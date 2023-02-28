Abu Dhabhi Desert Challenge Stage 1 won by Quintanilla

The Monster Energy Honda Team took a dominant start to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in Stage 1, with Chilean Pablo Quintanilla the fastest rider, followed home by Adrien Van Beveren, and Toby Price in third.

Quintanilla takes early Abu Dhabi Challenge lead | Price P3

Justin Brayton Grand Marshal for Daytona SX 2023

A new tradition will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night as Justin Brayton will become the first grand marshal in Daytona Supercross history for the March 4 event, the track today. Prior to the ceremonies, Brayton will also sign autographs and participate in track walks – giving fans in attendance the opportunity to meet and celebrate with the grand marshal.

Frank Kelleher – Daytona International Speedway President

“The grand marshal position is one of the most celebrated in motorsports at DIS and it’s time we bring that tradition to DAYTONA Supercross. Justin’s Supercross story is deeply rooted at Daytona through his emotional victory in 2018 and we can’t wait to have him kick off the biggest race on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.”

2023 AMA SX Round Seven Rider Quotes from Texas

Blow by blow recap of all SX races at Texas triple-header

Nate Thrasher – P1

“It was a good night. I started off with a second in the first main, and I felt really good with my speed. In the second main event, I didn’t ride my best. I tightened up a little bit and was in a sandwich between Jordon and Hunter (Lawrence). I made a couple of runs on Jordon but couldn’t quite get by, and then I had to protect my position because Hunter was behind me. So it was tricky, but I was happy to get another second. We went into the last one in a good position, I was kind of in the lead, but we were all pretty even. I just had to go out there and win and execute it perfectly at the start. I got out front, and I had a 10-second lead, and I just kind of backed it down a little bit. Then I got tangled with a lapper, but it is what it is. I just need to be a little better.”

Jordon Smith – P2

“It was a good bounce back from Tampa. I didn’t get a good start in the first main. I had a pretty good jump but got hit in that first turn. The first turn tonight was gnarly with how fast you were coming in – the outside guys could sweep and the inside guys were coming straight – so you had to be careful in the first turn. We made some adjustments for the second and third main, which worked out pretty well. It was a pretty hectic night, especially that third main event. Everything else wasn’t too bad, but that third main was crazy! It felt really good to get a race win, and being second on the podium was good as well. It’s always nice getting a 1-2 for the team.”

Hunter Lawrence – P3

“I was sitting in a good spot coming into the third race. Unfortunately, on that start I just ran out of real estate on the inside and got pinched; it’s never a good thing when you end up under your bike in the first turn. I just focused on damage control and not making a bonehead mistake or being worse off. There’s still a lot of racing to go; I’ve just got to go back and be better next weekend. That’s the beauty of it–you get to go again.”

Tom Vialle – P4

“Today was good. I felt comfortable in practice, qualifying in seventh and that was my best so far – I felt great on the track. In the first Race I was P5, but struggled a little bit with the start on the second one and finished ninth. The third Race was much better, finishing second in that one and I was really close to the winner at the end, so I was happy. We’ve made good improvements in these past weeks, we’re getting closer and fourth is a positive result. Now I’m looking forward to next week in Daytona.”

Max Anstie – P5

“It was a busy night in Texas but, all things considered, I’m pleased to leave with a fifth. I know that we could have been on the box, had it not been for that crash in the final main event. It is unfortunate, as there was nothing that I could do, but I’m happy with how we recovered. I will keep making steps forward with my team and we will be ready when gates drop in Daytona!”

Michael Mosiman – P8

“Man, it felt like after the last two races that we really went to work and made some adjustments on the bike and it was a lot better on the practice track. It really felt like we had got some momentum on our side back at home and it was going to carry that into the weekend, but we came here and were searching a little bit for comfort and feel. I had a couple of bad starts and I just need to grow my confidence. All we can do is take the positives and move on. I’m happy with my start in the third main and running near the front. It’s disappointing, but I’m glad we righted the mistakes of the first two and were able to put it up towards the front in the last one.”

Chris Blose – P9

“I had three consistent races tonight for another top-10 overall finish. I would like to challenge further up the running order, but I’m still improving with the team, and with the limited time we’ve had so far, we’re establishing solid building blocks. I’m looking forward to another week of working with everyone at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki and we’ll give it another shot at Daytona.”

Chance Hymas – P10

“This weekend wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad. I struggled in qualifying, just wasn’t feeling comfortable enough to push to my limit. My first two mains were pretty good, just need to limit my mistakes and get a little meaner. Third main I ended up crashing and getting 16th. Tenth overall is nothing to be stoked about, but I’m happy to get out of it healthy. Now to get ready for Daytona.”

Talon Hawkins – P13

“Qualifying is definitely something I need to work on,” Hawkins said. “I’m going out to Baker’s Factory this next week and I’m going to be there for a while. We’re going to work on some high-intensity training. I know I need it, and I’m excited to implement that style of training. The rest of the day went pretty good. I ended up with a P13 overall. I’m pretty pumped about that. It’s a good base, and I know where to build from here. I’m hoping to get some top-ten finishes. That’s what I want, and I know I can do it. I’ve just got to put it together and ride the way I know how to ride.”

250 Round Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 2 2 3 26 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 4 1 5 23 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 1 3 6 21 4 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 5 9 2 19 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 3 4 9 18 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 6 12 1 17 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 7 6 7 16 8 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 15 5 4 15 9 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 8 8 8 14 10 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R 9 7 16 13

450s

Cooper Webb – P1

“I’m extremely happy to get another win here in the season! Dallas is always a good one for me, so to come here and do well in the Triple Crown is super-cool. The first Race wasn’t my best one, we improved for the second one and then, in the last Race, obviously some mistakes of other riders helped me out, but overall I’m stoked to execute and get another win! I knew I had to get to the front in that final one in the end to get the overall, so that was what I was going for and I felt good, had a great pace going and was comfortable, so it was a good round for us. We’ll see where this carries us for the rest of the season, but I’m feeling confident and know what I can get better at – we’re all riding well and it’s definitely a dog-fight at the moment.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“I felt like I elevated my speed all day. I didn’t qualify the fastest in practice, so that gave me some motivation in the night show. In the last race I washed the front in a corner, but with my pace, I still felt like Eli was within reach. I just put my head down until he made that mistake. Unfortunately, I ran into some lappers but I just need to be able to read them better. Overall, I felt really solid in every main event–it was some of the best riding I’ve had. Obviously, I didn’t get the win, but everyone has to face the same thing. Lots of positives to take into next weekend.”

Eli Tomac – P3

“It was a mixed day. We went out there with a really good start in the first main and basically just rode a good race and led the whole thing. That was a perfect start for us. In the second main, I didn’t get the best start and struggled a little bit, and ended up fourth. In the third one, once again, I put myself in a great position and just made a small mistake on the back side of the tunnel jump and lost traction. It was a tricky track that way. It was a track that looked like it had good traction but, at the same time, could be slick. So I’m bummed to make that mistake but also happy to end up on the podium and still be in the points lead.”

Jason Anderson – P4

“From practice all the way through the final race tonight, I felt strong on my KX™450SR and I know we’re in a great spot to contend for wins. A small mistake through the first turn of that first race really cost me in the overall standings, but I salvaged what I could and bounced back for Race 2. We will keep putting in the work during the week and aim to be in the battle again in Daytona.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“I felt good all day in practice and then when the first Race came around, I’m not really sure what went on. I didn’t feel like I had much in me, couldn’t really push that hard, and in that first main event I didn’t have it for whatever reason. I tried to get as much fuel in me as I could before the second one and felt a lot better – likewise for the third one. It was good to turn things around in the night show with 6-5-5 for sixth overall. I’ll take it heading into Daytona and I’m excited for that!”

Justin Barcia – P7

“It was a disappointing night. I rode really good in the first race. The second race was a bit average, and in the third race, I was near the front of the pack, and just had one big mistake. I just lost it, had the crash, and went over the berm. Man, our speed is so good, and the bike’s so good. My starts were solid tonight, so there are a lot of positives, but I need to be better.”

Christian Craig – P8

“On paper it was better, but I still struggled a bit in the mains,” Craig said. “I need to get a start and run up front with those guys and learn that pace more. Starting in the back’s not going to help. Other than that, we went 7-8-8. I need to be better, and we’ve got Daytona coming up so we’ll keep working. I’m moving up in the points, but still want more.”

Justin Cooper – P9

“It was another tough one for me, but we kept pushing and made some progress throughout the night. Ninth wasn’t the result we were looking for, but it was another good learning experience in tricky conditions. We’ll just keep working.”

Dean Wilson – P11

“There are a lot of positives to take from Arlington! I am pleased that we are seeing progress and I know that we will be in that top ten soon enough. Qualifying was really good again and it just shows how close the speed is in the 450SX class. Hopefully we can take another step in Daytona!”

Colt Nichols – P14

“Another Triple Crown, and a very rough night in the office for me. I wasn’t agreeing with the track and had some mistakes and crashes. I had some bad starts and just put myself in poor positions. Luckily, we get to try again in seven days in Daytona; I really like that place and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve just got to wipe it clean from tonight and focus on next weekend.”

450 Round Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 2 1 26 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 3 3 2 23 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1 4 6 21 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 8 1 3 19 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 2 6 4 18 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 5 5 17 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 4 7 7 16 8 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 7 8 8 15 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 11 9 9 14 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 10 11 10 13

Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March 4

Some of the country’s best Long Track competitors are set to converge on the Bathurst Showground in the central west of NSW on the Saturday of March 4 to battle it out for the Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters.

The Bathurst Long Track Masters is regarded as one of Australia’s best Long Track events and because of this prestigious honour it attracts riders from all around the country. For this year’s event, there are over 250 competitors raring to go, which will also see many of the competitors run in multiple classes.

Apart from riders coming from all over the host state of NSW, there is going to be a large contingent of interstate riders venturing from Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

The Bathurst Showground is a total of 810 metres in length, and it sees riders in the leading classes, such as the Long Track Sliders and Pro 450cc, reach top speeds of 150km/h, so there is certainly going to be no shortage of action and excitement.

This year’s Bathurst Long Track Masters classes are going to consist of Pro 450s, 250cc 2-strokes, 250cc 4-strokes, Womens Open, Hooligan Twins, Long Track Sliders, Pre 90s Classics MX, Unlimited 2-stroke MX, Long Track Sliders EVO, Over 40s Unlimited, Bathurst Unlimited, Dirt Track Sidecars, Flat Track 19s, Junior 85cc / 150cc (9 to Under 13 years), and Junior 250cc / 125cc (13 to Under 16 years).

With the historic Bathurst Showground being the host for the prestigious Bathurst Long Track Masters, the scene is set for what is hoped to be once again the best Long Track event of the year.

Bathurst Long Track Masters Spectator Entry Prices (Saturday, March 4):

Adults: $35

Students: $20 (Between 10 and 15 years)

Children: FREE (Under 10)

Family: $80 (Two adults and up to four students)

You can get your Bathurst Long Track Masters tickets either at the gate or via online: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bathurst-long-track-masters-tickets-512776326797

The Bathurst Long Track Masters begins on Saturday, March 4 at 9am and goes through to 9pm, while practice is going to be held on the Friday (March 3) between 3 and 8pm. The Bathurst Showground is located at Lot 1 Kendall Ave, Bathurst, NSW, 2795.

Injuries:

Marvin Musquin out with injury indefinitely

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin has been sidelined indefinitely for the AMA Supercross Championship portion of the 2023 SMX World Championship as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained in January.

Upon returning to his home country of France earlier this month for further medical evaluations, Musquin’s surgeon determined that the 33-year-old has a broken scaphoid bone in his left wrist. As a result and considering a past injury, it has been decided that allowing his wrist time to heal naturally without rushing the process is the ideal method of recovery.

Kevin Benavides breaks femur in pre-race shakedown

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Kevin Benavides will not take part in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, after suffering a crash during the pre-race shakedown tests. The accident resulted in the newly crowned Dakar Rally Champion breaking his right femur.

It is expected that Kevin will be discharged from hospital in the coming days, depending on his progress.

Sam Sunderland breaks lower tibia in training

Sam Sunderland has broken the lower tibia in his right leg, ruling him out of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, after hitting a soft pocket of sand cresting a dune in training.

Sunderland hopes to be fully healed and back racing his GASGAS RX 450F by round three of the world championship, where he will join teammate Daniel Sanders in Mexico.

ProMX to broadcast live with SBS Sport in 2023

The Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) is coming to your screens in 2023 with live broadcasts on SBS Sport, with up to three hours of coverage per event. The experienced crew at AVE return as the official production partner for Australia’s premier motocross championship.

Motocross Legends Lee Hogan and Danny Ham will provide expert commentary, with Kate Peck taking to the trackside as the reporter and host. The live action will begin on Sunday March 5, with the first round of the ProMX Championship from Wonthaggi, Victoria.

Jarred Brook to compete World Flat Track Championship 2023

For the first time in the history of the championship, an Australian will debut in the World Flat Track Championship this year, as Jarred Brook throws his glove into the ring

Jarred Brook

“I am very excited to announce that I have been asked and selected to race in the 2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship in England and Europe later this year. None of this would be possible without the support of my friends, family and sponsors. Thanks to their backing and belief in myself, we are able to undertake competing in this World Championship. To represent Australia is a dream come true and we’ll have a red hot go and bringing home the number one plate.”

2023 FIM World Flat Track Championship Provisional Calendar

05.08.2023 – Manchester

09.09.2023 – Debrecen

16.09.2023 – Boves Cuneo

23.09.2023 – Pardubice

08.10.2023 – Morizes

Australian ProMX Round 1 Schedule

Check out the race schedule for Round 1 at Wonthaggi, VIC of the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship, Presented by AMX Superstores.

Race Schedule ProMX Round 1 – Wonthaggi, VIC V1 (minXmin) Event Class Race Start Finish Mins Practice/Qualifying 1 Pirelli MX2

(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying) 8:07:00 AM 20 2 EZILIFT MXW

(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying) 8:31:00AM 20 3 Maxxis MX3 – Group 1

(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying) 8:55:00 AM 20 4 Maxxis MX3 – Group 2

(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying) 9:19:00 AM 20 5 Thor MX1

(10mins Practice + 10mins Qualifying) 9:43:00 AM 20 Opening & Track preparations 9:55:00 AM 12 National Anthem 9:55:00 AM 2 MOTO 1 5 EZILIFT MXW 10:00:00 AM 10:20:00 AM 15 + 1 Lap MXW Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 10:25:00 AM 5 6 Pirelli MX2 10:30:00 AM 11:00:00 AM 25 + 1 Lap MX2 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 11:10:00 AM 5 7 AMX Superstores MX 1 Pole Shootout (Top 10 Riders) 11:10:00 AM 11:20:00 AM 8 MX 1 Pole Shootout Interview 11:23:00 AM 3 8 Maxxis MX3 11:28:00 AM 11:53:00 AM 20 + 1 Lap MX3 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 11:58:00 AM 5 9 EZILIFT MXW – Moto 2 12:03:00 PM 12:23:00 PM 15 + 1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MXW 12:28:00 PM 5 Lunch Break 12:23:00 PM 1:03:00 PM 40 Mins Live TV Start Time and ProMX TV Intro 1:03:00 PM 3 10 Thor MX1 1:08:00 PM 1:38:00 PM 25 + 1 Lap MX1 Race Winner – Moto 1 Interview 1:43:00 PM 5 MOTO 2 11 Maxxis MX3 – Moto 2 1:48:00 PM 2:13:00 PM 20 + 1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX3 2:22:00 PM 9 12 Pirelli MX2 – Moto 2 2:27:00 PM 2:57:00 PM 25 + 1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX2 3:06:00 PM 9 13 Thor MX1 – Moto 2 3:21:00 PM 3:51:00 PM 25 + 1 Lap Post Race Presentation – MX1 3:59:00 PM 8 Live TV Finish Time and ProMX TV Closer 4.00.00 PM 1 14 Maxxis MX3 – Non qualifers 4:07:00 PM 4:22:00 PM 13 + 1 Lap

2023 Australian SuperEnduro Championship Results

Will Riordan had a perfect night at the 2023 Australian SuperEnduro Championship, winning all but one race, with the other victory going to Max Gerstone.

Ruben Chadwick was the overall runner up ramping up to two second place results in the final races, while Gerston was foiled by a 17th place result in the final race, dropping him down to third, with well over half his points collected in that final race.

Spenser Wilton and Tom Woodhouse completed the top five.

Topping the Expert class overall was Ian Derwent (9-points), from Chris Cash (13-points) and Conor Hennessy (14-points). Owen Lock won the Veterans class, ahead of Craig Byrne and Matthew Hannaford. Mark Arnts came out ahead in the Intermediate class, Liam Maggs second, and Thomas Aquilina third.

2023 Australian SuperEnduro Pro Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 1 Will RIORDAN 6 2 1 1 1 1 2 Ruben CHADWICK 16 5 4 3 2 2 3 Max GERSTON 26 1 2 2 4 17 4 Spenser WILTON 27 3 3 11 3 7 5 Tom WOODHOUSE 30 6 6 9 6 3 6 Chris PERRY 36 8 7 10 7 4 7 Tim COLEMAN 36 9 9 4 5 9 8 Anthony SOLAR 40 10 10 5 10 5 9 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 42 4 12 8 8 10 10 Wade IBRAHIM 44 7 11 7 11 8 11 Adam GILES 45 11 13 6 9 6 12 Will PRICE 55 13 5 13 12 12 13 Fraser HIGLET 56 12 8 12 13 11 14 Kogan LOCK 73 14 14 15 17 13 15 Billy MCCULLOCH 75 15 17 14 14 15 16 Ryan SEVERS 79 18 16 16 15 14 17 Jacob DEAGAN 81 17 15 17 16 16 18 Callum CEGLINSKI 88 16 18 18 18 18

Bunbury KTM Best In The West Results

John Darroch has topped the Bunbury KTM Best of the West event, taking the MX1 Pro overall by a narrow margin from Caleb Grothues and Jayden Rykers, after three races and the Race Shootout.

Darroch finished the event on 69-points with a 2-1-2 result, Grothues on 67-points running 1-2-3 and Jayden Rykers collected 65-points going 3-3-1. The Race Shootout saw Jayden Rykers fastest, 0.245s ahead of Darroch, with Grothues a distant third.

In the MX2 Pro class Josh Adams swept the three races for a perfect 75-points, with Darroch the runner-up going 2-2-2. Jordan Minear was third overall with a 5-3-3 result and 56-points.

MX1 Pro Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 JOHN DARROCH 69 22 25 22 2 CALEB GROTHUES 67 25 22 20 3 JAYDEN RYKERS 65 20 20 25 4 CODY CHITTICK 41 14 11 16 5 JAKE TURNER 40 11 15 14 6 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 39 15 9 15 7 JAKE FEWSTER 36 18 18 – 8 REVONN NIEUWOUDT 35 10 12 13 9 MARIO D’ERCOLE 35 9 14 12 10 JORDAN MINEAR 32 16 16 – 11 STEVEN POCOCK 29 8 10 11 12 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 25 7 – 18 13 ANTHONY HICKS 25 12 13 – 14 SETH MANUEL 13 13 – –

MX2 Pro Overall Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 1 JOSH ADAMS 75 25 25 25 2 JOHN DARROCH 66 22 22 22 3 JORDAN MINEAR 56 16 20 20 4 ANTHONY HICKS 52 18 18 16 5 MICHAEL KENNEDY 48 15 15 18 6 DYLAN HENNESSEY 43 12 16 15 7 JYE TOMERINI 40 14 12 14 8 ALEC WATKINS 36 13 13 10 9 TOM LILLY 34 10 11 13 10 SETH MANUEL 34 20 14 – 11 SHAUN SNOW 33 11 10 12 12 JAYDEN MCFERRAN 29 9 9 11 13 JACOB HODGE 25 8 8 9

Race Shootout Results (MX1 Pro)

Pos Rider Time Gap 1 JAYDEN RYKERS 1:51.297 – 2 JOHN DARROCH 1:51.542 +0.245 3 CALEB GROTHUES 2:32.486 +41.189

Maximus Purvis wins NZ MX Round 2

Maximus Purvis has topped Round 2 of the NZ Nationals, as the series hits its mid-point, ahead of Cody Cooper and Hamish Harwood.

Purvis now leads the MX1 standings by 10-points, Harwood second and Cooper third.

Cooper topped the MX2, with Hayden Smith and James Scott rounding out the podium. Cooper also leads the MX2 overall, with Scott second and Smith third.

Harwood won the MX125 class, Preeda Boon the MX2 and Roma Edwards topped the Women’s class.

MX1

Maximus Purvis (YZ450) – 72 Cody Cooper – 65 Hamish Harwood – 57

MX2

Cody Cooper – 70 Hayden Smith – 63 James Scott (YZ250F) – 62

MX125

Hamish Harwood – 75 Cody Griffiths (YZ125) – 66 Logan Denize – 56

MX3

Preeda Boon – 68 Danny Merriman – 63 Darren Capill (YZ450) – 60

Senior Womens

Roma Edwards – 72 Amie Roberts (YZ250F) – 69 Taylar Rampton – 60

World Supercross Championship heads to first French GP

The second round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will transform Groupama Stadium, Lyon, into a dirt battleground for the first-ever French Grand Prix, as the WSX expands its mission to elevate supercross into a truly global sport with six Grand Prix events across four continents in 2023.

Two of the 10 teams are French (BUD Racing and Team GSM), and WSX has attracted a host of French riders, including Cédric Soubeyras, Thomas Ramette, Jordi Tixier and more.

Cédric Soubeyras

“I’m so happy! It’s a good thing WSX comes to France right now. We are a strong country in supercross and motocross. Racing is going to be tougher than the pilot season because riders know WSX is the real deal. We race big stadiums, big tracks, good teams, good prize money, and I’m sure many champions want to join the party. I can’t wait to be back on my 450cc BUD Racing bike and get ready for the races. All my friends are only talking about this race at the moment.”