joanna Modrzewska (Husqvarna) on 45, Margot Llobera Farre (KTM) on 36 and Alona Ben Natan (GasGas) with 25.
Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) arrives in Dubai with 50 points and leads the Veterans’ section, while Kurt Burroughs (KTM) has 45 and Barry Howe (KTM) is in third with 41 and Rui Ferreira (Honda) has 40. Norwegian Ola Floene and the UAE-based British duo of David McBride and David Mabbs haven’t scored any points this season.
Riders will pass the administrative and technical checks, followed by the official pre-event press conference and the ceremonial start on Thursday (December 1st).
On Friday, the first rider will start the opening selective section at 08.01hrs for a first run of 194.40 km (SS1A and SS1B).
Saturday sees the second stage that will close out the championship. It runs for 195.98 km (SS2A + SS2B) for a total of 390.38km of selective sections on the last FIM Baja of the season.
ACU British E-Motocross Championship set for 2023
The Arenacross Tour presented by Fix Auto UK has teamed up with leading off-road motorcycle manufacturers KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS to run the first-ever ACU British E-Motocross Championship.
The inaugural KTM AX-E5 Championship races will be held over two nights at Belfast and Aberdeen, and one at Birmingham, before a Super-Final that will be staged in London.
Up to 12 local young riders, aged six to nine-years old, will qualify through the Arenacross reservation system as well as working closely with KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS dealerships throughout the UK.
The top four riders from each of the first three events will qualify through to an AX-E5 Championship Super-Final in Wembley, London on the final night of the tour; Saturday the 18th of February 2023. The winner in London will claim both the British Championship title and the bike they compete on.
All machines, equipment and technician’s team gear will be supplied by the three manufacturers. The bikes and support crew will be transported to each round by the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS teams where they’ll set up an E-zone within the Pit Area, leaving the young AX-E5 Championship superstars to simply turn up and ride.
Matt Walker – Managing Director, KTM Sportmotorcycle UK
“The inaugural AX-E5 Championship is the perfect platform to showcase the amazing electric product available from all three of our brands. It complements the European Junior e-Motocross Series that we run at selected MXGP rounds, and to have it recognised as the first ACU British E-Bike Motocross Championship is a great boost for everyone riding. We can’t wait to see the riders on the gate in the New Year and to discover a new future star starting their winning career on one of our products.”
Matt Bates – Arenacross Tour promoter
“This is yet another amazing step forward for Arenacross and I can’t thank the team at KTM, enough for investing so much in our young riders. To be able to say that we’re staging the first-ever electric Motocross British Championship is something that I have no doubt a lot of young riders will want to be part of. And then, to have a leading manufacturer willing to make those future stars feel like factory riders is an opportunity like no other. The AX-E5 Super-Final in London will mark the start of a ground-breaking new era for Arenacross.”
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
- Round 1: Friday 20th January – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Round 2: Saturday 21st January – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Round 3: Saturday 28th January – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Round 4: Sunday 29th January – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Round 5: Saturday 4th February – The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC, England
- Round 6: Saturday 18th February – The OVO Arena, Wembley, England
2023 VRT KTM Factory Juniors EMX team confirmed
KTM’s fresh factory racing talent scheme structure for MXGP solidified even further for 2023 as promising youngsters Marc-Antoine Rossi and Ferruccio Zanchi were confirmed as part of the VRT KTM Factory Juniors Team.
The French crew will enter a seventh year of collaboration with KTM, and the alliance will be closer and more productive than ever thanks to VRT KTM Factory Juniors Team’s new position as the talent conduit for the company in the international motocross pyramid.
Based near Nantes and led by Mickaël Vrignon, with former motocross and Enduro star ‘Pela’ Renet at the head of management staff, the VRT KTM Factory Juniors Team will work in European Championship competition and specifically the EMX250 category with KTM 250 SX-F machinery; the division is seen as the ‘final step’ before MX2 Grand Prix.
Marc-Antoine Rossi finished eighth in both the 2021 and 2022 EMX125 championships, both times riding the KTM 125 SX. The French 16-year-old grabbed his first moto victory and podium finish at his home round, LaCapelle Marival, in the summer of 2021 and appeared on the box again in 2022.
Marc-Antoine Rossi
“I am very happy to start this new adventure with the VRT KTM Factory Juniors Team in EMX250. I can’t wait to start working with all the team to prepare the season and to make the move from 125 to 250 as smooth as possible.”
Like Rossi, Ferruccio Zanchi will make his debut in 2023 in EMX250 and with the KTM 250 SX-F. The Italian, also 16 years of age, has won three motos in EMX125 and registered another four top-three moto results in 2022 on the way to 7th in the standings.
Ferruccio Zanchi
“I am very happy to finally have this great opportunity to ride for KTM VRT Team in the EMX250 for the 2023 season. It was not an easy choice but I strongly believe this is the right one for my personal and professional growth. I feel really good on the KTM 250 SX-F and I really look forward to start collaborating with KTM and the VRT Team for the upcoming year. So now let’s enjoy!”
As well as 2023 EMX250, Rossi and and Zanchi will be looking to gain even more experience and mileage in various domestic meetings and series in Europe, beginning already this winter and in the run-up to the new season.
Pela Renet – Team Manager
“The goal was to find young riders for the European EMX250 Championship and we worked with KTM to sign two youngsters and we are really happy with Ferruccio, a young Italian and Marc Antoine, a young Frenchman. They showed a great potential in EMX125 this season and although the transition from the 125 to the 250 is a big one they are working hard and they have a huge possibilities. For sure, the goal is to fight in front and to have the best results possible.”
2023 FIM Track Racing calendars announced
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup inaugural calendar
The FIM and E-Xplorer have announce the provisional calendar for the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup inaugural Season in 2023. The Championship is described as an ‘international electric, all-terrain motorcycle series that fuses competitive racing and technical innovation with sustainability, progress and exploration.’
The Championship calendar will run from May to November and features races in six countries on three continents. Kicking off in May in Barcelona, Spain and concluding in November in Asia, the Championship races will take place in a mix of epic natural landscapes and iconic cities, showcasing the excitement of electric freeriding in all its forms.
The E-Xplorer team is working closely with local partners in each race location to deliver world-class all-terrain electric motorcycle racing and unique fan experiences.
Twelve all-electric teams, each featuring two riders – one female and one male – will compete in thrilling head-to-head racing throughout the season, crowning the first-ever FIM E-Xplorer World Cup winner in Asia in November.
The provisional 2023 calendar is as follows:
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
The WA Hard Enduro Series have released a tentative six-round calendar, kicking off with the Bridgetown Invitational with Jarvis Coaching Day on April 1-2, before formally kicking off at Toodyay Terror at Toodyay on May 20 for Round 1.
Roelands will then host Rounds 2 and 3 over the June 3-5 weekend as Mildwood and Mounturner Madness, before the championship heads to Brookton Boulder Bash for Round 4, July 22.
Bridgetown will then host the Riverside Rumble September 23-25, as Rounds 5 & 6, with the Bridgetown Invitational also held October 21 or 28 to cap off the season.
2022 Australian Supercross Championship – Round 3 Newcastle
The 2022 Australian Supercross Championship rolled into Newcastle for Round Three, with BBR 102 Motorsports’ Matt Moss and Team Honda HRC Australia’s Max Anstie coming away victorious, posting three strong results across the three main event format each for their respective wins.
The Triple Crown generated great racing across the night, while the technical Newcastle track reached up and bit its fair share of racers.
In what was a strong return to form, nine time Australian Supercross Champion Matt Moss took P1 after winning main event’s one and three, whilst Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dylan Wills posted strong results to land second overall and notch a career first SX1 podium.
Dylan Wills – P2
“I’m really happy with this result and to enjoy it with the Husqvarna Racing Team! Today started rough when I went a little long in the rhythm section and smacked my head on the ‘bars on the up-ramp of the triple, so receiving five stitches in my chin wasn’t an ideal way to start the day… I have a saw jaw and my face is a little puffy, but I decided to go out and ride smart in the night show. After a third in my heat, I went 3-3-4 in the finals to finish second overall on the night. I’m so stoked! The team and I have been working all year for this and after a tough outdoors in the MX2 class, I’ve turned it around for my home race here in supercross.”
With Justin Brayton and Aaron Tanti entering the night tied on points, Brayton employed a calculated approach to the show, while a few mistakes from Tanti ended in a big crash during the second main event and a DNF for the third, significantly hampering his 2022 title hopes.
Justin Brayton – P3
“It was a good night! I was second in the first main and then I won the second one. I was looking good to take the overall, but we had some misfortune in the final race and had to salvage what we could. The most important thing is that my championship lead has grown, so we will see what we can do in Wagga Wagga.”
Brayton ended the night third overall, ahead of Josh Hill, Kyle Webster and Dylan Wood. Robbie Marshall, Cory Watts, Blake Cobbin and Joel Cigliano completed the round top-ten.
Kyle Webster – P5
“This was definitely a step in the right direction for me. I am progressively getting better at each round. I went 4-5-3 in the motos for fifth overall, which was definitely better. I am looking forward to the final round now and hoping to take another step forward to make it onto the podium.”
GASGAS SX1 class hopeful Hayden Mellross had an unfortunate night. After qualifying fourth and finishing a promising P2 in his heat, he fell heavily in the first of three finals. Mellross’ DNS results have seen him slip to eighth overall in the SX1 championship standings. He has been transported to the local hospital for further medical evaluation.
Jackson Richardson retired, after struggling with illness, aiming to regroup for the final.
Jackson Richardson
“It was a rough day, I struggled with an illness all day – I rode the heat race, but we just weren’t in a position to compete tonight – so myself and the team decided to sit out the main events. My health’s got to come first, so we decided to play it safe and sit tonight out. We’ll try to recover and recoup in time for next weekend.”
Brayton carries a eight-point lead over Matt Moss into Round 4, with Dylan wills a further seven-points back.
SX2
The SX2 Class belonged once again to the Englishman Max Anstie, who recorded a 1-1-3 scorecard for his third overall in a row, followed by teammate Wilson Todd in second position, and New South Wales local Rhys Budd in third.
Max Anstie – P1
“It was a great day! I managed to take the win, after some good battles. The races were short and intense, with this ‘Triple Crown’ format, and it was tough to make up time on track, especially as the other guys were pushing hard. Let’s finish strong in Wagga Wagga!”
Wilson Todd – P2
“Fairly good day in Newcastle! I got three good starts. I won my heat race, which meant that I had a good position on the starting line. I just rode around and played it safe, for the most part. I made it to the end and took second overall on the night, so it was a solid day for us! I’m going to come out swinging in Wagga Wagga now.”
Col Thompson missed third despite tying on triple-header points to Budd, while Kaleb Barham was fifth.
Rhys Budd – P3
“I’m a bit lost for words right now. The first two rounds of the championship has been frustrating as I haven’t been able to get a good result so it was awesome to be able to get back on track and get on the podium tonight. I had lots of friends and family here in the stadium and it was cool to be able to ride well and get a great result tonight but it certainly didn’t feel like it started out that way after I crashed in my heat race and then got a ninth in the first final. But the last two races were good and it was such a relief to finally get a race win. I had worked so hard for it and it was just nice to see that work get rewarded. Thanks to the team for another awesome job, I kept them busy with my bike tonight with those crashes, but they always were able to get it turned around and back to the start line for me. I’m now third in the championship with one to go so I want to keep the momentum going from this weekend and take it into Wagga for the final round.”
Ferguson qualified seventh-fastest earlier in the day, but looked set for a promising evening after he worked his way through the pack to a second-place result in his heat race. The night saw young Queenslander post 5-10-6 results for sixth overall.
Noah Ferguson – P6
“It was an up and down night. The Triple Crown format was really good and it kept the racing tight… Six laps didn’t give you much time to get yourself sorted, but I really enjoyed it. Aside from that, I’m definitely not happy with the end result. I know where I should be and I believe I should be on that podium, but the results didn’t show it tonight, unfortunately. I’m really determined to finish the season strongly next weekend and look forward to lining up again!”
Luke Davis was seventh, finishing the night ahead of Crawford who was second-fastest time in practice, then finished his SX2 heat with a solid P3 result. However, things became more difficultin the first of the three-race Triple Crown finals when he crashed hard on the opening lap. A damaged bike meant he was unable to continue and was forced to DNF the race.
The team worked hard to repair the bike and ensure Crawford could line up for the second encounter and, despite suffering from an injured arm sustained in his first crash, he worked hard to finish sixth. In the last final of the evening, Crawford got a great start and led for the majority of the race, before a couple of late passes saw him drop to a hard-fought third and somewhat salvage his round in eighth overall.
Nathan Crawford – P8
“It was a really rough day today, but I felt pretty good in practice and in qualifying. I got third in my heat race, which on paper was okay, and the three finals were all very eventful, different races. I DNF’d the first race after crashing in the second corner and my bike was unrideable afterward. The team hustled hard to get the bike ready for the second final and I was able to finish sixth. In the last race I was in the lead until two laps to go when my arm got really fatigued and I faded back to third. My arm isn’t seriously injured – it’s just a bit sore – so we should be ready to go next weekend in Wagga Wagga.”
Yokoyama finished the Triple Crown event in 10th overall despite a big crash in the whoops and DNF during his heat race. Putting the pain of the crash behind him, Yokoyama finished the three-race finals with a 12-5-10 scorecard.
Haruki Yokoyama – P10
“We’d worked hard on my bike set-up and suspension over the break, and the day started off decently, but I had a big crash in the whoops in my heat race. I struggled with them tonight as they got cupped out. I’m happy with the good start I got to my second moto, but mistakes in the mains cost me a good result tonight.”
Fellow Empire Kawasaki SX2 rider Constantinou finished the round in 11th overall. After a standout second-place result in his heat race, the Victorian experienced a mixed evening in the three-race finals, finishing the night with P7, P13 and P11 results.
Jai Constantinou – P11
“It was a rough day, but we kept pushing and the results were okay in the end. Taking P2 in the heat was a positive, but I got caught up in the chaos in the finals. I feel like I’ve got the pace to run up the front, but I need to get good starts and stay out of trouble. When that happens, I’ll be able to get those top five results and hopefully land on the podium.”
Max Anstie leads the SX2 standings on a distant 75-points, with Col Thompson 54, and Rhys Budd tied with Noah Ferguson on 51-points.
SX3
The SX3 Class saw a heated battle between Jack Mather and Cole Davies, who split race wins with the former taking the overall win. Davies finished second with a 1-2 scorecard, while Jake Cannon took the final position on the podium.
Mather and Coles are now tied on 47-points, with Connor Towill is third on 34-points.
The series now heads to the final round in Wagga Wagga on December the third, where each championship will be decided in a thriller at the Wagga Wagga International Speedway.
SX1 Round Result & Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Round 3
|Total
|1
|Justin BRAYTON
|20
|67
|2
|Matt MOSS
|25
|59
|3
|Dylan WILLS
|22
|52
|4
|Aaron TANTI
|47
|5
|Kyle WEBSTER
|16
|46
|6
|Dylan WOOD
|15
|39
|7
|Josh HILL
|18
|38
|8
|Hayden MELLROSS
|32
|9
|Joel CIGLIANO
|11
|30
|10
|Elijah WIESE
|6
|26
|11
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|26
|12
|Cory WATTS
|13
|24
|13
|Brandon STEEL
|9
|22
|14
|Dean WILSON
|20
|15
|Mitchell NORRIS
|15
|16
|Robbie MARSHALL
|14
|14
|17
|Blake COBBIN
|12
|12
|18
|Zachary WATSON
|10
|10
|19
|Jesse BISHOP
|9
|20
|Tristan DUNCAN
|8
|8
|21
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|8
|22
|Tom LEACH
|7
|7
|23
|Luke CLOUT
|7
|24
|Bryson CHERRETT
|5
|5
SX2 Round Result & Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Round 3
|Total
|1
|Max ANSTIE
|25
|75
|2
|Col THOMPSON
|18
|54
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|20
|51
|4
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|13
|51
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|15
|49
|6
|Wilson TODD
|22
|44
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|16
|42
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|10
|37
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|12
|34
|10
|Jaxon HADLOW
|7
|30
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|9
|25
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|11
|21
|13
|Gage LINVILLE
|18
|14
|Luke DAVIS
|14
|14
|15
|Caleb GOULLET
|14
|16
|Jy ROBERTS
|13
|17
|Geran STAPLETON
|12
|18
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|11
|19
|Brad WEST
|9
|20
|Jack KUKAS
|8
|8
|21
|Jack KITCHEN
|5
|22
|Isaac FERGUSON
|5
|23
|Sam LARSEN
|4
SX3 Round Result & Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Round (2)
|Total
|1
|Jack MATHER
|25
|47
|2
|Cole DAVIES
|22
|47
|3
|Connor TOWILL
|16
|34
|4
|Myles GILMORE
|10
|30
|5
|Travis OLANDER
|11
|27
|6
|Jake CANNON
|20
|20
|7
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|18
|18
|8
|Cody KILPATRICK
|15
|15
|9
|Hixson McINNES
|15
|10
|Seth BURCHELL
|14
|14
|11
|Kobe DREW
|14
|12
|Brodie O’MELEY
|13
|13
|13
|Travis LINDSAY
|13
|14
|Koby TATE
|12
|12
|15
|Blake THOMAS
|12
|16
|Auston BOYD
|9
|9
2022 Racing schedule
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|8+10 April
|TBA
|TBA
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|Sumbawa (Ina)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|Lombok (Ina)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|Flanders (Bel)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|06 August
|Finland
|TBA
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships
|DATE
|PLACE
|COUNTRY
|PRESTIGE
|JUNIOR
|Sat.10 December 2022
|Krakow / Tauron Arena
|Poland
|X
|X
|Sat.7 January 2023
|Riesa / Sachsen Arena
|Germany
|X
|X
|Sat.21 January 2023
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat.4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|X
|X
|Fri.17 February 2023
|Nice / Palais Nikaia
|France
|X
|X
|Thu.2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|X
|Sat.18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
|X
|X
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|7-9 July
|TBA
|TBA
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|9
|June 3
|Virginia Half-Mile
|TBA
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|13
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|14
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|15
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|16
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|17
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|18
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
2023 AMA Motocross Calendar