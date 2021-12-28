Benelli MotoBi 250 Sport Special

With Phil Aynsley

MotoBi was established in 1948 by the eldest of the six Benelli brothers, Giuseppe, after a disagreement saw him split from the family company. After his death in 1957 the MotoBi company’s fortunes declined and it was absorbed back into Benelli in 1961, although the MotoBi name continued to be used for some of its more sporting models up until 1973.

The 250 Sport Special was the last Benelli/MotoBi to use Piero Prampolini’s famous “egg” engine, introduced in 1956. Over 2000 wins in 125, 175 and 250 classes over the years meant that the design had a serious reputation! The bike was released at the end of 1968 initially only as a MotoBi model but soon came to be badged as a Benelli. Both 125 and 250cc versions were available with only the colour schemes differentiating them.

Early in 1971 the “second series” was released. Of more modern appearance, it featured a new Marzocchi front fork, higher rise bars and monotone colour schemes. Nearly all Sport Specials from this time were sold as Benellis.

The “third series” was debuted at the Milan Show in November of ’71 and had a smaller tank with a chrome strip running along its bottom, new seat, chromed headlight shell and new instruments. The motor received a small visual makeover with the cylinder head fins being squared off at the front.

Sport Special production finished in 1973 with about 20,000 being built. Of those 70 per cent were 125s and about 80 per cent marketed as Benellis. Output was 16.5 hp at 7500rpm, with a dry weight of 108 kg. The Sport Special had a top speed of 140 km/h. The bike seen here is a ‘series three’ model.