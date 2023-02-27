2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Seven – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

250 Main One

Hunter Lawrence led the field through the first turns when the first of three ten-minutes plus one-lap 250 races got underway at Arlington, Texas, on the weekend with Tom Vialle and Max Anstie hot on his tail early on.

Anstie got the better of Vialle on the opening lap, then Nate Thrasher got both of them before the end of that first lap, however out front Hunter had gone…

In the middle of the race Nate Thrasher closed the gap back down to Hunter but the Aussie made no mistakes and took a convincing victory.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 14 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +02.873 3 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +13.492 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +15.559 5 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +24.583 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +30.061 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +35.146 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +37.860 9 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +40.519 10 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +49.757 11 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +51.082 12 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 13 Laps 13 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +02.687 14 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +03.652 15 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +04.927 16 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +07.899 17 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +14.326 18 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +15.967 19 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +23.805 20 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +40.548 21 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 12 Laps 22 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 1 Laps

250 Main Two

Jordon Smith was never headed in the second 250 bout of the night. Haiden Deegan also started well as did Nate Thrasher, Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas.

Deegan, Thrasher and Lawrence were in close company until Thrasher closed off Hunter’s entry to a left-hander which left the Aussie high and dry up on the bank, losing him a lot of time.

Ultimately Max Anstie, Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher all overhauled Deegan later in the race but nobody could touch Jordon Smith who took a clear victory, Thrasher a clear second and Lawrence a distant third by the flag after going down while challenging Thrasher for second place late in the race.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 14 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +05.291 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +16.655 4 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +19.840 5 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +24.507 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +30.090 7 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +32.870 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +33.865 9 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +37.101 10 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +43.831 11 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +45.181 12 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +47.542 13 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +51.011 14 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 13 Laps 15 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +09.069 16 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +13.641 17 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +16.397 18 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +16.699 19 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +19.106 20 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +26.897 21 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +33.469 22 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 7 Laps

250 Main Three

The two Monster Energy Yamaha riders had the line into the opening turn in the third and final 250 race of the evening and Hunter Lawrence tagged the back of them on an even tighter inside line which sent the Aussie head over heels flat on his back. Max Anstie then got hung up on Lawrence’s machine and the pair had to untangle their machines before they could get going again.

Meanwhile up front Nate Thrasher had got away to an early lead over Michael Mosiman, Jordon Smith and Tom Vialle.

Mosiman and Smith were running second and third until Mosiman lost the front under the bridge which left Smith with nowhere to go, both men ending up on the deck with four-minutes left on the shot clock.

Benefitting from their misfortune were Jeremy Martin and Tom Vialle, promoting themselves through to P2 and P3 respectively.

Thrasher had a ten-second lead over Jeremy Martin with two-minutes left on the clock but a minute later he was on the deck after hitting a tough-block. That allowed Jeremy Martin to sweep past him into the race lead and Tom Vialle up to second. Martin went on to take the victory over Vialle while Thrasher got up and going again to claim third.

Further back Hunter Lawrence was dealing with a bent-up clutch lever while trying to recover ground from that turn one fall, ultimately crossing the line in sixth place.

250 Main Three Results

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 13 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +01.712 3 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +02.867 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +07.949 5 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +14.628 6 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +16.180 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +22.135 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +22.756 9 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +23.389 10 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +28.205 11 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +29.458 12 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +31.071 13 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +42.776 14 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +45.484 15 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +46.080 16 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +48.468 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 12 Laps 18 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +04.980 19 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +12.441 20 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +18.769 21 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 4 Laps 22 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R DNS

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 2 2 3 26 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 4 1 5 23 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 1 3 6 21 4 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 5 9 2 19 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 3 4 9 18 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 6 12 1 17 7 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 7 6 7 16 8 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 15 5 4 15 9 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 8 8 8 14 10 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R 9 7 16 13 11 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 12 11 10 12 12 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 11 14 12 11 13 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 13 15 11 10 14 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 10 10 20 9 15 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 16 16 15 8 16 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 17 17 14 7 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 20 13 17 6 18 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 19 19 13 5 19 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 18 21 19 4 20 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 14 22 22 3 21 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 21 20 18 2 22 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 22 18 21 1

Despite finishing third for the round Hunter Lawrence actually extended his championship lead out to nine-points and it is still a Honda 1-2 at the top with Max Anstie second.

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 73 2 Max Anstie 62 3 Nate Thrasher 57 4 Haiden Deegan 53 5 Jeremy Martin 53 6 Jordon Smith 52 7 Tom Vialle 52 8 Michael Mosiman 49 9 Chance Hymas 43 10 Chris Blose 37 11 Jace Owen 35 12 Henry Miller 30 13 Coty Schock 29 14 Talon Hawkins 26 15 Cullin Park 23 16 Hardy Munoz 21 17 Brock Papi 16 18 Jeremy Hand 13 19 Luke Neese 13 20 Caden Braswell 11 21 Marshal Weltin 7 22 Michael Hicks 7 23 Luca Marsalisi 6 24 A J Catanzaro 5 25 Devin Simonson 5 26 Josiah Natzke 2

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 46.747 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 47.145 3 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 47.251 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 47.306 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 47.857 6 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 47.955 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 48.026 8 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 48.053 9 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R 48.547 10 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 48.552 11 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 48.590 12 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 48.780 13 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 48.848 14 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 48.855 15 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 48.916 16 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 49.009 17 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 49.022 18 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 49.167 Top 18 Riders Qualify 19 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 49.254 20 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 49.264 21 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 49.543 22 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 49.919 23 Jonah Geistler KTM 250 SX-F 50.154 24 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R 50.307 25 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F 50.311 26 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R 50.372 27 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 50.462 28 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F 50.496 29 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F 50.526 30 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 50.800 31 Quinn Amyotte Yamaha YZ250F 50.980 32 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 50.993 33 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 51.139 34 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 51.216 35 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F 51.279 36 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F 51.565 37 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F 51.702 38 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 52.332 39 Jesse Flock Yamaha YZ250F 52.385 40 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F 52.727 41 Larry Reyes GASGAS MC 250F 52.742 42 Carter Biese KTM 250 SX-F 53.148 43 Cole Bradford Kawasaki KX250 53.279 44 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 53.597 45 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F 54.103 46 Matthew Curler Husqvarna FC 250 55.217 47 Konnor Visger Honda CRF250R 55.488 48 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F 55.502 49 Riley Ripper GASGAS MC 250F 55.763 50 Brian Saunier KTM 250 SX-F 58.150 51 Kyler Hawkey Kawasaki KX250 1m00.192

450 Main One

Eli Tomac shot straight to the front in the opening 450 race of the evening ahead of Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Colt Nichols. Jason Anderson went down on the run to the opening turn after tagging the back of Roczen and thus was at the back of the field.

It looked as though Ken Roczen might be able to challenge the defending champion but ultimately could not find the speed to get on equal terms with Tomac and the Yamaha went on to victory.

Chase Sexton was third while Justin Barcia got the better of Cooper Webb to claim fifth.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 16 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.306 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +03.433 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +08.458 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +09.719 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.843 7 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +14.507 8 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +24.363 9 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +31.363 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +32.975 11 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +33.961 12 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +40.026 13 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +42.165 14 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +47.027 15 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR 15 Laps 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +29.471 17 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +49.688 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +54.128 19 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +56.862 20 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +1:10.058 21 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 14 Laps 22 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 5 Laps

450 Main Two

Jason Anderson had gone down on the opening lap in the opening 450 bout but the Kawasaki man got away well in this second bout and was quickly challenging Cooper Webb for the race lead.

Chase Sexton was third but had a big moment early on the opening lap, which ruined his early flow and stunted his progress.

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton tussled over third place but the Honda man eventually broke away to secure that step on the rostrum.

Cooper Webb chased Jason Anderson hard but the Kawasaki man prevailed to bounce back from the disappointment of the opening race.

Sexton got close to Webb late in the race but could not quite get on terms with the KTM man.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 16 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +02.778 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +03.771 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +10.904 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.176 6 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +17.333 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +20.194 8 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +28.670 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +39.954 10 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +43.091 11 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +44.195 12 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 15 Laps 13 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +01.415 14 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +09.921 15 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +15.953 16 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +26.658 17 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +27.347 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +37.701 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 14 Laps 20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +03.109 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 4 Laps 22 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR DNS

450 Main Three

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot in the final 12-minute plus one-lap 450 contest of the night ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb.

Eli Tomac hit the deck while leading with just over five-minutes left on the clock and lost a number of positions.

Chase Sexton then inherited the lead just as Jason Anderson got the better of Cooper Webb to move up to second place.

With two-minutes plus one lap remaining, Sexton led Anderson by two-seconds while Cooper Webb was trying to come back at the Kawasaki man to reclaim that second place. Webb did exactly that after Anderson got crossed-up in the whoops.

Cooper Webb then benefitted from Chase Sexton having to avoid a crashed lapper then getting hung up by another lapper to slip up the inside, steal the lead and streak away with the win.

Cooper Webb the victor in the final race of the night.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +00.989 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +08.954 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +10.567 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +11.566 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +16.008 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +21.717 8 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +25.053 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +33.032 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +38.037 11 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +46.969 12 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +1:03.313 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 15 Laps 14 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +04.447 15 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +07.444 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +08.695 17 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +13.758 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +18.405 19 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +19.742 20 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 14 Laps 21 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +19.681 22 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR DNS

Cooper Webb was the round winner ahead of Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac.

Tomac holds the standings lead on 160-points, to Webb on 158 and Sexton on 155.

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 2 1 26 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 3 3 2 23 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1 4 6 21 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 8 1 3 19 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 2 6 4 18 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 5 5 17 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 4 7 7 16 8 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 7 8 8 15 9 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F 11 9 9 14 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 10 11 10 13 11 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 13 10 11 12 12 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 14 13 12 11 13 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 12 14 14 10 14 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 9 16 15 9 15 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 16 12 13 8 16 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 17 15 19 7 17 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 19 17 16 6 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 18 21 17 5 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 20 18 18 4 20 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR 15 22 22 3 21 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 22 19 20 2 22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 21 20 21 1

450 Championship Points

Pos RIder Points 1 Eli Tomac 160 2 Cooper Webb 158 3 Chase Sexton 155 4 Jason Anderson 130 5 Ken Roczen 122 6 Aaron Plessinger 121 7 Justin Barcia 113 8 Christian Craig 90 9 Joey Savatgy 85 10 Colt Nichols 84 11 Adam Cianciarulo 75 12 Dean Wilson 70 13 Justin Hill 62 14 Justin Cooper 59 15 Dylan Ferrandis 56 16 Shane McElrath 43 17 Josh Hill 34 18 Benny Bloss 30 19 Kyle Chisholm 28 20 Kevin Moranz 26 21 Justin Starling 20 22 Joshua Cartwright 17 23 Cade Clason 16 24 Malcolm Stewart 15 25 Fredrik Noren 15 26 Grant Harlan 14 27 Marvin Musquin 11 28 John Short 8 29 Alex Ray 2 30 Logan Karnow 1

450 Qualifying Results