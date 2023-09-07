MotoGP 2023

Round 12 – Misano

The Misano circuit has a long history with motorcycling. Its construction began in 1969, and the first races took place there in 1972. Since then, it regularly hosted events in multiple categories until 1993, before beginning a program of modernisation. For its part, MotoGP has organised an annual Grand Prix there since 2007, which was also the year when the direction of the circuit was reversed to clockwise.

Last year, new records were set: Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) set the all-time circuit lap record in 1m31.868s, and the shortest race duration in the history of the discipline was was recorded in 41min23.199secs. Benchmarks that will no doubt challenge the MotoGP riders to better them this weekend, on a circuit they know very well.

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“We all know Misano well because we visit the circuit with our partners not only in races but also in tests. The circuit is flat, rather technical, and alternates between slow turns and fast curves. It is quite demanding on the front tyres, particularly from the Curva Tramonto, which is a long hairpin leading on to a high speed straight, to Curvone. This section generates a lot of stress on the tyres because it is very fast. We are expecting rather warm weather, as always here in September, but our Michelin Power Slick ranges are adapted to these seasonal temperatures. Of course, as we are close to the Adriatic Sea the weather can change and rain can make an appearance. In this case, we will offer our Michelin Power Rain range.”

After hitting the deck hard in a nasty highside and then having his legs run over by Brad Binder, Pecco Bagnaia walked away from the accident at Catalunya only with several bruises but no fractures. Therefore, he will be in Misano to race his home Grand Prix. However, the rider from Chivasso will have to undergo a medical check on Thursday to receive the doctors’ approval.

Pecco Bagnaia

“On Sunday night, I went back home with the team, and after getting some rest, I immediately started preparing to be ready to return to the track in Misano. On Thursday, I will undergo the medical checkup at the circuit, and if, as I hope, the doctors give me the OK, I will be able to get on track on Friday for the first practice of my home Grand Prix. The San Marino GP is always a special event for us Italian riders and especially for us Ducati riders. I will do my best to be able to race on Saturday and Sunday.”

Enea Bastianini, who suffered a fracture in both his left hand and left ankle in Sunday’s multiple crash, underwent surgery Monday night at Modena Hospital and will be forced to miss his home race and the next two Grands Prix scheduled in India and Japan. The rider from Rimini will not be replaced in this race, with Bagnaia alone defending the colours of the Ducati factory team in Misano.

There are a few out for some home glory. But first, let’s talk about Aprilia. It’s not a home race for the riders – they just took a historic 1-2 in that – but it is for the Noale factory, and there’s no better way to arrive than that. It was just 0.377 between the two, too, so a close contest.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) will be full of confidence, and team-mate Maverick Viñales has won at the venue. That was on a Yamaha, but he is also the rider with Aprilia’s only podium at the venue so far…

Miguel Oliveira placed his Aprilia RS-GP in the front row for the first time last weekend after doing an incredible third fastest lap in Qualifying. In the Sprint Race, he managed to bring it home in sixth although he was struggling a bit to keep his strong pace. Likewise, the Sunday race, he managed to ride around some issues and eventually crossed the line in a great fifth, which gives the Portuguese and his CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Crew a big boost of motivation for this weekend.

Miguel Oliveira

“For Misano we have a good motivation going into the race weekend. We know the challenge is different to Barcelona as the Misano World Circuit is a completely different track, obviously. But I’m coming in open minded and very confident.”

Meanwhile, at Mooney VR46, it’s a home race three times over: for the riders, for the team, and for their machinery. For Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) it wasn’t an ideal precursor at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya though, as he wasn’t quite at the front before that Turn 1 incident then more than compounded a tougher weekend. He finished with some points but rode through the pain barrier.

Marco Bezzecchi

“Misano a unique weekend: challenging yes, but special for those who, like me, grew up a few chilometers from the circuit. Here is home GP in every sense! I can’t wait to get on track, we’re coming from a difficult Sunday: I’m painful, but we’re doing physiotherapy to recover. We arrive at Friday with the maximum strength possible and we honor our fans by working to achieve a good result.”

VR46 team-mate Luca Marini, meanwhile, didn’t make it out of Q1 after a weekend out of sorts compared to his form so far in 2023. He beat ‘Bez’ by just over a tenth, but both want to be fighting for much more at Misano. Marini also came fourth last year.

Luca Marini

“I am happy to be back on track immediately for another race. In Barcelona we never found the sensations we wanted and it was a complicated weekend. For Misano, on the other hand, the goal is to be there immediately from Friday, hit the Q2 and have a good qualifying. It will be a special GP, as always, I hope there are many fans to support us. As Italians we have to give our best and I really want to do well.”

At Gresini Racing MotoGP it’s another home race for the team and machinery, and for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who’ll be looking to consolidate some of his speed from Barcelona. Alex Marquez, meanwhile, will want to see the last Grand Prix as more of a blip after a tougher – by his 2023 standards – finish. Can he fight for some home glory for the team?

Home glory for the team is also on the cards for Prima Pramac racing, and after an Austrian Grand Prix to forget, the Jorge Martin – Johann Zarco combo came out swinging in the Catalan GP. They took third and fourth. Good for Zarco, and even better for Martin as he made a 16-point gain after the early race drama. Now it’s enemy territory in terms of his biggest title rivals – VR46 Academy local heroes Pecco and Bezzecchi – so can he make the weekend for Pramac but spoil the party for those key contenders?

Franco Morbidelli, meanwhile, is another home hero and VR46 academy alumnus. He’ll want a lot more from Misano than he got at Catalunya, as he scored points – the other rider, along with Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), to have done that in every GP so far this year – but came home a way off team-mate Fabio Quartararo. Morbidelli was further off his team-mate than Quartararo was off the victory.

The Misano track also plays a significant role in Franco Morbidelli‘s career. Not only did he ride his very first Grand Prix there in the Moto2 class in 2013, but he also secured his first MotoGP victory at this circuit in 2020.

Franco Morbidelli

“The Catalan GP on Sunday didn‘t go as we had hoped. For the San Marino GP, we‘ll still try to improve on Friday and hope for a smooth Saturday and Sunday. I‘m happy that we‘re riding in Misano this weekend. It‘s my home race, and I know this track very well. I like this circuit a lot, it‘s a nice track, and I‘m also happy that my family and friends will be there supporting me – so I‘m going into this weekend with a positive mindset. We have a lot of work to do, though, so we need to be focused and work step by step to keep improving.”

There were some positives to be found for the aforementioned Quartararo in Barcelona as he was hot on the heels of Alex Marquez and pipped Miller to the flag for seventh. Misano holds a special place in Fabio Quartararo’s heart, as he secured the MotoGP World Championship Title here in 2021. However, he doesn‘t have much time to reminisce this weekend because he is keen to continue building on the progress that was made on the Sunday of the Catalan GP.

Fabio Quartararo

“The race in Barcelona was a positive way to end that GP. We want to try our Sunday set-up also in Misano. I think this will give us more information, and it will confirm whether we are working in the right direction or not. Misano is also a nice track. Riding here for four days – because we also have the test – is quite nice. I know my team are working as hard as they can, so we will do our best to make another step this weekend.”

KTM will be an interesting watch at Misano. And where could Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) have finished the Catalan GP? After that early contact with Bagnaia left his machine forced to pull out on the restart, we can’t know. But we do know he’ll be looking to fight back at Misano. Team-mate Jack Miller had a much better finish than Austria too, so that was a positive

Jack Miller

“There’d been a bit of a pattern forming this year – Silverstone, Austria, Catalunya – they’re all tracks that are pretty low on grip, and this one is probably the worst. And then there was Argentina earlier this year … anyway, with my riding style, it seems to be one of the things I’ve not found out how to do on the KTM yet, and I just suffer a lot. When we get to Misano, that’s usually one of the grippiest tracks on the calendar, and all those problems will be gone. I mean, there’ll be other problems, there always is, but not those ones…”

The factory KTM squad will be joined by Dani Pedrosa in another wildcard appearance after a stunning performance at Jerez. The 37-year-old will continue his key role in the KTM testing program after agreeing an extension to his current contract and spearhead R&D priorities and ideas for the KTM RC16 Grand Prix winning motorcycle after initially joining the factory in 2019.

Dani Pedrosa

“Very happy and very grateful to continue with KTM because the last few years have been very productive. We’ve made gradual progress but always positive and the riders have come closer and closer to the front and have taken some good results. We’ll try to continue this path with the bike because it seems to be even more essential now in MotoGP. I’m really happy to be part of the team and I’m looking forward to Misano, even if Jerez was really special for me with all the fans!”

Meanwhile, Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) wants more after a damp squib end to the Catalan GP with bike problems and now is almost back to something close to full fitness.

Pol Espargaro

“Ready for this back-to-back round after a positive weekend in Catalunya. I like the track in Misano, I have won there in the past, and last year I was on the podium. I am excited to be already jumping back on the bike, but we have a big target: trying to improve our Fridays so we can place ourselves in a better position in qualifying. It is not that easy to be already performing on Friday when you are a rookie, but this is our main target if we want to be able to start races more at the front to finish in the Top 10 more regularly.”

Team-mate Augusto Fernandez took more points at Catalunya and remains one of only two riders to have scored in every GP race this season with a top ten last time out and the rookie is 13th in the championship as they arrive at Misano.

Augusto Fernandez

“I have been fast in the past in Misano, I won in Moto2, been on the podium in MotoGP, so the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is a place where I like to go, and to ride. Of course, we are still catching back the speed, the feelings, and the physical form, but I think that after three rounds we are already in a much better place than one month ago, so let’s see how we will feel with the GASGAS RC16 this year. Looking forward to this round!”

Aside from his 2021 victory at Misano, Marc Marquez has claimed three additional victories and two podiums at the Italian seaside track. Arriving in 2023, Marquez has a different focus as he looks to put together another consistent weekend and continue development work on the Honda RC213V. Achieving two safe finishes in Barcelona, Marquez has been able to consistently build and fight for points after a run of DNFs.

Marc Marquez

“Another race, another chance to keep on working. Misano is a circuit that is again a bit different to Austria and Barcelona, so continuing our work with testing here is important for the data. Personally, I have had some good races in the past in Misano, so let’s see what the situation is after the first session. We also have an interesting test scheduled for Monday, the last test during the season before we make a big push for the end of the year so we need to make the most of it.”

Like his team-mate, Joan Mir walked away from his home round with two safe finishes but continues on his quest for improved traction. On paper, the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera de Rimini should offer a boost in this department. The 2020 MotoGP World Champion took podiums in both editions of the San Marino race in 2020 on his way to the title.

Joan Mir

“Of course the objective is to be better here in Misano than last weekend. It’s a track that generally has more grip than in Barcelona, which I think will immediately give us some improvements. We need to keep working as a team and trying a few things to improve the feeling and challenge the other Honda riders like we have at various points in the year. Let’s have a productive weekend and avoid falls in order to be in a good condition for the test.”

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) will have a compatriot in the garage too as Takumi Takahashi subs for Alex Rins, with Iker Lecuona back on WorldSBK duty at Magny-Cours.

Finally, Honda also have a wildcard for Stefan Bradl. As the looming Misano test arrives on the horizon, it makes sense that the now-veteran German would be out on track for the Grand Prix – and his feedback could be key.

With so many fast faces, enough narratives to fill a decade and another Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix race just around the corner, tune in for a pivotal race weekend at the stunning Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli!

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 260 2 Martin 210 3 Bezzecchi 189 4 Binder 166 5 Aleix Espargaro 154 6 Zarco 141 7 Marini 125 8 Viñales 113 9 Miller 104 10 Marquez 102 11 Quartararo 82 12 Morbidelli 67 13 Fernandez 58 14 Oliveira 55 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Bastianini 25 19 Marquez 22 20 Fernandez 14 21 Pedrosa 13 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Pol Espargaro 8

Moto2

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) proved he was no one trick pony last time out, closing in a chunk of points on second overall Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and a good few on Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Neither had shining weekends in Barcelona, although for Arbolino it was zero points on Sunday despite a finish.

The home turf of Misano would be a perfect venue to hit back. But it would likewise, from the opposite perspective, be the perfect place for Acosta to make a point.

Dixon will be a tough rival on a wave of confidence, and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) likewise although he’s still looking for that win. Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) arrives from a first podium in the class too, so he’ll want to back that up. Meanwhile, Alonso Lopez (+Ego SpeedUp), team-mate Fermin Aldeguer and Austria winner Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) will all want to move forward. And then there is of course Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia)…

Darryn Binder had surgery this week in Barcelona to remove the metal plate from his right hand that was inserted after his serious crash in April, the South African’s return will be postponed until the Indian Grand Prix for the time being. He will therefore be replaced again at the Misano Grand Prix by Australian Junior GP rider Senna Agius, who in turn will be hoping to make up for the unfortunate race in Barcelona.

The Misano Grand Prix is the last stop on European soil before the motorcycle world championship leaves for the Asian round and does not return until the end of November for the big season finale in Valencia.

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 186 2 ARBOLINO Tony 164 3 DIXON Jake 142 4 CANET Aron 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso 100 6 VIETTI Celestino 86 7 ALDEGUER Fermín 84 8 SALAC Filip 84 9 CHANTRA Somkiat 79 10 LOWES Sam 74 11 GONZALEZ Manuel 74 12 OGURA Ai 64 13 ARENAS Albert 59 14 GARCIA Sergio 58 15 BALTUS Barry 38 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 17 ROBERTS Joe 32 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo 19 19 BINDER Darryn 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas 12 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) didn’t have the best weekend in Barcelona. Or more, the weekend was going pretty well right until the very final lap as the number 96 crashed out and gave his rivals an open goal. But after late drama for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he was penalised for contact with a wide David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) at the final corner, only Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) capitalised with the podium. And yet…

Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) had arguably the toughest weekend of the title frontrunners in terms of pace, and his podium run came to an end, but a hard-fought fourth saw the Japanese rider cash in. He’s now only 13 points off Holgado and 19 ahead of Masia, with Öncü now one point behind the Leopard rider. How will that picture look after Misano?

If now two-time winner David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) has anything to do with it, he’ll be the rider making the biggest gains. He’s now within 46 points of the top in sixth… and that’s despite that crash out the lead in Austria.

Joel Kelso will be looking for his fifth front row start of the season and this time capitalising on that better by being more aggressive when in the rough and tumble of the pack.

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu 148 3 MASIA Jaume 129 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz 128 5 ORTOLÁ Ivan 124 6 ALONSO David 115 7 MOREIRA Diogo 94 8 RUEDA José Antonio 81 9 NEPA Stefano 67 10 ARTIGAS Xavier 60 11 MUÑOZ David 53 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei 52 13 SUZUKI Tatsuki 49 14 TOBA Kaito 49 15 VEIJER Collin 47 16 ROSSI Riccardo 33 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 23 19 OGDEN Scott 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo 20 21 KELSO Joel 19 22 MIGNO Andrea 17

Misano Grand Prix Schedule

Brought to you in AEST by Kayo Sports

Friday Time Class Event 1630 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Moto2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP Practice 0100 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0120 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP FP2 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2015 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar