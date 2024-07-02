Tai Woffinden undergoes surgery after crash in Poland

“First of all I would like to thank Dr. Domanasiewicz for returning from a seminar in Holland to perform this complex surgery on my elbow and the rest of the team at the Provincial Specialist Hospital at ul. Kamieński. I would like to thank all the staff members at Sparta Wroclaw that have helped to get this organised!

“I have broken my elbow into 4 pieces and again i was knocked out cold, so I also have a concussion to deal with.

“I am unsure what the recover time will be right now. You wouldn’t think a broken elbow would be so serious. I am forbidden to put any weight on the limb, and failure to follow the recommendations and riding a motorcycle may result in bone non-union and the need for surgery and implantation of an elbow prosthesis. Which would be career ending!

“Thank you to my team for their support in this frustrating time, Raf, Marcin, Jake, John, Pete & Faye big love! Thanks for all the messages across the socials i really do appreciate it. I will do everything possible to speed up the recovery process and get back doing what i love.

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the following people that keep my dream alive, their support means so much to me and without them it wouldn’t be possible.”

Superstar Lawrence brothers to race Aussie Supercross finale

Supercross superstars Jett and Hunter Lawrence are helping to bring their favourite Australian event, the AUSX Open, back to Marvel Stadium on November 30.

In addition to being instrumental in the event’s comeback, the duo is set for a heroes’ homecoming with their long-awaited return to racing in their home country after five years of international racing success in Europe and the USA. Click here for more details.

Second Australian Supercross round added for Queensland

The Fox Australian Supercross Championship has announced an additional round will be added to the 2024 calendar, with a second twilight family friendly event on Sunday 13 October at Kayo Stadium in the City of Moreton Bay, extending the series to five championship rounds.

2024 Fox Australian Supercross Championship revised calendar

Round 1 – Saturday 12th October, Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe QLD

Round 2 – Sunday 13th October, Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe QLD

Round 3 – Saturday 2nd November, WIN Stadium in Wollongong NSW

Round 4 – 15 to 17th November, VAILO Adelaide 500 in Adelaide SA

Round 5 – Saturday 30th November, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

2024 FIM Vintage MX World Cup cancelled

It has been announced that the 2024 FIM Vintage Motocross World Cup, which was scheduled to be held at the Foxhill circuit in Great Britain over the weekend of 13-14 July, has been cancelled, although no meaningful explanation has been provided at this time.

NSW Junior Track Championship next weekend!

With Peter Baker

Some of Australia’s best junior motor cycle racers will converge on Coffs Harbour this weekend (July 6 and 7) for the 2024 Adventure Powersports & Outdoor New South Wales Junior Track Championship meeting. Over 100 riders have entered to vie for honours in eight championship classes and five support classes.

Fans should never be deterred from watching junior racing as the riders are not just ‘tomorrow’s stars’, many are already accomplished racers – as evidenced by the quality of recent racing – and many could well be destined for higher honours even on the world stage.

That is one great aspect of watching junior racing – you never know where the riders you are watching will be in five, 10 or 15 years’ time.

The appeal of the meeting has drawn riders from the three states on the eastern seaboard with Queensland riders traveling from Ayr, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

Victoria is represented by riders from the Albury-Wodonga club while 12 clubs from across New South Wales will have riders there.

The biggest representation by any club is not surprisingly the host Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club which boasts many riders who travel from other country areas so they can be part of the highly regarded racing complex situated in Phil Hawthorn Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Back in April many of the riders competing this weekend contested the New South Wales Junior Dirt Track Championship meeting at Kurri Kurri and there are three riders who will be out to reproduce their class wins from that meeting.

Braxsen Anderson will be out to repeat his two class wins in the 7-Under 9s classes while Lockie Duggan and Hugo Homes are also out to add to their success from April in the 9 – Under 13s.

Others among the entry list have also had championship successes which should ensure close competition for honours in all age groups.

The 9 – Under 13s classes have drawn the biggest entry list necessitating three and four heats over four laps per round in the two classes before a six-lap final.

The 13 – Under 16s, which is the next group to head in to the senior ranks, is typical of most classes with a very evenly credentialed line-up where it is difficult to single out major chances.

Among the non-championship support classes on the programme will be Flat Track classes for two age groups as preparation for the upcoming Australian Flat Track Nationals series. Those races will be over eight laps.

Action fires up on Saturday morning with practice for all age divisions after the Riders’ Briefing at 9am. Fans can catch the action for 10 dollars for adults, with 15 year olds and younger for five dollars.

2024 AHEC Round Three ‘Dog & Bone Extreme’ Wrap

The Australian Hard Enduro Round Three was held over the weekend and dubbed the ‘Dog and Bone Extreme’, in mild dry conditions just north of Tenterfield in NSW, with riders competing a 45 min prologue on Saturday and more technical course on Sunday for more points.

Ruben Chadwick took the Saturday win ahead of Wade Ibrahim and Anthony Solar, but it was Solar who had the last laugh with victory on Sunday enough to clinch a narrow overall win, on 710-points in total, Ibrahim second on 675 and Chadwick just five points off second on 670.

Despite the third place result, Chadwick still holds the overall lead, narrowly, on 2120 points to Solar’s 2080, with Ibrahim on 1945 in third.

Ruben Chadwick – P3

“I’m happy to come away with the win in the prologue, but it was disappointing not to finish higher up in the main race. The tracks were pretty brutal, with tough racing between the three of us throughout the day. Thanks to my sponsors for the support. On to the next and final round in Hillston!”

AHEC Round 3 Gold Results

Pos Rider Sat Sun Total 1 SOLAR, Anthony 210 500 710 2 IBRAHIM, Wade 225 450 675 3 CHADWICK, Ruben 250 420 670 4 GILES, Adam 200 400 600 5 PERRY, Chris 180 390 570 6 MORGAN, Joshua 185 380 565 7 GATT, Jon 190 370 560 8 WOODHOUSE, Tom 195 350 545 9 LOCK, Kogan 165 360 525 10 WALTERS, Houston 175 340 515 11 BUCKMAN, Brandan 170 320 490 12 CONLON, Nick 140 330 470 13 BROSIG, Robert 150 300 450 14 PREECE, Sam 160 290 450 15 LARSEN, Jason 130 310 440 16 LAUGENSEN, James 135 270 405 17 LEWIS, Daniel 145 260 405 18 TEMBY, Alan 115 280 395 19 BYRNE, Craig 120 250 370 20 HARDAKER, Brad 125 240 365 21 WEST, Kel 110 230 340 22 DENT, Connor 155 – 155

2024 FIM Speedway of Nations (SON) squads revealed

The competition last visited the National Speedway Stadium in October 2021, when GB stars Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan defied the loss of three-time Speedway GP world champion Tai Woffinden to injury to end the nation’s 32-year wait for a world team championship.

Featuring 15 countries, the FIM SON joins the calendar in place of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup, which was staged in Polish city Wroclaw last summer, culminating in a Final for the ages, won by Poland ahead of Great Britain, Denmark and Australia.

FIM SON is speedway’s ultimate test of team riding – a pairs-style event that brings the sport’s biggest stars together to compete for their countries in a bid to be crowned world team champions for 2024.

As host nation, Great Britain is seeded straight through to the Final on Saturday, July 13, and FIM Speedway Grand Prix stars Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and triple SGP world champion Tai Woffinden are among the riders bidding to fly the Union flag in Manchester. They are joined in the squad by 2021 FIM SON gold medallist Tom Brennan and 2021 British champion Adam Ellis.

Battling to join them in the Final are the 14 semi-finalists, with Poland lining up in Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, July 9, taking on 2022 bronze medallists Sweden, former finalists Finland, France and Germany, with Italy and Ukraine completing the line-up.

Australia won the 2022 FIM SON gold medals at iconic Danish venue Vojens, ending a 20-year wait for a world team title, dating back to their 2002 FIM Speedway World Cup win at British track Peterborough. They compete in Semi-Final 2 on Wednesday, July 10, meeting 2020 and 2021 bronze medallists Denmark, former finalists Czech Republic and Latvia, with USA, Slovenia, and Norway also in action.

The top two nations in each Semi-Final gain automatic Final qualification, with the third and fourth-placed countries competing in a Final Qualifier for one last spot in the Saturday showdown.

National bosses can name a squad of up to five riders, which must be reduced to two starters at No.1 and No.2 and a reserve at No.3, who can replace a teammate at any time.

Australia launches their FIM SON title defence in Semi-Final 2, with Jack Holder and Max Fricke named in the squad and bidding to repeat their heroics from the 2022 Final in Vojens, Denmark. They are joined in team manager Mark Lemon’s line-up by two Belle Vue riders – former World Under-21 champion Jaimon Lidsey and former Australian champion Brady Kurtz. Leicester and Dackarna racer Ryan Douglas completes the squad.

SON2

An epic week of action in Manchester also features FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 on Friday, July 12. For the first time in its history, the sport’s team under-21 world championship event features eight countries competing over a marathon 28 heats for SON2 gold. The highest scoring nation after 28 races will be crowned champion.

The Aussies complete the field for SON2, led by 2023 SGP2 star Keynan Rew, plus James Pearson, Michael West, Tate Zischke and Harrison Ryan.

2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS SQUADS

SEMI-FINAL 1 – TUESDAY, JULY 9

Team A – FRANCE 1. David Bellego © 2. Steven Goret 3. Mathias Trésarrieu 4. Tino Bouin 5. Jordan Dubernard Team manager: Laurent Sambarrey

Team B – POLAND 1. Patryk Dudek 2. Maciej Janowski 3. Dominik Kubera 4. Piotr Pawlicki 5. Bartosz Zmarzlik © Team manager: Rafal Dobrucki

Team C – ITALY 1. Paco Castagna © 2. Nicolas Covatti 3. Nicolas Vicentin 4. Matteo Boncinelli Team manager: Alessandro Dalla Valle

Team D – UKRAINE 1. Andryi Karpov © 2. Marko Levishyn 3. Stanislav Melnychuk 4. Nazar Parnitskyi 5. Stanislav Ohorodnik Team manager: TBA

Team E – GERMANY 1. Kai Huckenbeck © 2. Erik Riss 3. Kevin Wölbert 4. Norick Blödorn 5. Valentin Grobauer Team manager: Mathias Bartz

Team F – SWEDEN 1. Fredrik Lindgren © 2. Jacob Thorssell 3. Oliver Berntzon 4. Kim Nilsson 5. Timo Lahti Team manager: Morgan Andersson

Team G – FINLAND 1. Jesse Mustonen © 2. Antti Vuolas 3. Tero Aarnio 4. Niclas Säyriö 5. Otto Raak Team manager: Aki-Pekka Mustonen



SEMI-FINAL 2 – WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Team A – CZECH REPUBLIC 1. Jan Kvech 2. Vaclav Milik © 3. Adam Bednar 4. Daniel Klima 5. Eduard Krcmar Team manager: Ezven Erban

Team B – AUSTRALIA 1. Ryan Douglas 2. Max Fricke 3. Jack Holder © 4. Brady Kurtz 5. Jaimon Lidsey Team manager: Mark Lemon

Team C – NORWAY 1. Mathias Pollestad © 2. Glenn Moi 3. Truls Kamhaug 4. Lasse Madland Fredriksen 5. Magnus Klipper Team manager: Kenneth Klipper Smith

Team D – SLOVENIA 1. Anze Grmek 2. Matic Ivacic © 3. Denis Stojs Team manager: Gregor Arnsek

Team E – USA 1. Alex Martin 2. Broc Nicol 3. Gino Manzares © 4. Luke Becker 5. Slater Lightcap Team manager: Steve Evans

Team F – DENMARK 1. Mikkel Michelsen © 2. Anders Thomsen 3. Rasmus Jensen 4. Mads Hansen 5. Andreas Lyager Team manager: Nicki Pedersen

Team G – LATVIA 1. Andzejs Lebedevs © 2. Daniils Kolodinskis 3. Francis Gusts 4. Jevgenijs Kostigovs 5. Olegs Mihailovs Team manager: Vladimir Ribnikovs



FIM SON FINAL – SATURDAY, JULY 13

GREAT BRITAIN 1. Dan Bewley 2. Tom Brennan 3. Adam Ellis 4. Robert Lambert 5. Tai Woffinden © Team managers: Simon Stead and Oliver Allen



FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS – SON2 – FRIDAY, JULY 12

Team A – POLAND 1. Bartosz Banbor 2. Jakub Krawczyk 3. Oskar Paluch 4. Wiktor Przyjemski © 5. Sebastian Szostak Team manager: Rafal Dobrucki

Team B – GERMANY 1. Norick Blödorn © 2. Jonny Wynant 3. Patrick Hyjek 4. Ben Iken 5. Marlon Hegener Team manager: Sascha Dörner

Team C – GREAT BRITAIN 1. Leon Flint © 2. Daniel Thompson 3. Samuel Hagon 4. Ashton Boughen 5. Joe Thompson Team manager: Neil Vatcher

Team D – LATVIA 1. Francis Gusts © 2. Nikita Kaulins 3. Artjoms Juhno Team manager: Vladimirs Ribnikovs

Team E – CZECH REPUBLIC 1. Adam Bubba Bednar © 2. Jan Jenicek 3. Matous Kamenik 4. Jaroslav Vanicek 5. Bruno Belan Team manager: Evzen Erban

Team F – SWEDEN 1. Casper Henriksson © 2. Philip Hellström-Bängs 3. Noel Wahlquist 4. Rasmus Karlsson 5. Sammy Van Dyck Team manager: Alexander Edberg

Team G – AUSTRALIA 1. James Pearson 2. Keynan Rew © 3. Harrison Ryan 4. Michael West 5. Tate Zischke Team manager: Mark Lemon

Team H – DENMARK 1. Jesper Knudsen © 2. Bastian Pedersen 3. William Drejer 4. Villads Nagel 5. Mikkel Andersen Team managers: Nicki Pedersen / Hans Andersen



FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow Report

Swedish star Fredrik Lindgren admits he relished being the hunter rather than the hunted as he pulled off a sensational pass on Polish hero Bartosz Zmarzlik to win a dramatic ISS FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow final on Saturday.

The Swede collected his second victory at the iconic Edward Jancarz Stadium, following up his win in 2020 round four, beating Zmarzlik to top spot on the podium, with Danish duo Mikkel Michelsen and Leon Madsen placed third and fourth respectively.

Lindgren and Zmarzlik finished top of the heat score chart on 12 race points apiece and, after both taking second spot in their semi-finals, former Stal Gorzow rider Zmarzlik made a sublime start to hit the front in the final.

But Fast Freddie found the speed when it mattered most, getting the better of the four-time Speedway GP world champion with a breathtaking swoop going into the final lap on the track where Zmarzlik transformed from raw rookie into living speedway legend.

Zmarzlik’s second place still gives him a 27-point advantage at the top of the Speedway GP World Championship with five rounds to race, starting with the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on August 17.

But victory belonged to Lindgren in front of a 15,000-plus crowd in a city that lives and breathes speedway. The Swedish champion performed a rare feat in passing Zmarzlik in an FIM Gorzow Speedway GP final. But he admits it’s sometimes easier to do the chasing than defend a lead and was elated with his first SGP win since he topped the podium at the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw in May 2023.

Fredrik Lindgren

“When it came to the final, I was just sending it really. I found myself on the dirt line and sometimes it’s easier to be in second position than first because you can go in deep, and you don’t have to worry about what’s happening behind you. I was just sending it and trying to race as hard and fast as I could. Obviously I feel great to finally be back on the top step of the podium as a Speedway GP winner again. That feels absolutely amazing. This was a rollercoaster of a day. I was 15th – second to last – in qualification. We were scratching our heads a bit. Then I started heat one on an overwatered track. I was filled in with a lot of dirt and water. I was riding blind for most of that heat. I just kept fighting all the way through the first couple of heats. But I felt I had good speed in my bike and I was making good decisions. I am happy I was able to pull it off in the final.”

Lindgren’s victory leaves him fourth in the Speedway GP World Championship on 72 points – level with Great Britain’s Robert Lambert, who dropped from second to fifth as he exited with just three championship points.

The Swede is also just five points behind second-placed Aussie ace Jack Holder, who has 77 overall after being disqualified from semi-final one when he fell during an intense battle with Madsen. Countryman Max Fricke bagged five-points in Poland.

With another 100 championship points still up for grabs, 2023 silver medallist Lindgren isn’t looking too far ahead as he bids to finish on the podium for a second straight season.

Runner-up Zmarzlik revelled in the atmosphere created by a partisan Polish crowd on the track he called home from 2011 until 2022. And he was content with second spot, despite Lindgren denying him what would have been a record-extending 25th Speedway GP win.

European champion Michelsen was pleased to hit form when it mattered most as he made his second podium of the season, taking third place and 16 championship points to move up to third in the standings on 75.

The Speedway GP series now takes a break as all eyes turn to Manchester for the FIM Speedway of Nations from July 9-13, as 15 national teams bid to be crowned 2024 world champions in the ultimate test of team riding.

2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship Results

Round Six – FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow

2024 FIM Speedway GP World Championship Points after Round Six

2024 SGP3 World Championship Report

Polish sensation Maksymilian Pawelczak lifted the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship for the sport’s 250cc under-16 stars thanks to some super fast starts, leaving his rivals trailing from the tapes to win all five of his rides at Edward Jancarz Stadium.

Even after winning his opening four heats, Bydgoszcz rider Pawelczak still had to deliver the goods in the night’s final race as he faced off with Australian rival Beau Bailey in heat 20. But Pawelczak showed nerves of steel to get the better of the New South Wales star as the Pole improved on the SGP3 silver medal he won at Swedish venue Malilla in 2023.

Bailey secured silver on 13 points, with Great Britain’s William Cairns bagging the bronze medal on 12.

All eyes were on Pawelczak as Poland’s greatest gold-medal hope, especially after he won his Semi-Final with a 15-point maximum in Teterow, Germany last Saturday. But the teenager admits he thrived on the pressure of delivering Poland’s first FIM Speedway Youth World Championship win since Gorzow racer Oskar Paluch topped the podium in 2021.

Maksymilian Pawelczak

“I like to race, and I like to have some pressure on me. That’s what I love. Winning in my home country is an awesome feeling. I am speechless. We did everything we could in the pits, and it was 100 percent. I am very happy about it. Last year, I got second place and this year I knew I had to get gold. I have always wanted to be a world champion and I made my dream come true. We have been working very hard on the starts and, as you can see, it worked out. I am very happy about that. We tried to get the best setup that we could, and we made it.”

Pawelczak now has his sights set on climbing the SGP pyramid, with SGP2 – the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship – his next step as he graduates up to 500cc competition.

Runner-up Bailey was pleased to see a year of hard work pay off as he improved on ninth place in the 2023 FIM SGP3 Final – Malilla.

Beau Bailey

“It’s a better result than last year – a silver medal. Since the 2023 Final, I have mainly been practising my starting and trying to work on the setup for the slicker tracks. But focusing on the gating was the main thing. I still have a little longer before I am on the 500cc bikes, but we’ll see how we go next year. I might come back into SGP3. Let’s see.”

Bailey would start among the frontrunners if he returned, but third-placed Cairns now joins Pawelczak in moving on to the 500cc bikes, as he celebrates his 15th birthday on Saturday.

After second place in his opening heat and a third in the crucial heat 10, which pitted him against Pawelczak, Cairns was pleased to fight back for a bronze medal. He sealed it with a crucial win in his final race, heat 17, which saw him crash after an epic battle with Elias Jamil Jensen, with the Dane disqualified and Cairns awarded the three points.

William Cairns

“I rode really well. The starts just weren’t working for me. I got T-boned in my last race, which is always fun after coming from the back. In the first heat, I just didn’t have the speed, so we dropped a sprocket and then I managed to get out of the starts better and find the speed. That gave me a confidence boost, and I just had to keep cool and try not to lose my head. We kept on pushing and it worked out well.”

Cairns is set to sign for an undisclosed club in Britain’s WSRA National Development League – his first step into 500cc senior competition. His father Paul owns the Leicester Lions – a Rowe Motor Oil Premiership club with a second team in the NDL. But Cairns says his next move will be revealed soon.

William Cairns

“I ride a 500cc bike at home and I can enter the National League tomorrow. That will be fun. I can’t really say too much yet. I have a contract somewhere, but I can’t disclose where that is now. My dad recently bought Leicester, so he is definitely keen to get me there. But I have had multiple clubs ask me to ride and I picked the club which I felt was right for me.”

The second Aussie in the final, Jordy Loftus (Team Loftus Racing), finished 13th in what was a massive learning curve for the 15-year-old Queenslander.

The world-championship action continues in Gorzow on Saturday night with the ISS FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow, as four-time Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik returns to the venue where he transformed from raw rookie into a living speedway legend.

SGP3 2024 Results

2024 MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara Wrap

See the full report and results here:

Prado & Herlings share MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara glory

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship reached the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara at the Selaparang circuit on the island of Lombok on the weekend, where relentless heat and humidity added to the challenge. Reigning Champion Jorge Prado took the Grand Prix win, despite tying on points with Jeffrey Herling.

In the MX2 class red plate holder Kay de Wolf won both races for the first time this season, further extending his advantage at the top of the table.

MXGP Overall

The results mean that from 34 points at the start of the weekend, Gajser’s series lead has been cut down to just 22 to Prado. Herlings is also closer to the lead, now just 58 points behind the Slovenian, having earnt equal points to Prado on 47 for the round.

Jorge Prado – P1

“I mentioned before coming to Indonesia that my goal was to win here and every GP. It was disappointing about the result in Maggiora, but I was fully focused on coming back strong. We started the second half of the season well with this result. I felt good today on the bike, but it was physically demanding. Both races were different, but this one was particularly challenging due to the physical conditions. The heat was intense, and the track was extremely rough and sketchy. There was a lot of water put down after the break. I got caught a few times in mud holes, and my bike went sideways. However, I regrouped, controlled my pace, and managed to take the win. Now, let’s have a good weekend of training and rest to be ready for round two here in Indonesia!”

Jeffrey Herlings – P2

“It was a shame; it should have been a 1-1-1 for me today but I made a mistake. I crashed by myself and hurt a little bit my knee but we should be good for next week. In the end 1-1-2 over a weekend is pretty good too.“

Calvin Vlaanderen – P3

“I’m so happy! It’s been a long two years since I was on the podium, and it’s taken a lot of work and sacrifices to get back up here. So, I want to say a huge thanks to the whole team and everyone around me. I’ve been close to the podium a few times this year but today I felt really good. To really battle with the front guys though, I need better starts. With the team we’ve been working hard on them, and they’ve improved a lot, but I need to be getting holeshots or at least be in the top three. Overall, I’m super-stoked to be on the box and today has been great for my confidence.”

Tim Gajser – P4

“Things didn’t go my way today, on what was quite a difficult track. I couldn’t find a good rhythm in race one and just had to settle for third place. Race two started a lot better, including getting the holeshot but I ran a bit wide and let a couple of guys through. I then fought hard in the first few laps and got myself back into the lead, but a couple of mistakes and I ended up finishing fifth. It’s not where I want to be, but I had five days to recuperate and then we go again next weekend.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P7

“It felt good to lead in the second moto, but overall, it was a tough weekend. On Saturday, I had a big crash in the first lap of qualifying, which forced me to pit. I focused on finishing to avoid a bad starting position for Sunday. In race one, I had a decent start, managing to gain positions by cutting inside from the outside. I found my rhythm and climbed up to eighth. Unfortunately, on the last lap, my rear brake got stuck due to a stone or something similar, costing me two positions. It was frustrating because I gave my all throughout the race. In the second moto, I had a strong opening lap and moved up to fifth. I held sixth for most of the race until a small crash due to track conditions dropped me to seventh. This resulted in seventh place overall. I aim to improve next weekend and believe I have what it takes to stay in the top five in the upcoming races!”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P8

“Two good days for me this weekend. Yesterday I worked on finding my flow around the track and placed ninth in the Qualifying Race, so that wasn’t too bad. Today was really good, especially Race One. I started around sixth or seventh and then held sixth all race. Then, on the last lap, I passed Jeremy Seewer for fifth, so I was really happy with my performance. I had another good start in Race Two but lost some positions in the first turn. I was then running in eighth but then I had a small tip-over and lost a lot of places. It was really hot, and I did my best to regroup, but I ended up 12th. So, a bittersweet day let’s say. But I showed that if I start up front, then I can run up front, so that’s really positive, and I’m excited for next weekend.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 J Prado GAS 22 25 47 2 J Herlings KTM 25 22 47 3 C Vlaanderen Yam 18 18 36 4 T Gajser Hon 20 16 36 5 J Seewer Kaw 15 20 35 6 K Horgmo Hon 12 15 27 7 M Guadagnini Hus 11 14 25 8 A Bonacorsi Yam 16 9 25 9 G Coldenhoff Fan 14 10 24 10 J Pancar KTM 9 12 21 11 V Guillod Hon 13 8 21 12 C Toendel KTM 6 13 19 13 B Paturel Yam 8 11 19 14 I Gifting Yam 10 7 17 15 Y Okura Hon 7 6 13 16 L Kerhoas KTM 5 5 10 17 B Bogers Fan 0 0 0 18 L Stewart KTM 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T Gajser Hon 555 2 J Prado Gas 533 3 J Herlings Ktm 497 4 C Vlaanderen Yam 381 5 J Seewer Kaw 374 6 R Febvre Kaw 327 7 G Coldenhoff Fan 327 8 P Jonass Hon 274 9 K Horgmo Hon 238 10 V Guillod Hon 224 11 B Bogers Fan 213 12 C Toendel Ktm 157 13 M Guadagnini Hus 146 14 A Bonacorsi Yam 143 15 J Pancar Ktm 140 16 B Paturel Yam 129 17 B Watson Bet 110 18 I Gifting Yam 109 19 A Östlund Hon 95 20 I Monticelli Bet 71