Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 28, 2023
What’s New:
- Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Stage 1 won by Quintanilla
- Justin Brayton Grand Marshal for Daytona SX 2023
- 2023 AMA SX Round Seven Rider Quotes from Texas
- Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March 4
- Injuries
- Marvin Musquin out with injury indefinitely
- Kevin Benavides breaks femur in pre-race shakedown
- Sam Sunderland breaks lower tibia in training
- ProMX to broadcast live with SBS Sport in 2023
- Jarred Brook to compete World Flat Track Championship 2023
- Australian ProMX Round 1 Schedule
- 2023 Australian SuperEnduro Championship Results
- Bunbury KTM Best In The West Results
- Maximus Purvis wins NZ MX Round 2
- World Supercross Championship heads to first French GP
- MotoAnatomy Powered by Royal Enfield reveal AFT line-up
- Budd and Dobson to fly Serco Yamaha flag in 2023 AusProMX
- WMX Track Talk to launch in 2023
- Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP showcases new YZ450FM
- Prado narrowly misses overall win at Spanish MX Round 3
- Coldenhoff tops Hawkstone Park International MX1 Overall
- Tomac to defend AMA Pro Motocross title
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Abu Dhabhi Desert Challenge Stage 1 won by Quintanilla
The Monster Energy Honda Team took a dominant start to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in Stage 1, with Chilean Pablo Quintanilla the fastest rider, followed home by Adrien Van Beveren, and Toby Price in third.
To see the 2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Stage 1 wrap to go:
Quintanilla takes early Abu Dhabi Challenge lead | Price P3
Justin Brayton Grand Marshal for Daytona SX 2023
A new tradition will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night as Justin Brayton will become the first grand marshal in Daytona Supercross history for the March 4 event, the track today. Prior to the ceremonies, Brayton will also sign autographs and participate in track walks – giving fans in attendance the opportunity to meet and celebrate with the grand marshal.
Frank Kelleher – Daytona International Speedway President
“The grand marshal position is one of the most celebrated in motorsports at DIS and it’s time we bring that tradition to DAYTONA Supercross. Justin’s Supercross story is deeply rooted at Daytona through his emotional victory in 2018 and we can’t wait to have him kick off the biggest race on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.”
2023 AMA SX Round Seven Rider Quotes from Texas
See the full report here:
Blow by blow recap of all SX races at Texas triple-header
Nate Thrasher – P1
“It was a good night. I started off with a second in the first main, and I felt really good with my speed. In the second main event, I didn’t ride my best. I tightened up a little bit and was in a sandwich between Jordon and Hunter (Lawrence). I made a couple of runs on Jordon but couldn’t quite get by, and then I had to protect my position because Hunter was behind me. So it was tricky, but I was happy to get another second. We went into the last one in a good position, I was kind of in the lead, but we were all pretty even. I just had to go out there and win and execute it perfectly at the start. I got out front, and I had a 10-second lead, and I just kind of backed it down a little bit. Then I got tangled with a lapper, but it is what it is. I just need to be a little better.”
Jordon Smith – P2
“It was a good bounce back from Tampa. I didn’t get a good start in the first main. I had a pretty good jump but got hit in that first turn. The first turn tonight was gnarly with how fast you were coming in – the outside guys could sweep and the inside guys were coming straight – so you had to be careful in the first turn. We made some adjustments for the second and third main, which worked out pretty well. It was a pretty hectic night, especially that third main event. Everything else wasn’t too bad, but that third main was crazy! It felt really good to get a race win, and being second on the podium was good as well. It’s always nice getting a 1-2 for the team.”
Hunter Lawrence – P3
“I was sitting in a good spot coming into the third race. Unfortunately, on that start I just ran out of real estate on the inside and got pinched; it’s never a good thing when you end up under your bike in the first turn. I just focused on damage control and not making a bonehead mistake or being worse off. There’s still a lot of racing to go; I’ve just got to go back and be better next weekend. That’s the beauty of it–you get to go again.”
Tom Vialle – P4
“Today was good. I felt comfortable in practice, qualifying in seventh and that was my best so far – I felt great on the track. In the first Race I was P5, but struggled a little bit with the start on the second one and finished ninth. The third Race was much better, finishing second in that one and I was really close to the winner at the end, so I was happy. We’ve made good improvements in these past weeks, we’re getting closer and fourth is a positive result. Now I’m looking forward to next week in Daytona.”
Max Anstie – P5
“It was a busy night in Texas but, all things considered, I’m pleased to leave with a fifth. I know that we could have been on the box, had it not been for that crash in the final main event. It is unfortunate, as there was nothing that I could do, but I’m happy with how we recovered. I will keep making steps forward with my team and we will be ready when gates drop in Daytona!”
Michael Mosiman – P8
“Man, it felt like after the last two races that we really went to work and made some adjustments on the bike and it was a lot better on the practice track. It really felt like we had got some momentum on our side back at home and it was going to carry that into the weekend, but we came here and were searching a little bit for comfort and feel. I had a couple of bad starts and I just need to grow my confidence. All we can do is take the positives and move on. I’m happy with my start in the third main and running near the front. It’s disappointing, but I’m glad we righted the mistakes of the first two and were able to put it up towards the front in the last one.”
Chris Blose – P9
“I had three consistent races tonight for another top-10 overall finish. I would like to challenge further up the running order, but I’m still improving with the team, and with the limited time we’ve had so far, we’re establishing solid building blocks. I’m looking forward to another week of working with everyone at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki and we’ll give it another shot at Daytona.”
Chance Hymas – P10
“This weekend wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad. I struggled in qualifying, just wasn’t feeling comfortable enough to push to my limit. My first two mains were pretty good, just need to limit my mistakes and get a little meaner. Third main I ended up crashing and getting 16th. Tenth overall is nothing to be stoked about, but I’m happy to get out of it healthy. Now to get ready for Daytona.”
Talon Hawkins – P13
“Qualifying is definitely something I need to work on,” Hawkins said. “I’m going out to Baker’s Factory this next week and I’m going to be there for a while. We’re going to work on some high-intensity training. I know I need it, and I’m excited to implement that style of training. The rest of the day went pretty good. I ended up with a P13 overall. I’m pretty pumped about that. It’s a good base, and I know where to build from here. I’m hoping to get some top-ten finishes. That’s what I want, and I know I can do it. I’ve just got to put it together and ride the way I know how to ride.”
250 Round Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|2
|3
|26
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|1
|5
|23
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|1
|3
|6
|21
|4
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|5
|9
|2
|19
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|4
|9
|18
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|12
|1
|17
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|7
|6
|7
|16
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|5
|4
|15
|9
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|8
|8
|14
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|7
|16
|13
450s
Cooper Webb – P1
“I’m extremely happy to get another win here in the season! Dallas is always a good one for me, so to come here and do well in the Triple Crown is super-cool. The first Race wasn’t my best one, we improved for the second one and then, in the last Race, obviously some mistakes of other riders helped me out, but overall I’m stoked to execute and get another win! I knew I had to get to the front in that final one in the end to get the overall, so that was what I was going for and I felt good, had a great pace going and was comfortable, so it was a good round for us. We’ll see where this carries us for the rest of the season, but I’m feeling confident and know what I can get better at – we’re all riding well and it’s definitely a dog-fight at the moment.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“I felt like I elevated my speed all day. I didn’t qualify the fastest in practice, so that gave me some motivation in the night show. In the last race I washed the front in a corner, but with my pace, I still felt like Eli was within reach. I just put my head down until he made that mistake. Unfortunately, I ran into some lappers but I just need to be able to read them better. Overall, I felt really solid in every main event–it was some of the best riding I’ve had. Obviously, I didn’t get the win, but everyone has to face the same thing. Lots of positives to take into next weekend.”
Eli Tomac – P3
“It was a mixed day. We went out there with a really good start in the first main and basically just rode a good race and led the whole thing. That was a perfect start for us. In the second main, I didn’t get the best start and struggled a little bit, and ended up fourth. In the third one, once again, I put myself in a great position and just made a small mistake on the back side of the tunnel jump and lost traction. It was a tricky track that way. It was a track that looked like it had good traction but, at the same time, could be slick. So I’m bummed to make that mistake but also happy to end up on the podium and still be in the points lead.”
Jason Anderson – P4
“From practice all the way through the final race tonight, I felt strong on my KX™450SR and I know we’re in a great spot to contend for wins. A small mistake through the first turn of that first race really cost me in the overall standings, but I salvaged what I could and bounced back for Race 2. We will keep putting in the work during the week and aim to be in the battle again in Daytona.”
Aaron Plessinger – P6
“I felt good all day in practice and then when the first Race came around, I’m not really sure what went on. I didn’t feel like I had much in me, couldn’t really push that hard, and in that first main event I didn’t have it for whatever reason. I tried to get as much fuel in me as I could before the second one and felt a lot better – likewise for the third one. It was good to turn things around in the night show with 6-5-5 for sixth overall. I’ll take it heading into Daytona and I’m excited for that!”
Justin Barcia – P7
“It was a disappointing night. I rode really good in the first race. The second race was a bit average, and in the third race, I was near the front of the pack, and just had one big mistake. I just lost it, had the crash, and went over the berm. Man, our speed is so good, and the bike’s so good. My starts were solid tonight, so there are a lot of positives, but I need to be better.”
Christian Craig – P8
“On paper it was better, but I still struggled a bit in the mains,” Craig said. “I need to get a start and run up front with those guys and learn that pace more. Starting in the back’s not going to help. Other than that, we went 7-8-8. I need to be better, and we’ve got Daytona coming up so we’ll keep working. I’m moving up in the points, but still want more.”
Justin Cooper – P9
“It was another tough one for me, but we kept pushing and made some progress throughout the night. Ninth wasn’t the result we were looking for, but it was another good learning experience in tricky conditions. We’ll just keep working.”
Dean Wilson – P11
“There are a lot of positives to take from Arlington! I am pleased that we are seeing progress and I know that we will be in that top ten soon enough. Qualifying was really good again and it just shows how close the speed is in the 450SX class. Hopefully we can take another step in Daytona!”
Colt Nichols – P14
“Another Triple Crown, and a very rough night in the office for me. I wasn’t agreeing with the track and had some mistakes and crashes. I had some bad starts and just put myself in poor positions. Luckily, we get to try again in seven days in Daytona; I really like that place and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve just got to wipe it clean from tonight and focus on next weekend.”
450 Round Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|2
|1
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|3
|2
|23
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
|4
|6
|21
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|1
|3
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|6
|4
|18
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|5
|5
|17
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|4
|7
|7
|16
|8
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|7
|8
|8
|15
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
|9
|9
|14
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|11
|10
|13
Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March 4
Some of the country’s best Long Track competitors are set to converge on the Bathurst Showground in the central west of NSW on the Saturday of March 4 to battle it out for the Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters.
The Bathurst Long Track Masters is regarded as one of Australia’s best Long Track events and because of this prestigious honour it attracts riders from all around the country. For this year’s event, there are over 250 competitors raring to go, which will also see many of the competitors run in multiple classes.
Apart from riders coming from all over the host state of NSW, there is going to be a large contingent of interstate riders venturing from Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.
The Bathurst Showground is a total of 810 metres in length, and it sees riders in the leading classes, such as the Long Track Sliders and Pro 450cc, reach top speeds of 150km/h, so there is certainly going to be no shortage of action and excitement.
This year’s Bathurst Long Track Masters classes are going to consist of Pro 450s, 250cc 2-strokes, 250cc 4-strokes, Womens Open, Hooligan Twins, Long Track Sliders, Pre 90s Classics MX, Unlimited 2-stroke MX, Long Track Sliders EVO, Over 40s Unlimited, Bathurst Unlimited, Dirt Track Sidecars, Flat Track 19s, Junior 85cc / 150cc (9 to Under 13 years), and Junior 250cc / 125cc (13 to Under 16 years).
With the historic Bathurst Showground being the host for the prestigious Bathurst Long Track Masters, the scene is set for what is hoped to be once again the best Long Track event of the year.
Bathurst Long Track Masters Spectator Entry Prices (Saturday, March 4):
- Adults: $35
- Students: $20 (Between 10 and 15 years)
- Children: FREE (Under 10)
- Family: $80 (Two adults and up to four students)
You can get your Bathurst Long Track Masters tickets either at the gate or via online: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bathurst-long-track-masters-tickets-512776326797
The Bathurst Long Track Masters begins on Saturday, March 4 at 9am and goes through to 9pm, while practice is going to be held on the Friday (March 3) between 3 and 8pm. The Bathurst Showground is located at Lot 1 Kendall Ave, Bathurst, NSW, 2795.
Injuries:
Marvin Musquin out with injury indefinitely
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin has been sidelined indefinitely for the AMA Supercross Championship portion of the 2023 SMX World Championship as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained in January.
Upon returning to his home country of France earlier this month for further medical evaluations, Musquin’s surgeon determined that the 33-year-old has a broken scaphoid bone in his left wrist. As a result and considering a past injury, it has been decided that allowing his wrist time to heal naturally without rushing the process is the ideal method of recovery.
Kevin Benavides breaks femur in pre-race shakedown
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides will not take part in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, after suffering a crash during the pre-race shakedown tests. The accident resulted in the newly crowned Dakar Rally Champion breaking his right femur.
It is expected that Kevin will be discharged from hospital in the coming days, depending on his progress.
Sam Sunderland breaks lower tibia in training
Sam Sunderland has broken the lower tibia in his right leg, ruling him out of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, after hitting a soft pocket of sand cresting a dune in training.
Sunderland hopes to be fully healed and back racing his GASGAS RX 450F by round three of the world championship, where he will join teammate Daniel Sanders in Mexico.
ProMX to broadcast live with SBS Sport in 2023
The Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) is coming to your screens in 2023 with live broadcasts on SBS Sport, with up to three hours of coverage per event. The experienced crew at AVE return as the official production partner for Australia’s premier motocross championship.
Motocross Legends Lee Hogan and Danny Ham will provide expert commentary, with Kate Peck taking to the trackside as the reporter and host. The live action will begin on Sunday March 5, with the first round of the ProMX Championship from Wonthaggi, Victoria.
Jarred Brook to compete World Flat Track Championship 2023
For the first time in the history of the championship, an Australian will debut in the World Flat Track Championship this year, as Jarred Brook throws his glove into the ring
Jarred Brook
“I am very excited to announce that I have been asked and selected to race in the 2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship in England and Europe later this year. None of this would be possible without the support of my friends, family and sponsors. Thanks to their backing and belief in myself, we are able to undertake competing in this World Championship. To represent Australia is a dream come true and we’ll have a red hot go and bringing home the number one plate.”
2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship Provisional Calendar
- 05.08.2023 – Manchester
- 09.09.2023 – Debrecen
- 16.09.2023 – Boves Cuneo
- 23.09.2023 – Pardubice
- 08.10.2023 – Morizes
Australian ProMX Round 1 Schedule
Check out the race schedule for Round 1 at Wonthaggi, VIC of the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship, Presented by AMX Superstores.
|Race Schedule ProMX Round 1 – Wonthaggi, VIC V1 (minXmin)
|Event
|Class
|Race Start
|Finish
|Mins
|Practice/Qualifying
|1
|Pirelli MX2
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|8:07:00 AM
|20
|2
|EZILIFT MXW
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|8:31:00AM
|20
|3
|Maxxis MX3 – Group 1
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|8:55:00 AM
|20
|4
|Maxxis MX3 – Group 2
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|9:19:00 AM
|20
|5
|Thor MX1
(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying)
|9:43:00 AM
|20
|Opening & Track preparations
|9:55:00 AM
|12
|National Anthem
|9:55:00 AM
|2
|MOTO 1
|5
|EZILIFT MXW
|10:00:00 AM
|10:20:00 AM
|15 + 1 Lap
|MXW Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|10:25:00 AM
|5
|6
|Pirelli MX2
|10:30:00 AM
|11:00:00 AM
|25 + 1 Lap
|MX2 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|11:10:00 AM
|5
|7
|AMX Superstores MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders)
|11:10:00 AM
|11:20:00 AM
|8
|MX 1 Pole Shootout Interview
|11:23:00 AM
|3
|8
|Maxxis MX3
|11:28:00 AM
|11:53:00 AM
|20 + 1 Lap
|MX3 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|11:58:00 AM
|5
|9
|EZILIFT MXW – Moto 2
|12:03:00 PM
|12:23:00 PM
|15 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MXW
|12:28:00 PM
|5
|Lunch Break
|12:23:00 PM
|1:03:00 PM
|40 Mins
|Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro
|1:03:00 PM
|3
|10
|Thor MX1
|1:08:00 PM
|1:38:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|MX1 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview
|1:43:00 PM
|5
|MOTO 2
|11
|Maxxis MX3 – Moto 2
|1:48:00 PM
|2:13:00 PM
|20 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX3
|2:22:00 PM
|9
|12
|Pirelli MX2 – Moto 2
|2:27:00 PM
|2:57:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX2
|3:06:00 PM
|9
|13
|Thor MX1 – Moto 2
|3:21:00 PM
|3:51:00 PM
|25 + 1 Lap
|Post Race Presentation – MX1
|3:59:00 PM
|8
|Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer
|4.00.00 PM
|1
|14
|Maxxis MX3 – Non qualifers
|4:07:00 PM
|4:22:00 PM
|13 + 1 Lap
2023 Australian SuperEnduro Championship Results
Will Riordan had a perfect night at the 2023 Australian SuperEnduro Championship, winning all but one race, with the other victory going to Max Gerstone.
Ruben Chadwick was the overall runner up ramping up to two second place results in the final races, while Gerston was foiled by a 17th place result in the final race, dropping him down to third, with well over half his points collected in that final race.
Spenser Wilton and Tom Woodhouse completed the top five.
Topping the Expert class overall was Ian Derwent (9-points), from Chris Cash (13-points) and Conor Hennessy (14-points). Owen Lock won the Veterans class, ahead of Craig Byrne and Matthew Hannaford. Mark Arnts came out ahead in the Intermediate class, Liam Maggs second, and Thomas Aquilina third.
2023 Australian SuperEnduro Pro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|1
|Will RIORDAN
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ruben CHADWICK
|16
|5
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Max GERSTON
|26
|1
|2
|2
|4
|17
|4
|Spenser WILTON
|27
|3
|3
|11
|3
|7
|5
|Tom WOODHOUSE
|30
|6
|6
|9
|6
|3
|6
|Chris PERRY
|36
|8
|7
|10
|7
|4
|7
|Tim COLEMAN
|36
|9
|9
|4
|5
|9
|8
|Anthony SOLAR
|40
|10
|10
|5
|10
|5
|9
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|42
|4
|12
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Wade IBRAHIM
|44
|7
|11
|7
|11
|8
|11
|Adam GILES
|45
|11
|13
|6
|9
|6
|12
|Will PRICE
|55
|13
|5
|13
|12
|12
|13
|Fraser HIGLET
|56
|12
|8
|12
|13
|11
|14
|Kogan LOCK
|73
|14
|14
|15
|17
|13
|15
|Billy MCCULLOCH
|75
|15
|17
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Ryan SEVERS
|79
|18
|16
|16
|15
|14
|17
|Jacob DEAGAN
|81
|17
|15
|17
|16
|16
|18
|Callum CEGLINSKI
|88
|16
|18
|18
|18
|18
Bunbury KTM Best In The West Results
John Darroch has topped the Bunbury KTM Best of the West event, taking the MX1 Pro overall by a narrow margin from Caleb Grothues and Jayden Rykers, after three races and the Race Shootout.
Darroch finished the event on 69-points with a 2-1-2 result, Grothues on 67-points running 1-2-3 and Jayden Rykers collected 65-points going 3-3-1. The Race Shootout saw Jayden Rykers fastest, 0.245s ahead of Darroch, with Grothues a distant third.
In the MX2 Pro class Josh Adams swept the three races for a perfect 75-points, with Darroch the runner-up going 2-2-2. Jordan Minear was third overall with a 5-3-3 result and 56-points.
MX1 Pro Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|JOHN DARROCH
|69
|22
|25
|22
|2
|CALEB GROTHUES
|67
|25
|22
|20
|3
|JAYDEN RYKERS
|65
|20
|20
|25
|4
|CODY CHITTICK
|41
|14
|11
|16
|5
|JAKE TURNER
|40
|11
|15
|14
|6
|AYDEN BRIDGEFORD
|39
|15
|9
|15
|7
|JAKE FEWSTER
|36
|18
|18
|–
|8
|REVONN NIEUWOUDT
|35
|10
|12
|13
|9
|MARIO D’ERCOLE
|35
|9
|14
|12
|10
|JORDAN MINEAR
|32
|16
|16
|–
|11
|STEVEN POCOCK
|29
|8
|10
|11
|12
|STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT
|25
|7
|–
|18
|13
|ANTHONY HICKS
|25
|12
|13
|–
|14
|SETH MANUEL
|13
|13
|–
|–
MX2 Pro Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|JOSH ADAMS
|75
|25
|25
|25
|2
|JOHN DARROCH
|66
|22
|22
|22
|3
|JORDAN MINEAR
|56
|16
|20
|20
|4
|ANTHONY HICKS
|52
|18
|18
|16
|5
|MICHAEL KENNEDY
|48
|15
|15
|18
|6
|DYLAN HENNESSEY
|43
|12
|16
|15
|7
|JYE TOMERINI
|40
|14
|12
|14
|8
|ALEC WATKINS
|36
|13
|13
|10
|9
|TOM LILLY
|34
|10
|11
|13
|10
|SETH MANUEL
|34
|20
|14
|–
|11
|SHAUN SNOW
|33
|11
|10
|12
|12
|JAYDEN MCFERRAN
|29
|9
|9
|11
|13
|JACOB HODGE
|25
|8
|8
|9
Race Shootout Results (MX1 Pro)
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|Gap
|1
|JAYDEN RYKERS
|1:51.297
|–
|2
|JOHN DARROCH
|1:51.542
|+0.245
|3
|CALEB GROTHUES
|2:32.486
|+41.189
Maximus Purvis wins NZ MX Round 2
Maximus Purvis has topped Round 2 of the NZ Nationals, as the series hits its mid-point, ahead of Cody Cooper and Hamish Harwood.
Purvis now leads the MX1 standings by 10-points, Harwood second and Cooper third.
Cooper topped the MX2, with Hayden Smith and James Scott rounding out the podium. Cooper also leads the MX2 overall, with Scott second and Smith third.
Harwood won the MX125 class, Preeda Boon the MX2 and Roma Edwards topped the Women’s class.
MX1
- Maximus Purvis (YZ450) – 72
- Cody Cooper – 65
- Hamish Harwood – 57
MX2
- Cody Cooper – 70
- Hayden Smith – 63
- James Scott (YZ250F) – 62
MX125
- Hamish Harwood – 75
- Cody Griffiths (YZ125) – 66
- Logan Denize – 56
MX3
- Preeda Boon – 68
- Danny Merriman – 63
- Darren Capill (YZ450) – 60
Senior Womens
- Roma Edwards – 72
- Amie Roberts (YZ250F) – 69
- Taylar Rampton – 60
World Supercross Championship heads to first French GP
The second round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will transform Groupama Stadium, Lyon, into a dirt battleground for the first-ever French Grand Prix, as the WSX expands its mission to elevate supercross into a truly global sport with six Grand Prix events across four continents in 2023.
Two of the 10 teams are French (BUD Racing and Team GSM), and WSX has attracted a host of French riders, including Cédric Soubeyras, Thomas Ramette, Jordi Tixier and more.
Cédric Soubeyras
“I’m so happy! It’s a good thing WSX comes to France right now. We are a strong country in supercross and motocross. Racing is going to be tougher than the pilot season because riders know WSX is the real deal. We race big stadiums, big tracks, good teams, good prize money, and I’m sure many champions want to join the party. I can’t wait to be back on my 450cc BUD Racing bike and get ready for the races. All my friends are only talking about this race at the moment.”
MotoAnatomy Powered by Royal Enfield reveal AFT line-up
Johnny Lewis and the MotoAnatomy Powered by Royal Enfield team are prepared to take on the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track championship. For Lewis, this marks his fourth year of competition with Royal Enfield, and the 2023 season marks another step forward as the MotoAnatomy team will now field a full-time two-man team in the premiere class, adding Ryan Wells to the roster.
Johnny Lewis
“This is going to be another historic season for Royal Enfield in American Flat Track. The Twins FT motorcycle is something we’ve spent a long time developing, and we’re now at a point where we have the confidence to go all in. We’re thrilled to bring on a second rider, as well. Ryan Wells is already a great addition to the MotoAnatomy team. We’re looking forward to kicking off the season at the Daytona Short Track.”
The expanded Royal Enfield racing team will make its 2023 racing debut at the Progressive AFT season opener at Daytona Bike Week in Florida. Look for Johnny Lewis (#10) and Ryan Wells (#94) at the Daytona Short Track Doubleheader on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10.
Budd and Dobson to fly Serco Yamaha flag in 2023 AusProMX
The Serco Yamaha team enters the 2023 season armed with two experienced and professional contenders and a determination to win the ProMX MX2 championship. A change in rider and personnel behind the scenes has the team refreshed and reinvigorated for the new season and expectations are high as the off season has gone smoothly for the team.
Rhys Budd, second in the 2022 MX2 championship, will join Jesse Dobson on the Serco Yamaha team and make for a strong combination as the opening round of the 2023 championship draws closer. While Budd has moved to a new team, he still remains on Yamaha and the YZ250F, so the transition has been an easy one for him.
Rhys Budd
“Each year I have improved my result in the championship and also improved my speed and fitness, so the next goal is to take it to the top step and get that number 1 plate for both myself and Serco Yamaha. The transition to the Serco Yamaha team has been smooth and working with Paul Teasedale has been good. He has been super supportive and encouraging and already we have a great relationship. The bike feels super strong, we have done plenty of testing to ensure its right for me and now is the time to get after it on the track and notch up some race and round wins. Its less than 10 days to round one at Wonthaggi and we are ready to go. The track there is always tough but I think I have improved my riding in sand and have set my goals high to get the season started on the right foot.”
Jesse Dobson
“My shoulder was pretty beat up at the end of last years’ ProMX championship and I realistically didn’t have any other option but to have surgery on it and get it sorted. A shoulder construction takes in a four-month recovery process and as I had time, I was extra cautious with it to make sure I am 100% when the season starts. My riding and fitness is coming along and I feel improvements each week. I would like to have got in a couple of local races prior to round one just to get behind the gate and get used to race intensity but I just needed to keep preparing and think my experience will take over once I’m on the start line at Wonthaggi. I like the Wonthaggi track as it has a lot of similarities to my home track at Coolum with the dirt and the surface, so my plan is to get off to a good, solid start, log a good result and continue to build into the championship as the rounds progress.”
WMX Track Talk to launch in 2023
Motorcycling Australia has announced WMX Track Talk, an initiative of the Women in Motorcycling committee as part of the organization’s ongoing support for women seeking to compete and improve their skills in the EziLift MXW class in the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX).
The program seeks to build on the success of the EziLift MXW class of 2022, as well as the initial women’s-based programs. Set to feature at all ProMX rounds where the EziLift MXW Class races, the new initiative will see a dedicated track walk for female competitors with experienced and professional motocross riders.
The track walk is designed to welcome and introduce competitors to the round, venue and to each other, and further, build a dedicated network and community for women participating in ProMX this season.
Thanks to additional manufacturer involvement in 2023, the WMX Track Talk will allow a diverse range of riders and professionals to offer their knowledge, advice and support to competitors, significantly growing the network involved in the program.
Alongside the development of on-track riding and racing skills, the initiative will provide the opportunity for competitors and brands to create content as part of the round’s activities.
The building of a personal brand is a fundamental piece of the modern racing puzzle for aspiring riders and the WMX Track Talk will provide participants the opportunity to show themselves alongside established industry professionals to encourage profile growth and awareness.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP showcases new YZ450FM
Entering 2023 with the all-new YZ450FM and a fresh new look, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is fit, fast and ready for the start of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, encompassing Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff. Not to mention the MX2 team of Jago Geerts, Thibault Benistant and Rick Elzinga.
Armed with Yamaha’s improved YZ450FM, which in 2023 is faster, lighter, slimmer, with enhanced stability and more agility than ever, the three MXGP riders are confident they have exactly what they need to challenge the crown while helping Yamaha defend its Manufacturer’s World Title.
In celebration of Yamaha’s strengthened partnership with Monster Energy, Yamaha Motor Europe also has its youngest team, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team made up of Julius Mikula and Janis Reisulis, using livery that has been based on the look of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams in MXGP, MX2, AMA Supercross, ProMotocross and MotoGP.
Prado narrowly misses overall win at Spanish MX Round 3
Jorge Prado of the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing squad gave his loyal Spanish fans plenty to scream about as he competed in his first race of the year on home soil. The track that hosted the round of the Spanish national series is located in Prado’s hometown, Lugo, and actually named after the GASGAS star.
The fans got exactly what they wanted in the first moto; Prado used the power within his MC 450F to rip a clear holeshot and sprinted away from the field in the laps that followed. There was just no catching ’61’ – he was an unstoppable force and eventually won with an advantage of over a minute! It was a brilliant way to open another term in GASGAS colors.
The second stint was not quite as straightforward for the Spanish star. Although he took yet another holeshot, once again showcasing how capable his MC 450F is, he struggled with the backmarkers whilst in an intense fight for the lead. Prado had to settle for second in both the moto and overall classification, but was tied on points with the rider in first at the end of the weekend.
Jorge Prado
“It was great to be able to race in my hometown for the very first time. It was quite emotional. The atmosphere was incredible and more than five thousand fans came to watch! I was P1 in the first moto. I had a good start and had a lead of one minute by the end. The second moto was more of a battle! [Ruben] Fernandez started just behind me. We were fighting for a couple of laps and then he pulled away. I was struggling with the backmarkers a lot. I made another push at the end and got close, but I could not make that final pass. It was a good weekend. I feel like we are at a good point right now. I am happy.”
2023 Campeonato de España de Motocross Elite
Round Three: MX1 Overall
- Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 47pts
- Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 47pts
- Yago Martinez (KTM) 40pts
Coldenhoff tops Hawkstone Park International MX1 Overall
Glenn Coldenhoff has topped the Hawkstone International, ahead of the MXGP season, with Romain Febvre runner up and Jeffrey Herlings just missing the overall podium in fourth, with Brent Van Donick claiming that final spot.
Romain Febvre – P2
“I came here with no real expectations as I was three weeks without riding the bike after my arm surgery and I didn’t expect to ride so well, either in terms of speed or physically. For sure winning my first race of the season is a boost, and it was good for me mentally too! In the second race I started in the pack after slipping on the metal grid and I came back to third, then in the Superfinal several of us did the same again at the start. I was fourth at first but came through to second and at one point I was almost side-by-side with Coldenhoff for the lead but I couldn’t manage to take the advantage and right at the end of the race Van Doninck slipped past me. I was feeling the lack of riding and in the last five laps I got a little tired, which was to be expected after three weeks off the bike. It’s the first time I have been to Hawkstone Park; it’s a beautiful natural track with turns of so many different types and the big uphill where you can use the power of the motorcycle; it’s a beautiful circuit, especially when the weather is nice like today.”
Riders prepare for the MXGP season start with the Grand Prix of Argentina on March 11-12.
Hawkstone Park International MX1 Overall ranking
- Glenn Coldenhoff, NED, Yamaha
- Romain Febvre, FRA, Kawasaki
- Brent Van Donick, BEL, Honda
- Jeffrey Herlings, NED, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- Adam Sterry, GBR, KTM
Tomac to Defend AMA Pro Motocross Title
Eli Tomac will line up for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season and race the entire 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship.
The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion put ink to paper for a contract extension with the team beyond the supercross season that will see him defend his AMA Pro Motocross 450SX title and make a run for the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship.
Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“At the beginning of the season, I truly thought this was going to be a farewell tour, but I’ve been having too much fun racing my motorcycle. I have been enjoying every minute along the way with the team, so I’m excited to announce that I will be racing the entire SMX series.”
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Add. Races
|12 March
|PATAGONIA ARGENTINA
|Villa la Angostura
|26 March
|SARDEGNA (I)
|Riola Sardo
|WMX & EMX250
|8 & 10 April
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|TRENTINO
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|FRANCE
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|4 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|SUMBAWA – INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|2 July
|LOMBOK – INDONESIA
|Lombok
|16 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|FLANDERS (BEL)
|Lommel
|EMX125 & EMX Open
|30 July
|FINLAND
|Hyvinkää
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX250
|3 September
|TÜRKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|VIETNAM
|Thanh Hoa
|1 October
|GREAT BRITAIN
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|8 October
|FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS
|FRANCE, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROMANIA, Bucharest
|15 October
|MOTOCROSS OF EUROPEAN NATIONS
|TBC
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Nation
|Sat 4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Thu 2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat 18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 1
|West Virginia Half-Mile
|Mineral Wells, WV
|13
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|14
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|15
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|16
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|17
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|18
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|19
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|01 July
|Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium
|France
|30 September
|Asian Grand Prix (TBA)
|South-East Asia
|14 October
|Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena
|Germany
|28 October
|Vancouver, BC Place Stadium
|Canada
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|4
|AMA SX
|Angel Stadium
|Anaheim, CA
|January 28
|5
|AMA SX
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|February 4
|6
|AMA SX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|February 11
|2*
|AMA SX
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Oakland, CA
|February 18
|7
|AMA SX
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|February 25
|8
|AMA SX
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|March 4
|9
|AMA SX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|March 11
|10
|AMA SX
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|March 18
|11
|AMA SX
|Lumen Field
|Seattle, WA
|March 25
|12
|AMA SX
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|April 8
|13
|AMA SX
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Atlanta, GA
|April 15
|14
|AMA SX
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|April 22
|15
|AMA SX
|Nisssan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|April 29
|16
|AMA SX
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|May 6
|17
|AMA SX
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 13
|18
|ProMX
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|May 27
|19
|ProMX
|Hangtown Classic
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|June 3
|20
|ProMX
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|June 10
|21
|ProMX
|High Point National
|Mount Morris, PA
|June 17
|22
|ProMX
|RedBud National
|Buchanan, MI
|July 1
|23
|ProMX
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|July 8
|24
|ProMX
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|July 15
|25
|ProMX
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|July 22
|26
|ProMX
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|August 12
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Classes
|Round 1
|WONTHAGGI, VIC
|5 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 2
|APPIN, NSW
|19 March
|MX1, MX2, MX3
|Round 3
|WODONGA, VIC
|16 April
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 4
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Round 5
|GILLMAN, SA
|28 May
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 6
|TOOWOOMBA, QLD
|25 June
|MX1, MX2, MX3,
|Round 7
|QLD MOTO PARK (QMP)
|13 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW
|Round 8
|COOLUM, QLD
|19-20 August
|MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW
GNCC 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Feb 18-19
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Mar 4-5
|Wild Boar
|Palatka, FL
|Mar 11-12
|The General
|Washington, GA
|Apr 1-2
|Tiger Run
|Bick Buck Farm, Union SC
|Apr 15-16
|Camp Coker Bullet
|Society Hill, SC
|May 6-7
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|May 20-21
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Jun 3-4
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Jun 24-25
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Sep 16-17
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Oct 7-8
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Oct 21-22
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
2023 Australian Dirt Track Calendar
|Date
|Championship
|Location
|April 15-16
|Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships
|Mike Hatcher MCC (QLD)
|July 15-16
|Australian Junior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
|October 7-8
|Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships
|Albury-Wodonga MCC (Diamond Park) (VIC)
|October 28-29
|Australian Senior Track Championships
|Hunter MCC (Barleigh Ranch Circuit) (NSW)
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Gillman Speedway
|Gillman, SA
|January 3, 2023
|Diamond Park
|Albury Wodonga, VIC
|January 7, 2023
|Loxford Park
|Kurri Kurri, NSW
|January 9, 2023
|North Brisbane Speedway
|North Brisbane, QLD
|January 11, 2023
2023 Northern NSW Ironman MX Series Calendar
- Round 1 – 14th May Coonabarabran Goanna Tracks
- Round 2 – 18th June Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club
- Round 3 – 25th June Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club
- Round 4 – 13th August Moree Motorcycle Club
- Round 5 – 3rd September Inverell Motorcycle Club (Finale & Presentation)
2023 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|2-4 February
|Saudi Baja-
|Saudi Arabia
|16-18 March
|Qatar International Baja
|Qatar
|14-16 April
|Baja TT
|Dehesa Extremadura
|21-23 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|10-12 August
|Hungarian Baja
|Hungary
|September-October* TBC
|Baja do Oeste
|Portugal
|2-4 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|December *TBC
|Baja Dubai
|UAE
|*To be confirmed = TBC
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Circuit
|Location
|Round 1
|January 20
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 2
|January 21
|SSE Arena, Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Round 3
|January 28
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 4
|January 29
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|Scotland
|Round 5
|February 4
|The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC
|England
|Round 6
|February 18
|The OVO Arena, Wembley
|England
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Provisional Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|Kramolin
|Czech Republic
|14 May
|Heerde
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk tbc
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach tbc
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|Cusses Gorse
|Great Britain
|20 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France