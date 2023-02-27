2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Seven – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
250 Main One
Hunter Lawrence led the field through the first turns when the first of three ten-minutes plus one-lap 250 races got underway at Arlington, Texas, on the weekend with Tom Vialle and Max Anstie hot on his tail early on.
Anstie got the better of Vialle on the opening lap, then Nate Thrasher got both of them before the end of that first lap, however out front Hunter had gone…
In the middle of the race Nate Thrasher closed the gap back down to Hunter but the Aussie made no mistakes and took a convincing victory.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|14 Laps
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.873
|3
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.492
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.559
|5
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+24.583
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+30.061
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+35.146
|8
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+37.860
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.519
|10
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.757
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.082
|12
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|13 Laps
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+02.687
|14
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+03.652
|15
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+04.927
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+07.899
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+14.326
|18
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.967
|19
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+23.805
|20
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.548
|21
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Laps
250 Main Two
Jordon Smith was never headed in the second 250 bout of the night. Haiden Deegan also started well as did Nate Thrasher, Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas.
Deegan, Thrasher and Lawrence were in close company until Thrasher closed off Hunter’s entry to a left-hander which left the Aussie high and dry up on the bank, losing him a lot of time.
Ultimately Max Anstie, Hunter Lawrence and Nate Thrasher all overhauled Deegan later in the race but nobody could touch Jordon Smith who took a clear victory, Thrasher a clear second and Lawrence a distant third by the flag after going down while challenging Thrasher for second place late in the race.
250 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14 Laps
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+05.291
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.655
|4
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+19.840
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+24.507
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+30.090
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.870
|8
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+33.865
|9
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+37.101
|10
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.831
|11
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.181
|12
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+47.542
|13
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.011
|14
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|13 Laps
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+09.069
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.641
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+16.397
|18
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+16.699
|19
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+19.106
|20
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.897
|21
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+33.469
|22
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|7 Laps
250 Main Three
The two Monster Energy Yamaha riders had the line into the opening turn in the third and final 250 race of the evening and Hunter Lawrence tagged the back of them on an even tighter inside line which sent the Aussie head over heels flat on his back. Max Anstie then got hung up on Lawrence’s machine and the pair had to untangle their machines before they could get going again.
Meanwhile up front Nate Thrasher had got away to an early lead over Michael Mosiman, Jordon Smith and Tom Vialle.
Mosiman and Smith were running second and third until Mosiman lost the front under the bridge which left Smith with nowhere to go, both men ending up on the deck with four-minutes left on the shot clock.
Benefitting from their misfortune were Jeremy Martin and Tom Vialle, promoting themselves through to P2 and P3 respectively.
Thrasher had a ten-second lead over Jeremy Martin with two-minutes left on the clock but a minute later he was on the deck after hitting a tough-block. That allowed Jeremy Martin to sweep past him into the race lead and Tom Vialle up to second. Martin went on to take the victory over Vialle while Thrasher got up and going again to claim third.
Further back Hunter Lawrence was dealing with a bent-up clutch lever while trying to recover ground from that turn one fall, ultimately crossing the line in sixth place.
250 Main Three Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+01.712
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.867
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.949
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.628
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+16.180
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+22.135
|8
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+22.756
|9
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+23.389
|10
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.205
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+29.458
|12
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.071
|13
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+42.776
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+45.484
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+46.080
|16
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+48.468
|17
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|18
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.980
|19
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.441
|20
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+18.769
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4 Laps
|22
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|DNS
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|2
|3
|26
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|1
|5
|23
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|1
|3
|6
|21
|4
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|5
|9
|2
|19
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|4
|9
|18
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|12
|1
|17
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|7
|6
|7
|16
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
|5
|4
|15
|9
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|8
|8
|14
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|7
|16
|13
|11
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|12
|11
|10
|12
|12
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|11
|14
|12
|11
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|13
|15
|11
|10
|14
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|10
|20
|9
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|16
|16
|15
|8
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|17
|17
|14
|7
|17
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|20
|13
|17
|6
|18
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|19
|13
|5
|19
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|21
|19
|4
|20
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|22
|22
|3
|21
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|21
|20
|18
|2
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|22
|18
|21
|1
Despite finishing third for the round Hunter Lawrence actually extended his championship lead out to nine-points and it is still a Honda 1-2 at the top with Max Anstie second.
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|73
|2
|Max Anstie
|62
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|57
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|53
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|53
|6
|Jordon Smith
|52
|7
|Tom Vialle
|52
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|49
|9
|Chance Hymas
|43
|10
|Chris Blose
|37
|11
|Jace Owen
|35
|12
|Henry Miller
|30
|13
|Coty Schock
|29
|14
|Talon Hawkins
|26
|15
|Cullin Park
|23
|16
|Hardy Munoz
|21
|17
|Brock Papi
|16
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|13
|19
|Luke Neese
|13
|20
|Caden Braswell
|11
|21
|Marshal Weltin
|7
|22
|Michael Hicks
|7
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|24
|A J Catanzaro
|5
|25
|Devin Simonson
|5
|26
|Josiah Natzke
|2
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|46.747
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|47.145
|3
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|47.251
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|47.306
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|47.857
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|47.955
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|48.026
|8
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|48.053
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|48.547
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|48.552
|11
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|48.590
|12
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|48.780
|13
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|48.848
|14
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|48.855
|15
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|48.916
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|49.009
|17
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|49.022
|18
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|49.167
|Top 18 Riders Qualify
|19
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|49.254
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|49.264
|21
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|49.543
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|49.919
|23
|Jonah Geistler
|KTM 250 SX-F
|50.154
|24
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|50.307
|25
|Zack Williams
|KTM 250 SX-F
|50.311
|26
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|50.372
|27
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|50.462
|28
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|50.496
|29
|Cheyenne Harmon
|KTM 250 SX-F
|50.526
|30
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|50.800
|31
|Quinn Amyotte
|Yamaha YZ250F
|50.980
|32
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|50.993
|33
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|51.139
|34
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|51.216
|35
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|51.279
|36
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 250F
|51.565
|37
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|51.702
|38
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.332
|39
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.385
|40
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|52.727
|41
|Larry Reyes
|GASGAS MC 250F
|52.742
|42
|Carter Biese
|KTM 250 SX-F
|53.148
|43
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki KX250
|53.279
|44
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|53.597
|45
|Doc Smith
|GASGAS MC 250F
|54.103
|46
|Matthew Curler
|Husqvarna FC 250
|55.217
|47
|Konnor Visger
|Honda CRF250R
|55.488
|48
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|55.502
|49
|Riley Ripper
|GASGAS MC 250F
|55.763
|50
|Brian Saunier
|KTM 250 SX-F
|58.150
|51
|Kyler Hawkey
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m00.192
450 Main One
Eli Tomac shot straight to the front in the opening 450 race of the evening ahead of Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Colt Nichols. Jason Anderson went down on the run to the opening turn after tagging the back of Roczen and thus was at the back of the field.
It looked as though Ken Roczen might be able to challenge the defending champion but ultimately could not find the speed to get on equal terms with Tomac and the Yamaha went on to victory.
Chase Sexton was third while Justin Barcia got the better of Cooper Webb to claim fifth.
450 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+01.306
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.433
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+08.458
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+09.719
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+13.843
|7
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+14.507
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+24.363
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.363
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+32.975
|11
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+33.961
|12
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+40.026
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+42.165
|14
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+47.027
|15
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|15 Laps
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+29.471
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+49.688
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+54.128
|19
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+56.862
|20
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:10.058
|21
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|14 Laps
|22
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|5 Laps
450 Main Two
Jason Anderson had gone down on the opening lap in the opening 450 bout but the Kawasaki man got away well in this second bout and was quickly challenging Cooper Webb for the race lead.
Chase Sexton was third but had a big moment early on the opening lap, which ruined his early flow and stunted his progress.
Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton tussled over third place but the Honda man eventually broke away to secure that step on the rostrum.
Cooper Webb chased Jason Anderson hard but the Kawasaki man prevailed to bounce back from the disappointment of the opening race.
Sexton got close to Webb late in the race but could not quite get on terms with the KTM man.
450 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|16 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+02.778
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.771
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.904
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.176
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+17.333
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+20.194
|8
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+28.670
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+39.954
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+43.091
|11
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+44.195
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15 Laps
|13
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+01.415
|14
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+09.921
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+15.953
|16
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+26.658
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+27.347
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+37.701
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|14 Laps
|20
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+03.109
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4 Laps
|22
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNS
450 Main Three
Eli Tomac scored the holeshot in the final 12-minute plus one-lap 450 contest of the night ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb.
Eli Tomac hit the deck while leading with just over five-minutes left on the clock and lost a number of positions.
Chase Sexton then inherited the lead just as Jason Anderson got the better of Cooper Webb to move up to second place.
With two-minutes plus one lap remaining, Sexton led Anderson by two-seconds while Cooper Webb was trying to come back at the Kawasaki man to reclaim that second place. Webb did exactly that after Anderson got crossed-up in the whoops.
Cooper Webb then benefitted from Chase Sexton having to avoid a crashed lapper then getting hung up by another lapper to slip up the inside, steal the lead and streak away with the win.
Cooper Webb the victor in the final race of the night.
450 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+00.989
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+08.954
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+10.567
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+11.566
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+16.008
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+21.717
|8
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+25.053
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+33.032
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+38.037
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+46.969
|12
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1:03.313
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15 Laps
|14
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.447
|15
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+07.444
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+08.695
|17
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+13.758
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+18.405
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+19.742
|20
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|14 Laps
|21
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+19.681
|22
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNS
Cooper Webb was the round winner ahead of Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac.
Tomac holds the standings lead on 160-points, to Webb on 158 and Sexton on 155.
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|2
|1
|26
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|3
|2
|23
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
|4
|6
|21
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|1
|3
|19
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|6
|4
|18
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|5
|5
|17
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|4
|7
|7
|16
|8
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|7
|8
|8
|15
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|11
|9
|9
|14
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|11
|10
|13
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|13
|10
|11
|12
|12
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|13
|12
|11
|13
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|14
|14
|10
|14
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|16
|15
|9
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|16
|12
|13
|8
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|17
|15
|19
|7
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|19
|17
|16
|6
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|21
|17
|5
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|20
|18
|18
|4
|20
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|15
|22
|22
|3
|21
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|22
|19
|20
|2
|22
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|21
|20
|21
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|158
|3
|Chase Sexton
|155
|4
|Jason Anderson
|130
|5
|Ken Roczen
|122
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|121
|7
|Justin Barcia
|113
|8
|Christian Craig
|90
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|10
|Colt Nichols
|84
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|75
|12
|Dean Wilson
|70
|13
|Justin Hill
|62
|14
|Justin Cooper
|59
|15
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|16
|Shane McElrath
|43
|17
|Josh Hill
|34
|18
|Benny Bloss
|30
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|28
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|26
|21
|Justin Starling
|20
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|17
|23
|Cade Clason
|16
|24
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|25
|Fredrik Noren
|15
|26
|Grant Harlan
|14
|27
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|28
|John Short
|8
|29
|Alex Ray
|2
|30
|Logan Karnow
|1
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|46.280
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|46.335
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|46.339
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|46.504
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|46.613
|6
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|46.633
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|46.767
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|46.888
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|46.898
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|47.037
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|47.211
|12
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|47.665
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|47.783
|14
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|47.923
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|48.020
|16
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|48.116
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|48.227
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|48.431
|Top 18 Riders Qualify
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|48.442
|20
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|48.588
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|48.700
|22
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|48.871
|23
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|48.899
|24
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|48.942
|25
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|49.493
|26
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|49.528
|27
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|49.742
|28
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|50.102
|29
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|50.283
|30
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|50.318
|31
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|50.328
|32
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|50.399
|33
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|50.417
|34
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|50.935
|35
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|51.069
|36
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|51.175
|37
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|51.337
|38
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|51.407
|39
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|51.544
|40
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|51.833
|41
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|51.885
|42
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|52.231
|43
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna FC 450
|52.248
|44
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|52.333
|45
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|52.364
|46
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 350 SX-F
|52.601
|47
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki KX250
|53.726
|48
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX450
|54.630
|49
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|55.847
|50
|Brandon Pederson
|GASGAS MC 250F
|57.665