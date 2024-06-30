2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Round Five – The Wick 338, Southwick MA

After a week off, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship returned to action for the fifth round of the 2024 season with an annual visit to Western Massachusetts and the iconic sand track at The Wick 338. The 43rd running of the Crestview Construction Southwick National was greeted with overcast skies, cool temperatures, and a huge crowd of passionate fans, which set the stage for another memorable day of racing.

In the 450 Class, defending champion Jett Lawrence parlayed 1-2 moto scores into his fourth win of the season for Team Honda HRC, while the 250 Class saw Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan prevail with 1-2 finishes of his own and add to his point lead with his fourth win of the summer.

450 Moto One

The opening premier class moto began with the familiar sight of Team Honda HRC mounted Lawrence siblings at the head of the pack, with Jett securing the holeshot over Hunter. Right behind them was Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton. With a clear track ahead of him, Jett Lawrence was able to sprint out to an early lead of more than 2.5 seconds before the completion of the opening lap.

As the moto wore on, the young Australian continued to add to the advantage over his brother, which eventually approached 10 seconds. Behind them, Sexton asserted his hold of third, which allowed the top three to move upwards of 30 seconds over the rest of the field.

Jett Lawrence managed the margin through the final stages of the moto and wrapped up a wire-to-wire effort to secure his fifth moto win of the season by 6.4 seconds over Hunter Lawrence, with Sexton alone in a distant third. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson followed in fourth, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Lawrence Hon 16 Laps 2 H Lawrence Hon +06.438 3 C Sexton KTM +17.505 4 J Anderson Kaw +58.381 5 J Cooper Yam +1m04.857 6 J Barcia GAS +1m17.134 7 D Ferrandis Hon +1m18.143 8 M Stewart Hus +1m30.069 9 P Nicoletti Yam +1m35.434 10 H Kullas KTM +1m39.413 11 A Östlund Hon +1m45.084 12 A Plessinger KTM +1m53.144 13 C Park Hon +2m18.148 14 J Harrington Yam +2m18.572 15 G Marchbanks Yam 15 Laps 16 G Krestinov Hon +19.701 17 K Webster Hon +1m01.297 18 J Robin Yam +1m04.624 19 F Noren Kaw +1m07.025 20 C Craig Hus +1m10.823 21 K Chisholm Suz +1m15.507 22 D Kelley KTM +1m21.684 23 M Weltin Yam +1m24.176 24 L Locurcio GAS +1m36.693 25 B Shelly Yam +1m38.289 26 R Pape GAS +1m42.474 27 S McElrath Suz +1m42.926 28 S Verhaeghe GAS +1m56.064 29 T Lane KTM +1m57.633 30 J Cokinos GAS +2m11.221 31 J Hand Hon +2m12.033 32 A Shive Kaw +2m13.617 33 J Tait Yam +2m20.621 34 S Balbuena Yam +2m24.475 35 J Rodbell KTM +3m04.990 36 M Miller Suz 14 Laps 37 J Brooks Yam +11.706 38 G Harlan Yam 7 Laps 39 T Stepek Hon 6 Laps 40 J Boaz KTM 2 Laps

450 Moto Two

It was more of the same to begin the second and deciding moto as Jett Lawrence once again led Hunter Lawrence through the first turn for the holeshot, while Sexton gave chase from third. Sexton was aggressive on the opening lap and made the pass on Hunter Lawrence for second. Right after that he began to look for a way into the lead around Jett Lawrence. Sexton’s forward momentum then stalled out, which allowed Hunter Lawrence to close in and reclaim second.

Hunter’s push wasn’t finished as he got alongside his brother and made the pass on Jett to grab control of the lead. Jett settled into second, while Sexton and his Red Bull KTM teammate Aaron Plessinger pursued from third and fourth, respectively.

The pace remained calm through the heart of the moto but the intensity picked up in the final 10 minutes when Hunter Lawrence briefly went off track. That allowed Jett Lawrence to close in and apply pressure on his brother. Jett was able to make the pass happen with a handful of minutes to go and easily distanced himself, but all eyes were on Sexton who was the fastest rider on the track. Sexton made quick work of Hunter Lawrence to take over second and then set his sights on the lead.

The KTM rider put on a charge to close in on Jett Lawrence and initiate a fight for the lead with less than two minutes to go. Sexton got alongside Lawrence and briefly nosed ahead, but the Honda rider battled back to hold onto the position. Sexton didn’t relent and his persistence ultimately paid off as he seized control of the moto just before time ran out. From there, Sexton checked out over the final two laps.

Sexton took his third moto win of the season by 8.5 seconds over Jett Lawrence, who needed to fend off a late push from Hunter Lawrence on the final lap.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 16 Laps 2 J Lawrence Hon +08.528 3 H Lawrence Hon +11.424 4 A Plessinger KTM +15.242 5 D Ferrandis Hon +43.728 6 J Cooper Yam +1m05.730 7 K Webster Hon +1m28.283 8 C Craig Hus +1m31.312 9 P Nicoletti Yam +1m54.917 10 H Kullas KTM +1m57.686 11 J Barcia GAS +2m05.976 12 G Marchbanks Yam +2m10.064 13 G Krestinov Hon +2m11.404 14 S McElrath Suz +2m27.737 15 K Chisholm Suz 15 Laps 16 M Stewart Hus +02.750 17 F Noren Kaw +04.380 18 G Harlan Yam +06.824 19 T Lane KTM +07.666 20 R Pape GAS +10.419 21 C Park Hon +15.719 22 J Harrington Yam +16.308 23 J Cokinos GAS +18.382 24 A Östlund Hon +21.266 25 M Miller Suz +43.437 26 L Locurcio GAS +47.982 27 A Rodriguez KTM +57.105 28 A Shive Kaw +1m22.508 29 J Hand Hon +2m41.412 30 J Rodbell KTM 14 Laps 31 J Anderson Kaw 13 Laps 32 B Shelly Yam 12 Laps 33 D Kelley KTM 11 Laps 34 J Tait Yam +9m30.690 35 S Verhaeghe GAS 10 Laps 36 J Robin Yam 6 Laps 37 S Balbuena Yam 5 Laps 38 J Brooks Yam +05.951 39 T Stepek Hon 4 Laps

450 Round

Jett Lawrence’s consistency proved to be the difference maker in the overall classification as his 1-2 effort was enough to clinch his fourth victory of the season and the 15th of his career, which moved him into a tie with Jeremy McGrath for 10th on the all-time 450 Class wins list. Sexton’s impressive second moto triumph moved him into the runner-up spot (3-1), while Hunter Lawrence maintained his podium streak in third (2-3), which now sits at five races.

The podium finish for Hunter Lawrence allowed him to maintain his lead atop the championship standings, which now sits at just three points over Jett Lawrence and Sexton, who sit tied for second.

Aussie wildcard entrant Kyle Webster carded a hugely impressive top ten for the round on the back of 17-7 placings in the two motos. That 17th place in the opening moto came after an early crash left the Mobile X Honda rider dead last and forced him to battle his way up through the pack.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I’ve been having to rely on my legs more [managing a shoulder injury] and wore them out. Chase was just riding too strong in that one [Moto 2]. I tried to give him a fight, but this was just one of those races that was his. We’ll need to go back and do some work and come back better.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“This track has never really been my absolute favourite for some reason, but I had to put that behind me after the first moto, because I didn’t want to over-ride the track or push past the limit. In the second moto, I finally started to get a good flow going towards the end, picking some different lines, and it all came together for me. I was able to kind of jump around the track and make it more fun – when you’re doing that you go faster. That was the whole thing for me today and we’re happy to leave here with a moto win this afternoon.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“I was definitely riding my heart out. I was just going for it. This track is really gnarly and it’s tricky to get the bike set up for it. We gave it our all and that’s all I can ask for. We’ll keep working and come back stronger.”

Aaron Plessinger – P5

“Southwick could have gone better, but also could have been worse! I actually qualified fourth and was really good in practice, then I got a good start in the first moto, but stalled the bike coming down a hill and laid it down. I picked it back up, got some dirt in my goggles, and had to stop for new ones, so finished up 12th. Second moto, rebounded and rode a really, really good race for fourth. I almost caught the boys on the podium and I can’t ask for much more from that one! The first moto could have dictated the day, but it didn’t, and we’ll bounce back again for RedBud!”

Justin Barcia – P7

“Today was an eventful day, a lot of stuff going on! I qualified P7, which was pretty good, and the motos were decent for where we’re at. I was sixth in Moto 1 and then had a first turn crash in the second moto, but made a hard charge to 11th. Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with some knee injuries since about the week before Salt Lake City, and I’ve been pushing through it. One knee has a torn/sprained MCL, and my other knee had bursitis, with a little bit of a tear in the meniscus – not too bad, nothing that requires surgery. Because of the swelling, two of my tendons finally let go at High Point, but the good thing is that technically they will just scar up and be fine. I haven’t been riding during the week at all, just been trying to race on the weekends for my fans and the crew, but it’s got to the point now that we have a really good bike, my riding is really good, and these knees are holding us back. We want to be better than fifth-to-eighth, so we are going to take some time off. I will still be able to train quite a bit, do PT on the knees, and see what we can do to get better. All in all, they just need some time to heal up, so the goal right now, I would say, is to come back for Unadilla. I won’t miss too many races if everything works out, which I believe it will, and then we’ll come back swinging!”

Kyle Webster – P10

“What an experience. I have a lot more to learn and improve on, and I am excited to get to work. There were some positives today, but the best thing to come out of racing my first race in America is realising we have a lot to improve on, including my riding, fitness, and the bike. Tenth overall is great but we need to be further up. One thing is for sure: the intensity in the first five laps is something I haven’t experienced. I need to improve my sprint speed and stamina. It won’t happen overnight, but we now have something to work towards. I am looking forward to Redbud.”

Malcolm Stewart – P11

“I actually had a good time here at Southwick. It’s been 11 years since I raced this race and the number one coolest thing for me today was the fans. Practice was good, I forgot how fast this track can be early on, and that’s important to get a good lap in. First moto was okay, got off to an okay start, and fought my way up to eighth. In the second one, my start was actually better than the first one, but we went down in the first corner and I was able to keep going for 16th. It obviously wasn’t the best ride we’ve had, but we’ll take this thing to RedBud and I’m excited for that… I’m going to give it everything I’ve got!”

Christian Craig – P14

“Southwick was tough, just struggled with the setting on this track in the morning, and then went in the wrong direction for the first moto. In the second moto, we went back to my base settings, got a better start, felt more comfortable, and it was an improvement. Today wasn’t great overall, but my second moto finish in P8 was the best of the year so far. That was better, but there was still some inconsistency, so we’ll move onto RedBud and try to keep building.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 2 C Sexton KTM 3 1 45 3 H Lawrence Hon 2 3 42 4 J Cooper Yam 5 6 33 5 D Ferrandis Hon 7 5 32 6 A Plessinger KTM 12 4 28 7 J Barcia GAS 6 11 27 8 P Nicoletti Yam 9 9 26 9 H Kullas KTM 10 10 24 10 K Webster Hon 17 7 20 11 M Stewart Hus 8 16 20 12 J Anderson Kaw 4 31 18 13 G Marchbanks Yam 15 12 17 14 C Craig Hus 20 8 16 15 G Krestinov Hon 16 13 15 16 A Östlund Hon 11 24 11 17 C Park Hon 13 21 10 18 S McElrath Suz 27 14 8 19 K Chisholm Suz 21 15 8 20 F Noren Kaw 19 17 8 21 J Harrington Yam 14 22 8 22 G Harlan Yam 38 18 4 23 J Robin Yam 18 36 4 24 T Lane KTM 29 19 3 25 R Pape GAS 26 20 2 26 L Locurcio GAS 24 26 0 27 J Cokinos GAS 30 23 0 28 D Kelley KTM 22 33 0 29 B Shelly Yam 25 32 0 30 A Shive Kaw 32 28 0 31 J Hand Hon 31 29 0 32 M Miller Suz 36 25 0 33 S Verhaeghe GAS 28 35 0 34 M Weltin Yam 23 40 0 35 J Rodbell KTM 35 30 0 36 A Rodriguez KTM 27 0 37 J Tait Yam 33 34 0 38 S Balbuena Yam 34 37 0 39 J Brooks Yam 37 38 0 40 T Stepek Hon 39 39 0 41 J Boaz KTM 40 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Lawrence 213 2 J Lawrence 210 3 C Sexton 210 4 J Cooper 176 5 A Plessinger 162 6 D Ferrandis 152 7 J Anderson 148 8 J Barcia 148 9 M Stewart 133 10 F Noren 90 11 C Craig 83 12 P Nicoletti 77 13 G Harlan 70 14 M Weltin 63 15 H Kullas 54 16 S McElrath 49 17 C Park 39 18 R Pape 39 19 D Kelley 37 20 J Hill 35 21 K Webster 20 22 K Chisholm 20 23 J Robin 18 24 D Wilson 17 25 G Marchbanks 17 26 G Krestinov 15 27 L Locurcio 15 28 A Östlund 11 29 J Hand 11 30 S Verhaeghe 9 31 A Rodriguez 9 32 J Harrington 8 33 H Miller 8 34 M Miller 6 35 B Shelly 4 36 T Lane 3 37 J Masterpool 1 38 T Purdon 0 39 R Floyd 0 40 Z Williams 0 41 J Cokinos 0 42 B West 0 43 J Rodbell 0 44 T Stepek 0 45 R Wageman 0 46 T Nelson 0 47 B Hammond 0 48 A Shive 0 49 L Kalaitzian 0 50 C Baker 0 51 Z Watson 0 52 J Kessler 0

250 Moto One

The first moto of the afternoon got underway with the red plate of Deegan’s Yamaha leading the field through the first turn for the holeshot over his rivals in Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle. The clear track gave Deegan an early advantage that he took full advantage of as the point leader soon established a multi-second advantage over the field.

While Deegan continued to build on his lead Vialle was on the move forward. The Frenchman started the moto in fourth but rode a consistent pace that allowed him to work his way around both Kitchen and Hymas and secure second place. He faced a deficit of just over eight seconds with a little more than 10 minutes left in the moto and was able to ride faster lap times than Deegan, which allowed Vialle to gain ground on the lead. The gap between the top two closed to about five seconds before Deegan responded, emphatically, and pulled away to establish his largest lead of the moto.

Deegan went wire to wire and charged to his sixth moto win of the season by a margin of 15.3 seconds over Vialle. Hymas fended off a late challenge from Kitchen to secure third, while Triumph Racing’s Joey Savatgy rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deegan Yam 16 Laps 2 T Vialle KTM +15.335 3 C Hymas Hon +17.166 4 L Kitchen Kaw +18.626 5 J Savatgy Tri +28.571 6 T Masterpool Kaw +32.014 7 J Smith Yam +42.366 8 P Brown GAS +56.874 9 J Shimoda Hon +1m13.961 10 R DiFrancesco GAS +1m24.561 11 C Cochran Hus +1m32.369 12 J Reynolds Yam +1m46.794 13 D Bennick Yam +1m55.331 14 M Fineis Yam +2m11.135 15 T Hawkins KTM +2m11.711 16 R McNabb KTM +2m21.551 17 N Romano Yam 15 Laps 18 J Beaumer KTM +08.931 19 C Myers Yam +10.117 20 R Buccheri KTM +20.108 21 D Schwartz Suz +27.639 22 T Guyon GAS +30.724 23 J Estonia KTM +32.118 24 E Ferry GAS +49.311 25 G Stapleton Kaw +50.692 26 K Murdoch Hus +52.262 27 E Grondahl KTM +57.718 28 A Arruda Yam +59.940 29 G Lafrance Yam +1m06.363 30 M Sanford Kaw +1m18.340 31 L Fortin KTM +1m24.027 32 J Wessell Hus +1m26.323 33 A Zielfelder KTM +1m30.433 34 T Schmidt KTM 14 Laps 35 Z Mason KTM +59.118 36 J Swoll Tri 12 Laps 37 S Varola Kaw 8 Laps 38 L Turner KTM 6 Laps 39 M Anstie Yam DNF 40 C Durow KTM DNF

250 Moto Two

The second moto started with each of the top five finishers from Moto 1 at the front of the field exiting the first turn, with Kitchen leading the way. However, a red flag for a downed rider necessitated a restart. When the gate dropped for the second time Kitchen once again put his Kawasaki out front for the holeshot, but Deegan went on the attack to take the lead from Kitchen with an aggressive pass. Behind them Vialle slotted into third, with Team Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda in fourth.

As Deegan started to inch away from the field, Vialle put the pressure on Kitchen and was able to make the pass for second to give chase to Deegan. The Frenchman was able to close in and apply pressure on Deegan, who tucked his front tire and crashed out of the top spot. Vialle was forced to take evasive action but inherited the lead, while Shimoda and Kitchen followed through in second and third, respectively. Deegan remounted in sixth but made a quick pass to move back into the top five.

With the lead in hand, Vialle opened a lead of 4.5 seconds on the field as Deegan continued his recovery effort with a move into the top four and then engaged in a battle with Kitchen for third. Deegan waited for his opportunity and made an easy pass to break into the top three. Vialle was able to stabilize his hold of the lead through the majority of the moto, but Shimoda started to close in the closing minutes and got the gap to within three seconds as Deegan lurked a few additional seconds behind in third. As the pace increased up front Deegan responded and was able to catch Shimoda with two laps to go.

Soon the top three were separated by less than a second and Shimoda found himself alongside Vialle with a pass for the lead. Vialle and Deegan then engaged in a battle for second, still in pursuit of Shimoda out front. As they took the white flag the top three were within 1.5 seconds of one another. As Vialle looked to make a move on Shimoda he slid out and went down, which handed second to Deegan as Vialle remounted in third.

Shimoda closed out his first moto win of the season and his first with Team Honda HRC by a margin of 6.3 seconds over Deegan. Vialle settled for third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Shimoda Hon 16 Laps 2 H Deegan Yam +06.393 3 T Vialle KTM +17.477 4 J Smith Yam +41.843 5 C Hymas Hon +46.385 6 J Savatgy Tri +49.786 7 L Kitchen Kaw +52.840 8 T Masterpool Kaw +54.003 9 M Anstie Yam +1m21.222 10 C Cochran Hus +1m47.962 11 R DiFrancesco GAS +1m52.315 12 P Brown GAS +1m55.347 13 J Estonia KTM +1m58.343 14 J Swoll Tri +2m12.906 15 D Bennick Yam 15 Laps 16 T Hawkins KTM +08.058 17 D Schwartz Suz +10.916 18 L Turner KTM +12.766 19 R McNabb KTM +14.583 20 N Romano Yam +45.426 21 C Myers Yam +1m01.205 22 E Ferry GAS +1m07.595 23 K Murdoch Hus +1m17.903 24 G Stapleton Kaw +1m27.352 25 E Grondahl KTM +1m28.354 26 A Arruda Yam +1m44.100 27 C Durow KTM +1m59.705 28 A Zielfelder KTM +2m06.516 29 R Buccheri KTM 14 Laps 30 S Varola Kaw +1m32.538 31 Z Mason KTM +2m02.980 32 M Sanford Kaw 13 Laps 33 T Schmidt KTM 12 Laps 34 T Guyon GAS 5 Laps 35 G Lafrance Yam 3 Laps 36 J Wessell Hus +03.281 37 L Fortin KTM DNF 38 J Reynolds Yam DNS 39 M Fineis Yam DNS 40 J Beaumer KTM DNS

250 Round

Deegan’s 1-2 finishes put him atop the overall standings for his fourth win of the season and the sixth win of his career, while Vialle’s late falter from first to third in the final moto relegated him to the runner-up spot (2-3). Shimoda’s Moto 2 triumph vaulted him onto the overall podium for the first time this season in third (9-1).

With another win to his credit Deegan added to his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 42 points over Hymas, who finished fourth (3-5). Vialle is one additional point back in third, 43 behind Deegan.

Haiden Deegan – P1

“I look past those doubts [about riding in the sand]. I’m a motivated person and I’m willing to just put in the work. I was stalled out in third [in Moto 2], but then I saw those two guys [Shimoda and Vialle] and knew I had to dig deep at the end to try and make it happen. Tom went down and that’s what I needed for the [overall] win.”

Tom Vialle – P2

“I had a good first moto and when I got to second it was a big gap to the lead, but it was okay. In the second moto I was leading almost the whole race, before I got stuck a little bit with the lapped riders around three or four laps to go, so Jo [Shimoda] caught me really quick. I tried and really wanted to pass Jo again and fight for the win, but I crashed on the last lap – we were all pushing really hard, so it was a nice race anyway.”

Jo Shimoda – P3

“I crashed in the first moto and had to do a lot of work. I came out ok on the restart [in Moto 2] and just never gave up. Vialle was getting away from me, but I kept pushing. The last three laps were just insane, but I’m really happy to get the moto win.”

Pierce Brown – P9

“In the first moto I struggled, but we made some changes for Moto 2, and I felt a lot better. Unfortunately, I fell on the first lap and had to come back from 40th to 12th, so my riding was there, but obviously it didn’t show on paper. We don’t get sand like this in California, so it is hard to prep properly for this race – we’ll move onto RedBud and keep charging.”

Ryder DiFrancesco – P11

“Southwick was okay. It was an improvement from last year, I got a little bit better in the sand, but a mistake on the last lap cost me a couple of spots overall. It was a step in the right direction, we had two solid motos, and I’m ready for RedBud.”

Julien Beaumer – P24

“It was a tough first moto. I crashed in the first turn and then made a good comeback, but crashed late in the moto again and lost my goggles. In Moto 2, I made a bad start, then unfortunately got tagged by another rider as I went down, and was run over. I spent some time in the medical unit, but am happy to be healthy, so we will see the neurologist this week and see if we’re able to race next weekend.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 H Deegan Yam 1 2 47 2 T Vialle KTM 2 3 42 3 J Shimoda Hon 9 1 38 4 C Hymas Hon 3 5 37 5 J Savatgy Tri 5 6 33 6 L Kitchen Kaw 4 7 33 7 J Smith Yam 7 4 30 8 T Masterpool Kaw 6 8 30 9 P Brown GAS 8 12 24 10 C Cochran Hus 11 10 23 11 R DiFrancesco GAS 10 11 23 12 D Bennick Yam 13 15 16 13 M Anstie Yam 39 9 13 14 T Hawkins KTM 15 16 13 15 J Reynolds Yam 12 38 10 16 J M Talviku KTM 23 13 9 17 R McNabb KTM 16 19 9 18 J Swoll Tri 36 14 8 19 M Fineis Yam 14 39 8 20 N Romano Yam 17 20 7 21 D Schwartz Suz 21 17 6 22 L Turner KTM 38 18 4 23 C Myers Yam 19 21 4 24 J Beaumer KTM 18 40 4 25 R Buccheri KTM 20 29 2 26 E Ferry GAS 24 22 0 27 K Murdoch Hus 26 23 0 28 G Stapleton Kaw 25 24 0 29 E Grondahl KTM 27 25 0 30 A Arruda Yam 28 26 0 31 T Guyon GAS 22 34 0 32 A Zielfelder KTM 33 28 0 33 M Sanford Kaw 30 32 0 34 G Lafrance Yam 29 35 0 35 Z Mason KTM 35 31 0 36 C Durow KTM 40 27 0 37 S Varola Kaw 37 30 0 38 T Schmidt KTM 34 33 0 39 J Wessell Hus 32 36 0 40 L Fortin KTM 31 37 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H Deegan 238 2 C Hymas 196 3 T Vialle 195 4 L Kitchen 177 5 J Shimoda 174 6 T Masterpool 146 7 P Brown 133 8 J Swoll 124 9 J Smith 112 10 J Savatgy 111 11 J Beaumer 107 12 R DiFrancesco 96 13 C Cochran 74 14 D Schwartz 67 15 D Bennick 60 16 N Romano 58 17 C Schock 52 18 M Fineis 49 19 N Thrasher 46 20 J Reynolds 41 21 R McNabb 37 22 T Hawkins 29 23 M Anstie 13 24 J Talviku 11 25 L Turner 11 26 B Bennett 7 27 C Myers 7 28 M Phelps 2 29 R Buccheri 2 30 M Sanford 1 31 J Varize 1 32 P Boespflug 0 33 S Smith 0 34 E Ferry 0 35 S Orland 0 36 T Guyon 0 37 C Benard 0 38 B Gardner 0 39 C Durow 0 40 K Murdoch 0 41 W Mattson 0 42 G Stapleton 0 43 D Venter 0 44 H Munoz 0 45 C Carsten 0 46 E Grondahl 0 47 A Bourdon 0 48 A Arruda 0 49 J Wessell 0 50 K Wise 0 51 M Jorgensen 0 52 R Gordon 0

Next Up

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship will reach its halfway point over Independence Day weekend as Michigan’s legendary RedBud MX will kick off its second half century with the Bob The Cooler RedBud National on Saturday, July 6.